ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Capitol Hill rioter’s son says Trump should also be in prison

By Caroline Vakil, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y56Sj_0h1p4hyD00

( The Hill ) — The son of one of the defendants sentenced in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot said in an interview Tuesday that he believed former President Donald Trump should also be in prison for his role in the attack.

Jackson Reffitt, whose father, Guy Reffitt, was sentenced to over seven years in prison Monday after his son tipped off federal investigators for his role in the Capitol riot, was asked on CNN’s “New Day” about his thoughts after the network earlier played a clip of his sister saying that Trump “deserves life in prison if my father’s in prison for this long.”

“Absolutely. When she said that, I was flabbergasted. Not only was I so impressed with her, but she was so right. I mean, my dad was used as a puppet, and thousands of families have been and whether you deny or agree with that, it’s just … it’s facts at this point,” he said.

“It is disgusting to see that someone with practically money and social power can just get away with manipulating thousands of people just for whatever reason and have no outcome.”

Capitol rioter who threw fire extinguisher at police on Jan. 6 gets longest sentence yet

Guy Reffitt was sentenced to seven years and three months, the longest sentence given to someone convicted in connection with the riot, after he was convicted earlier this year of obstructing the 2020 presidential election certification conducted by Congress and threatening his children against reporting him to authorities, among other charges.

He was a member of the Texas Three Percenters militia group and did not enter the Capitol on the day of the attack, but prosecutors said that he intended to target Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and was wearing body armor and carrying a Smith & Wesson pistol when he was on the Capitol grounds, according to The Associated Press.

Jackson Reffitt said on Tuesday he did not regret turning his father in to federal authorities.

“Absolutely not,” Jackson Reffitt answered when asked if he had second thoughts about his decision.

“But it still bears the guilt that he is his own person and he has made his own choices, but he’s also been pretty much manipulated into making those choices, and it pains me that he is still responsible for his actions.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
MSNBC

Why the Justice Dept. is holding off on charging Trump

Despite a mountain of evidence from the Jan. 6 Committee, Attorney General Merrick Garland is still sending mixed messages about whether he’ll prosecute former President Trump. Former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade and Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump discuss the Justice Department’s hesitation and signs that the GOP is withdrawing support for Trump 2024.July 23, 2022.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Home of Steve Bannon swarmed by police after former Trump adviser gets 'swatted'

The home of Steve Bannon was "swatted" Friday after a false alert that the former senior adviser to President Donald Trump had shot someone. The Capitol Hill row house was swarmed by armed police, and streets were closed until 12:30 p.m., after which it was determined that there was neither a shooting nor any other threat, according to a report.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitol Hill#Prison#Protest#Cnn
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
The Independent

Voices: The mystery of Liz Cheney’s missing January 6 witness — and what the DOJ should do next

The latest hearing by the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot did not yield as many explosive revelations as the session with Cassidy Hutchinson two weeks ago. Nevertheless, the hearing did show that many far-right activists and commentators viewed Donald Trump’s tweet inviting his supporters to a “big protest” on 6 January – and promising them it “will be wild” – as a call to arms.Similarly, the hearing demonstrated that even after many of Trump’s advisers had told him he had exhausted his options, a gaggle of the president’s most extreme enablers – including Sidney Powell, Michael Flynn and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
690K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy