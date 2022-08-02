La Jolla Business Roundup: Enterprises open new locations and present new offerings

When the COVID-19 pandemic confined people to their homes, La Jolla resident Phil Gorman took to baking. Specifically, bagels.

And in just a few years — and several iterations — that bagel recipe evolved into CaliBagels chips, which recently signed an agreement with McCormick & Co. to provide Frank’s Red Hot and Old Bay seasoned bagel chips to retailers nationwide.

The bagel chips are vegan, and Gorman promotes the use of “clean” ingredients such as date syrup instead of sugar. In developing the brand, he considered selling the bagels to local shops, which evolved into selling the dough, which evolved into making bagel chips.

“A friend of mine makes fish dips, and we tried the bagel chips and his fish dip together," Gorman said. "He suggested putting Old Bay on the chips, so I worked with the marketing team of Old Bay and Frank’s Red Hot and they agreed to let me put that on my chips. I was worried it would taste like a dry piece of toast with Frank's on it. So I started applying the seasoning after the chip is baked twice, so the chip has its own flavor and then there is the seasoning on top.”

He said CaliBagels will start shipping in September and has interest from the “biggest and best names in grocery.”

Learn more at calibagels.com .

Candor chef signs deal with La Jolla Music Society

Chef Giuseppe Ciuffa of GRNFC Hospitality recently signed an exclusive five-year contract with the La Jolla Music Society to provide onsite food and beverage and catering services at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla.

The Conrad includes the Baker-Baum Concert Hall and The JAI cabaret space, which offers table service from a full bar and catering kitchen.

GRNFC Hospitality, founded by Ciuffa more than 20 years ago, has grown into a culinary group with six operating entities, including flagship restaurant Candor at 1030 Torrey Pines Road in La Jolla.

The La Jolla Music Society presents more than 80 concerts and events each year as well as its annual month-long SummerFest at The Conrad. In addition, renters choose The Conrad for dozens of performances, lectures, weddings, receptions and other events year-round.

For more information, visit ljms.org .

New Smallgoods grab-and-go

The Smallgoods sandwich and cheese shop has added a grab-and-go container to its offerings at 7524 La Jolla Blvd.

The establishment, owned by La Jolla residents Jenny and Mike Eastwood, makes sandwiches and cheese plates to order, and now select pre-made items are available to pick up.

Learn more at smallgoodsusa.com .

Parakeet Cafe expands

Parakeet Cafe has expanded into the La Jolla Cove Hotel. (Elisabeth Frausto)

Parakeet Cafe has expanded to the La Jolla Cove Hotel to offer a selection of locally roasted coffees, signature drinks, wellness lattes, cold-pressed juices and shots, organic teas, freshly baked pastries, and assorted prepared food items and bottled beverages.

Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays, with extended hours coming soon. The La Jolla Cove Hotel is at 1155 Coast Blvd.

Parakeet Cafe has another La Jolla location at 927 Silverado St.

Recent openings

Two franchise locations that were in development for months opened in July in The Village: Dunkin’ and Breakfast Republic.

The Dunkin’ franchise (formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts) opened in the space formerly occupied by Subway on Girard Avenue with “a European influence, as it will have more of a modern cafe-style design concept,” said franchisee Tali Burton. “All of the same Dunkin’ products will be offered, and the store will have ordering kiosks, digital menu boards and the tap system similar to other ‘NextGen’ stores.”

La Jolla was chosen for the spot because “many people love to visit and reside [there],” Burton said. “It offers a nice mix of restaurants, shopping and activities to explore.”

A few blocks away, Breakfast Republic opened at 637 Pearl St. to offer unique spins on classics such as pancakes, French toast, breakfast sandwiches and burritos, and more. The location also has an Eggies walk-up breakfast sandwich window.

Coming soon

Paradisaea, a restaurant coming to Bird Rock’s “Piano Building,” is eyeing a September opening at 5680 La Jolla Blvd.

“Under the leadership of culinary director Mark Welker, alongside chef de cuisine Gabriel Bonis, Paradisaea’s menu celebrates the best seasonal ingredients from local farmers and regional purveyors” and will include “ingredient-driven, traditional dishes with an innovative spin” such as jalapeño Caesar salad and wagyu nachos, according to a news release. Larger plates will include pasta dishes and roasted chicken.

The plan is for Paradisaea to be open for dinner after 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and for brunch through early supper on Sundays. The property also will include an all-day cafe and a retail store in addition to the restaurant.

Learn more at paradisaea.com .

San Diego Restaurant Week

San Diego Restaurant Week returns in September with more than 100 restaurants participating from across more than 30 neighborhoods.

From Sept. 25 to Oct. 2, participating restaurants will feature special prix-fixe pricing with two-course lunches for $10, $15, $20 and $25 and three-course dinners for $20, $30, $40 and $50.

In La Jolla, Piazza 1909, Nine-Ten and George’s at the Cove are participating.

A full list is at SanDiegoRestaurantWeek.com , with new restaurants being added daily. ◆

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .