ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

FACT FOCUS: Wisconsin mobile voting truck claims scrutinized

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qtq6T_0h1p4mNq00

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two years ago, the city of Racine became the first — and only — municipality in Wisconsin to purchase a mobile voting truck.

City Clerk Tara McMenamin said she pushed for the truck because it was too difficult to set up equipment at remote sites for early in-person voting. The city used the truck for the first time for municipal elections this past spring. No one seemed to pay any attention.

But with a slate of hot races on the battleground state’s Aug. 9 fall primary ballot, including GOP primaries for governor, attorney general and secretary of state, conservatives online have in recent days raised questions about the truck, asking how such an operation can be legal and accusing Democrats of using the truck to cheat.

Here’s a closer look at some of their claims:

CLAIM: Racine has been using multiple mobile voting vans since June 2021.

THE FACTS: There’s only one truck, and it wasn’t used until this year. The Common Council approved funding for one truck to serve as a movable early voting site in June 2020. The city used it for the first time in the state’s spring primary this past February, McMenamin said.

___

CLAIM: The city bought the truck using “Zuckerbucks” from the nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life.

THE FACTS: It’s correct that the truck was purchased using money from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, according to Racine Mayor Cory Mason’s chief of staff, Shannon Powell. The nonprofit seeks to help election officials update technology and to increase civic participation and got a $350 million donation in 2020 from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife.

Wisconsin’s five largest cities all received CTCL grants in 2020. Racine was one of them, accepting almost $950,000.

Some conservatives have derided the CTCL grants as “Zuckerbucks” and called them election bribery, saying they tilted the 2020 presidential election toward Democrat Joe Biden. But judges have rejected legal challenges to the grants.

___

CLAIM: The truck has been functioning as an absentee ballot drop box in defiance of a state Supreme Court ruling in July outlawing them.

THE FACTS: No, it hasn’t. McMenamin said the truck is used only to facilitate early in-person voting during the two weeks prior to an election as per state law. She wanted the truck because it was becoming too cumbersome for her staff to set up their equipment in remote polling sites.

The city posts notices at City Hall, online and in the Racine Journal Times newspaper of the truck’s planned stops, meeting a requirement in state law that municipalities give public notice of the times and locations of early in-person voting sites, McMenamin said. Often the truck parks outside of buildings that have traditionally been used as early voting sites such as community centers, she said. Using the truck allows voting at the site without interrupting functions within the building, she said.

People can walk up to the truck, register to vote if they haven’t done so, vote in one of the truck’s five built-in booths and hand their ballot to a city staff member manning the vehicle, she said. The ballots are then secured in a locked container. People can turn in absentee ballots at the truck, just as they’re allowed to do at brick-and-mortar early voting sites, but the truck doesn’t have a slit for a drop box and isn’t available 24 hours a day like a drop box, McMenamin said.

___

CLAIM: The city doesn’t allow Republican observers in the truck, enabling Democrats to cheat.

THE FACTS: False. McMenamin said state law allows observers to watch in-person early voting, so observers are allowed in the truck. She said GOP observers have been in the truck since the fall primary early in-person voting window opened July 26th.

“It would be exactly the same as if it was in the brick and mortar (early voting site),” she said. “(I would tell) people who are more skeptical of the process, this follows state law.”

If election observers feel they’ve been unjustly barred or thrown out of an early voting site, they can file a complaint with the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Some online blogs claimed Democrats were staffing the truck and would cast “phony ballots” from it. But the truck is staffed by city election officials and has the same rules as any other early voting site.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WausauPilot

Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

Wisconsin State Journal. July 31, 2022. Editorial: Anonymous GOP lawmaker who canceled park funding is a coward. Acoward sits on the Legislature’s budget committee. A GOP senator or representative killed funding for a land conservation project and doesn’t have the backbone to own that decision. It’s a sad day for democracy when elected public officials hide their official acts from the people.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin treasurer race, Republican candidate accused in complaint

MADISON, Wis. - Your tax dollars pay for the Wisconsin Treasurer's Office, one with few official powers. Still, soon, you'll vote on narrowing the list of candidates. Democrats will pick from three candidates. Republicans will choose between two. A complaint has been filed against one of them. A voter filed...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Michels goes negative in Wisconsin governor’s race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Days after saying that running negative ads is “just bad policy” and politicians who do that are “losing,” the Wisconsin Republican candidate for governor backed by Donald Trump has launched his first attack ad against his primary opponent. Trump-backed Tim Michels also...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Racine, WI
Elections
Racine, WI
Government
City
Racine, WI
Local
Wisconsin Elections
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Election Investigator's Memo Contradicts Initial Comments

(AP) The special investigator hired by Republicans in Wisconsin to review the 2020 election told lawmakers publicly they should consider decertifying President Joe Biden’s win, but later said in a private memo that such a move would be a “practical impossibility.”. Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman...
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

More endorsements, more rallies for Republicans in Wisconsin

(The Center Square) – Republican races in Wisconsin are ending with a flurry of activity. Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday jumped into Wisconsin's Republican race for Assembly Speaker by endorsing incumbent Robin Vos' opponent. “Wisconsin’s 63rd Assembly District has a rising patriotic candidate named Adam Steen, who is...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Republican race for Wisconsin governor; Mike Pence casts endorsement

PEWAUKEE, Wis. - It's Trump versus Pence in Wisconsin. Days away from the August primary, the Republican race for governor has competing endorsements. Former Vice President Mike Pence campaigned alongside Rebecca Kleefisch on Wednesday, Aug. 3. "Wisconsin and America need Rebecca Kleefisch to be the next governor of the great...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Cory Mason
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Shannon Powell
drydenwire.com

Representative Gae Magnafici Statement On Receiving The Outstanding Legislator Award By Wisconsin Counties Association

I am grateful and proud to receive the Outstanding Legislator Award from the Wisconsin Counties Association. The WCA is an organization that works tirelessly to promote county government and protect our state’s tradition of local governance. This award is given biennially to legislators who demonstrate “leadership and commitment” to these principles in the state legislature and their districts, and I am humbled and proud to be recognized for my efforts and achievements this past session.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Mobile#Early Voting#Gop#Democrats#The Common Council#Civic Life#The Center For Tech
WausauPilot

‘Route 51’ to host 7th Congressional District, 87th Assembly candidates

WAUSAU – “Route 51” wraps up its primary election coverage with candidates for Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District and the state’s 87th Assembly. The 7th Congressional District is the largest in the state geographically, covering 20 counties in the northern half of Wisconsin. The 87th Assembly is one of 99 districts in the state, representing residents in portions of northwest Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

2022 Wisconsin Primary Election voter guide

Polling places for the Aug. 9, 2022, primary election will open in Wisconsin at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 8 p.m. Wisconsin voters go to the polls on Aug. 9, 2022, for a partisan primary election, which includes races for governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, secretary of state, state senators (odd-numbered districts) and state representatives.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
wortfm.org

Tim Ramthun on Election Integrity and Running for Governor

The fall partisan primary election is on August 9, and WORT Producer Nate Wegehaupt spoke with Tim Ramthun, Republican Representative from Campbellsport, about election integrity, his platform, and his endorsements in the race for Governor. Tim Ramthun is currently serving his second term as Representative of Wisconsin’s 59th District.
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?

The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

WEC waiting on voter fraud case, deadlocked on ballot change guidance

(The Center Square) – The Wisconsin Elections Commission is not doing anything, at least not yet, about voter fraud complaints and changing absentee ballots. The Commission on Wednesday was either deadlocked or voted against asking for criminal charges in a Racine County voter fraud case and moving to close the loophole that allowed that case. Commission members also refused to follow an order from the legislature and tell local election clerks they are not allowed to fill-in absentee ballots on their own.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy