Royals acquire pitcher Luke Weaver from Diamondbacks for Emmanuel Rivera

(610 Sports) – The Kansas City Royals traded third-baseman Emmanuel Rivera to the Arizona Diamondbacks for right-handed pitcher Luke Weaver on Monday.

Weaver, 28, made 12 appearances with one start for the Diamondbacks this season and went 1-1 with a 7.71 ERA. In his three-plus seasons in Arizona, he went 9-19 with a 4.72 ERA.

Weaver was a 2014 first-round draft pick for the Cardinals and spent the first three years of his career in St. Louis.

Rivera, 26, was in his second season with the Royals, the team that drafted him in the 19th round of the 2015 MLB Draft. Mainly serving as a backup to rookie phenom Bobb Witt Jr. this season, Rivera was batting .237 with six home runs and 22 RBIs in 2022.