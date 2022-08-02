Stafford High AD Frassinelli steps up to national tole

Mike Blackburn, the Executive Director of the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association, called Damian Frassinelli in late June to offer him one of the organization’s most prestigious jobs.

The NIAAA’s president-elect, Becky Moran of Illinois, had left the position after five months and accepted a role as an Assistant Executive Director in the organization. Blackburn asked Frassinelli, who finished runner-up to Moran in the presidential election in December, if he would be interested in succeeding her.