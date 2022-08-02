ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford, CT

Stafford High AD Frassinelli steps up to national tole

By Kyle Maher / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z35B0_0h1p4OOW00

Mike Blackburn, the Executive Director of the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association, called Damian Frassinelli in late June to offer him one of the organization’s most prestigious jobs.

The NIAAA’s president-elect, Becky Moran of Illinois, had left the position after five months and accepted a role as an Assistant Executive Director in the organization. Blackburn asked Frassinelli, who finished runner-up to Moran in the presidential election in December, if he would be interested in succeeding her.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

WHS principal announces two additions to administrative team

WESTFIELD - Westfield High School Principal Charles Jendrysik has announced that two new assistant principals have joined the administrative team. Dr. Tonia Bonner relocated with her husband to western Massachusetts from North Carolina a little over two years ago. She comes to Westfield High School with over 20 years in secondary education as a chemistry/physics teacher, general science teacher, middle school teacher and instructional coach, and as a high school assistant principal.
WESTFIELD, MA
Journal Inquirer

UConn men's notebook: Freshman Clingan coming down to earth

STORRS — Donovan Clingan is used to dominating people on the basketball court. Being 7-foot-2 as a senior in high school did have its advantages. The 7-foot-2 center from Bristol credits practicing against teammate Adams Sanogo and a losing weight with helping make the transition from high school to college basketball easier.
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

Adressing the need for nurses

Gov. Ned Lamont announced a program Wednesday that will use $35 million in federal funding to bolster the state’s health care workforce. At a news conference in New Haven at Southern Connecticut State University, Lamont and higher education and state medical leaders espoused the program. They said it will diversify and solidify the state’s health care workforce that’s still suffering the devastating effects wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stafford, CT
State
Illinois State
Local
Connecticut Sports
Local
Connecticut Education
Stafford, CT
Sports
Journal Inquirer

Tolland Pride sign cut down

TOLLAND — The Tolland Democrats’ Pride sign has been vandalized again, and this time, it was cut down. The sign, located on private land near Exit 68 off Interstate 84, was damaged sometime overnight Wednesday, according to Democratic Town Committee Chairman Ryan McCann.
TOLLAND, CT
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Communities Being Asked to Conserve Water

In response to continued drought conditions, some Connecticut communities are being asked to conserve water. Connecticut Water issued a conservation request to five shoreline towns, asking people to reduce their water usage by 15%. Clinton, Guilford, Old Saybrook, Madison and Westbrook are included in the request. “We can’t arrive at...
CONNECTICUT STATE
thebeveragejournal.com

Restaurant Trade Turns Out for Annual Golf Tournament

The Connecticut Restaurant Association (CRA) hosted its annual Golf Classic at Lyman Orchards Golf Club in Middlefield on June 27, presented by title sponsor Sysco. Participants were treated to lunch before teeing off to play 18 holes, courtesy of US Foods. Sponsors also included Datapay Payroll Services, Morgan Stanley, The Jorgensen Group at Morgan Stanley, Tanda Hospitality and FordHarrison. Tasting stations featured Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Lenny’s Lemonade through Murphy Distributors, Bad Sons Beer Co., Alvarium Beer Co., Litchfield Distillery, The Cocktail Chemist canned cocktail line and Cylinder Vodka. The beverage cart sponsor was Brescome Barton. Additional tournament support from the beverage trade included Connecticut Distributors, Inc.; Allan S. Goodman; Brown-Forman; Slocum & Sons; VerTerra; Pepsi; and the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of Connecticut. Cocktails and a farm-to-table-themed dinner followed the day of golf, led by a renowned lineup of local chefs, including Kristin Eddy from Millwright’s Restaurant in Simsbury, Jared Falco from Rosina’s in Greenwich, Lou Fiore from Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen in West Hartford, Manuel Romero from Olea in New Haven and David Standridge from The Shipwright’s Daughter in Mystic. Approximately 252 golfers took part in the event, with dozens of additional contributors and sponsors, which supports ProStart and culinary scholarships through CRA’s Connecticut Hospitality Educational Foundation, among charitable efforts.
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut’s lone U.S. House primary race heats up

HARTFORD, Conn. — Across Connecticut’s five Congressional districts, only one of them will be on the ballot on August 9. The state’s Fourth District covers most of Fairfield and some of New Haven counties. Right now, the seat is held by Democrat incumbent Jim Himes. He’s been in the position since 2009.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Ad Frassinelli#Niaaa
ABC6.com

Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
WARWICK, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
thereminder.com

Springfield, welcome to your new community newspaper

Hello folks, please allow me to introduce the newspaper you are holding. I’m Mike Dobbs, the executive editor of Reminder Publishing, and what you’re reading is an introduction to our newest edition serving the city of Springfield. Founded in 1962 by the Buendo family in East Longmeadow, The...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Journal Inquirer

Yagaloff vs. Deneen in Democratic probate judge primary

The Democrats’ primary for the Greater Windsor probate judge pits Keith Yagaloff, a staple in East Windsor politics for years, against Windsor resident Mary Deneen in Tuesday’s race. Party delegates endorsed Deneen, saying she carries the larger portion of the district.
EAST WINDSOR, CT
Journal Inquirer

Johnson gets nailed with a $394,000 fine

STAFFORD — Johnson Memorial Hospital has been issued a fine of nearly $400,000 by the state Office of Health Strategy for continuing to keep its birthing unit closed without proper state approval for more than two years. The penalty comes as the hospital, owned by Trinity Health of New...
STAFFORD, CT
FOX 61

Conn. flags to be lowered for soldier killed by lightning

HARTFORD, Conn. — Flags will be lowered around Connecticut for a soldier killed by lightning while training in Georgia last month. Sgt. 1st Class Michael D. Clark of Bolton had served for 22 years on active duty and as a Army reservist. Clark, 41, had deployed four times to Iraq and Afghanistan as part of a medical unit, the 933rd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Company, which performs emergency surgery and other urgent treatment on wounded soldiers in combat.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Heat and Dry Conditions Affecting Connecticut Farms

The high heat and drought-like conditions we’ve experienced in Connecticut this summer have had an effect on food grown in the state. At Cold Spring Brook Farm in Berlin, the owners switched several years ago from overhead watering to using a drip irrigation system that waters the plants right at the roots. With so little rain this summer, they’ve had to rely on that irrigation system even more to try and keep their plants alive, while being mindful not to drain their wells.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Gov. Lamont directs flags at half-staff for fallen Bolton soldier

Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont directed all flags to fly at half-staff on Wednesday and Thursday to honor a fallen U.S. Army Reserve Master Sergeant from Connecticut. The Master Sergeant, 41-year-old Michael D. Clark from Bolton, was killed by a lightning strike during a training exercise with the U.S. Army Reserve in Georgia last […]
BOLTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
6K+
Followers
301
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy