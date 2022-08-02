Read on www.housedigest.com
Funknice
2d ago
type in melamine in ebay and find generic magic eraser for very very cheap. exact same stuff. A few years ago I was buying them 10 for $1. This was before Trump put tariffs on the Chinese
Reply
2
Related
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.
A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!
Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off
Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces and just $12 for a 1.6-ounce bottle. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect...
I went inside a hidden room where flight attendants sleep on long-haul flights. I was amazed by its small size and comfy beds.
On Air New Zealand's Boeing 777-300ER, flight attendants rest in a room hidden above economy class. Before my 12-hour flight, I explored the secret bedroom with the in-service flight manager. As I scaled the steps, I entered a cramped room with just enough space for eight beds and storage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
9 Dollar Tree Items To Stock Up On This Summer
Near the end of 2021, Dollar Tree did the unthinkable -- it raised its prices from a decades-long standard price of $1 to $1.25. No longer could shoppers snag five items for $5 plus tax at Dollar...
Waitress enraged when customer grabs her wrist and shoves her hand into a piece of cold fish
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I was a waitress for many, many years and have hundreds of stories to tell that will show you the entire range of humanity from good to bad to gross to beautiful.
I’m a professional house cleaner – 4 things I HATE in people’s homes because they attract grime
SOME dust and debris in a home can't be helped, but there are measures you can take to combat the amount that accumulates in your abode. A professional cleaner who goes by @cleanhappyco on social media has shared the items that she finds difficult to clean when she spruces up other people's homes.
"This Is What Happens When Two Lazy Adults Have Four Kids" — People Are Thanking This Self-Proclaimed “Messy Mom” For Being Real, Honest, And Vulnerable When Sharing Behind-The-Scenes Videos Of The Inside Of Her Home
"The biggest drive was for me to have the accountability. I am messy. My husband is messy. We know that."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I’m a size 10 & my friend’s a 22 – we tried on In The Style summer outfits to show how they look on our different bodies
ONE'S a size 10 and the other's a size 22. But, in a bid to show that "size doesn't matter", two women have shared a video of themselves in the same outfits from In The Style. Iz and El frequently don the same ensembles for clips on their Straight to the Curve TikTok page.
I’m a cleaning expert – the ten tips I swear by to get your house clean quickly even if you hate cleaning
NOBODY enjoys cleaning, especially during the hot weather. But a cleaning expert has revealed her top ten tips to get the job done quickly even if cleaning is the last thing you want to do. Melissa Maker, from the US, knows everything about cleaning as a professional house cleaner and...
Bride gushes about ‘sexy’ wedding dress which has ‘everybody looking’ – but then people realize what’s actually going on
ALL eyes are on the bride on her wedding day, what is supposed to be the most special day of her life. While the white color of a wedding dress was originally supposed to signify purity, you can now model any cut no matter how sexy - assuming it is your wedding.
I test perfumes for a living – these are the five brands you should NEVER wear – and one of them smells like a toilet
A PERFUME whizz has revealed which five high street perfumes to never buy - and one of them even smells like a public toilet. From the mysterious musky to the refreshing floral, we all have a favourite perfume we cannot get enough of - and this might have something to do with your personality.
I live in a Home Depot shed – it’s saved me loads of money but everyone asks where my son sleeps
A popular children's game supposedly predicts if you'd end up living in a mansion, apartment, shack, or house. With the cost of living and housing prices constantly on the rise, a lot of people are considering the shack, or rather shed, option. TikTok user Nick Lucido shared his family's story...
A couple spent $300,000 building a hidden underground home that you can enter by going down a 12-foot spiral slide — tucked inside an unassuming tent
Caroline and Mike Parrish built an Airbnb resembling a tent with a hidden 12-foot slide. The slide in the Asheville, North Carolina, Airbnb — called "Alchemy" — leads to an underground home. The couple's company Treehouses of Serenity builds unique accommodations in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Parrishes...
After Losing Their House, Couple Moves Into Home Depot Shed And Makes A Profit
Homeownership means one big game of numbers. For couple Meghan and Nick Lucido, it was too many big numbers at one time, leading to financial hardship. Confronted with the loss of their home, the couple conjured up a surprising solution: they purchased and moved into a Home Depot shed. They...
Georgia family turned a Home Depot 'tiny house' into a home — then made a huge profit selling it
A Georgia couple lived in a Home Depot shed turned tiny home while paying off their debts before selling it for a huge profit.
Hair Stylists Agree: These 3 Short Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look
While there are plenty of summer styles to try that can give a youthful and radiant look, there are others that experts recommend avoiding when making your next salon appointment. The best anti-aging hairstyles frame your face and highlight your best features, such as your eyes, cheekbones, jawline, etc. Others, that might overpower your bone structure or draw more attention to wrinkles, can often be shorter cuts. With that said, we checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for 3 hairstyles to avoid over 40 this summer and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dani Everson, professional hair stylist and owner of Clementine’s Salon and Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles.
Narcity
The Bear That Walked Up To Someone At A Bus Stop In A Viral TikTok Has Been Put Down (VIDEO)
Someone in Whistler, B.C., was waiting for the bus when a black bear casually strolled up and started to sniff them. The whole incident was caught on video and posted to TikTok, and has now over five million views. The B.C. Conservation Officer Service told Narcity the bear was put...
I haven’t checked a suitcase for 12 years – here are my flight tricks for going on holiday with just hand luggage
A WOMAN who hasn’t checked in a suitcase for more than a decade has revealed her top trips for travelling with just hand luggage. Many travellers are being advised to leave their big suitcases at home due to the current travel chaos and bring only carry-on bags with them on their holidays.
It’s 9 feet tall, reeks of rotting flesh, and it’s appearing in Silicon Valley for the first time
A Titan Arum, commonly known as a corpse flower, is expected to bloom any day now for the first time in San Jose State University’s Biology Department tropical greenhouse, university officials said. The 9-foot-tall plant, named Terry Titan, is expected to bloom sometime by Tuesday, staying open for only...
House Digest
New York, NY
57K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
Comments / 6