Cincinnati, OH

Larry Brown Sports

Key Broncos WR out for season with torn ACL

The Denver Broncos have suffered a major blow to their offense in just the second week of NFL training camp. Wide receiver Tim Patrick went down with a significant knee injury during Tuesday’s practice. He was later reported to have suffered a torn ACL. Running back Damarea Crockett also...
DENVER, CO
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
The Spun

49ers Tight End Has Reportedly Suffered Torn ACL Injury

The San Francisco 49ers continue to battle a nagging injury bug. During Monday's training camp practice, tight end Jordan Matthews limped off the field after suffering a knee injury during warmups. MRI tests later revealed that the 30-year-old TE sustained a season-ending ACL tear. Matthews, a former second-round pick for...
NFL
CBS Sports

Russell Wilson Denver Broncos jersey 2022: How to buy home, away gear after Seattle Seahawks trade

Quarterback play has held the Denver Broncos back since Peyton Manning retired in 2016, but president of football operations and Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway made a move to address the struggles this offseason. The Broncos sent three players, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick. Now, the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback will try to lead the Broncos to the top of the loaded AFC West. Wilson has thrown for 37,059 yards and 292 touchdowns with just 87 interceptions over his 10-year career while adding 4,689 yards rushing and 23 scores on the ground. You can buy the latest Russell Wilson Denver Broncos jersey here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Report: Tyrann Mathieu back with Saints

Safety Tyrann Mathieu missed the first week of Saints training camp while dealing with a personal family matter, but it looks like he’ll be back to work on Wednesday. Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reports that Mathieu is at the team’s facility on Wednesday. That development comes two days after head coach Dennis Allen said there was no timetable for Mathieu to rejoin the team.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
AthlonSports.com

Bills Star Feared To Have Suffered 'Potentially Serious' Training Camp Injury

No team wants to see players suffer serious injuries at training camp. Unfortunately, that may be the reality the Buffalo Bills are currently facing. The AFC East franchise fears one of its defensive stars may have suffered a "potentially serious" injury at practice this Tuesday morning. That player is All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer.
NFL
#Dolphins#Jets#American Football#New England Patriots#New York Giants#The Cincinnati Bengals
NBC Sports

Jackson already capturing attention of All-Pro Williams

SANTA CLARA — Rookie Drake Jackson already has the attention of Trent Williams. The young edge rusher has been diligent in his preparation for his first NFL season and the All-Pro left tackle has taken notice. During the offseason, Jackson vowed to be like a sponge in the talented defensive line room and he has kept good on his word.
NFL
The Spun

Texans Reportedly Meeting With Former Packers Quarterback

The Houston Texans reportedly worked out former Green Bay backup QB Kurt Benkert on Tuesday, per NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo. Following the release of Kevin Hogan earlier this week, the Texans' quarterback depth chart consists of starter Davis Mills and backups Kyle Allen and Jeff Driskel. Houston won't sign...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

What Shanahan said to 49ers after Aiyuk-Warner dustup

SANTA CLARA -- After two scuffles on the 49ers' practice field Tuesday, Kyle Shanahan stopped practice. With the heat rising in both temperature and the on-field competition, Fred Warner and Brandon Aiyuk provided the impetus of the dustups. To avoid further conflict, the head coach huddled the entire team up to address the event and practice resumed without any other incidents.
NFL
NFL Teams
NFL Teams
NFL Teams
NFL Teams
NFL Teams
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
NFL Teams
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
NFL Teams
NFL Teams
NFL Teams
NFL Teams
NFL Teams
NBC Sports

NFL appealing Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension

The NFL has appealed Judge Sue Robinson’s recommendation that Deshaun Watson be suspended six games for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Focus, Commissioner Roger Goodell will appoint someone outside the league office to hear the appeal. Robinson issued her recommendation...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Bears Have Signed Veteran Cornerback

With the second week of training camp almost in the books, the Chicago Bears have decided to bolster their secondary. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Bears are signing veteran cornerback and special teamer Davontae Harris. Harris, a former fifth-round pick out of Illinois State, started his career with the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Second-year Pats WR went all-out to develop chemistry with Mac Jones

When you're a seventh-round draft pick trying to carve out a role on an NFL roster, you're willing to do whatever it takes -- even if that means flying across the country at a moment's notice. That's the situation Tre Nixon found himself in this offseason. The second-year New England...
DEL MAR, CA
FOX Sports

NFL odds: History says Cowboys winning NFC East again is a long shot

Pop quiz, hot shot. Which NFL division has the longest active streak without a repeat division champion?. It's the NFC East! The division hasn't had a repeat winner since the Philadelphia Eagles' four-year run from 2001-04. So will the Dallas Cowboys repeat in 2022?. Here's everything you need to know...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for August 5, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game

Vikings worked out WR Jonathan Adams, OL Matt Burrell, QB Kevin Hogan, OT Chidi Okeke, TE Kahale Warring, and OT Jarrid Williams. 49ers worked out OT Jordan Mills, OT Tyree St. Louis, WR Willie Snead, and OL Caleb Benenoch. Seattle Seahawks. Seahawks worked out RB Reggie Corbin, LB Joel Dublanko,...
NFL

