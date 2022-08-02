ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Jason Reid would be 'surprised' if Commanders have a good season with Wentz

By Chris Lingebach, The Sports Junkies
106.7 The Fan
106.7 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yGE3K_0h1p4I6A00

Perhaps the Washington Commanders stumbled into gold in two other teams' trash in Carson Wentz. But one former D.C. columnist isn't buying whatever hype the team seems to be spinning out about their new starting QB.

Wentz was traded to Washington after being run out of Indianapolis and Philadelphia, and it's really that simple, says Jason Reid, a senior NFL writer at ESPN who previously covered the Washington Redskins for years as a columnist for The Washington Post.

Reid's new book, "Rise of the Black Quarterback: What It Means for America," hits shelves today. Reid was a guest of The Sports Junkies on Tuesday and was asked how he thinks Wentz will work out in Washington.

"Here's the situation," Reid began. "Anybody who's been in D.C., I mean you know, it's all about quarterback play, especially in D.C. because of how bad things have been for so long."

"Carson Wentz was shipped out by his last two teams," he said. "It would be surprising to me if he has a career renaissance in D.C. with all of the other things swirling around the team. And fellas, never believe players when they say, 'Well we don't think about that stuff.' Everything adds up. So, I would be surprised if they have a good season under Carson Wentz."

"I would be also surprised if Jack Del Rio has a Joe Gibbs-type run here," he added. "Not in terms of success, but I'm just talking in terms of the number of years. The pressure here is always palpable, because of everything surrounding the owner, because of all the missteps on the field, because of all the mistakes in player personnel. And look, I think there are good people in that organization trying to do good. I really do believe that.

"I think Jason Wright is trying to do the right thing. I think the people in player personnel are trying to do the right thing. The people in broadcasting. I think they're trying to do the right thing, but the culture starts at the top. And fellas, we really don't need to talk about what's at the top of that culture."

Asked if he'd go over or under 8.5 wins on the season for the Commanders, Reid replied, "Oh, I'm not gonna even let you get that out. I'm way under 8.5."

"Oh, are you?" Jason Bishop asked. "Way under?"

"Way under?" John Auville chimed in. "So you're like five or six wins under?"

"Listen guys, they play 17 games now," Reid said. "The quarterback was run out of his last two teams. Not just traded, but run out. They had to get him out of town. If this team wins six games, I think that would be a very, very good season."

"But they did that with Taylor Heinicke last year, is what people would argue," replied John-Paul Flaim.

"And it's a softer schedule," added Auville.

"It's a softer schedule on paper. Like we can talk about paper, but once these guys start lining up and plays are run and people are hitting each other, the schedule don't look so soft, then," Reid said.

"Look, could Carson Wentz have a career renaissance there," he continued. "Could he lead this team to the playoffs with 10 or 11 victories? Look, anything is possible and hope springs eternal. But when you're telling me that the guy under center was not just traded from his last two teams in consecutive offseasons, but run out of town, to me, that's not a good sign."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr.’s 8-word message to Dez Bryant advocating for a return to Cowboys

Dez Bryant last played in the NFL during the 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens. However, it was not a very productive period of time for his career. He is however synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys organization. He spent the first eight years of his career there, making the Pro Bowl three times. Earlier this year in May, Bryant spoke to TMZ and shared his desire to come out of retirement and return to the Cowboys. Then on Monday, he posted a video of himself working out vigorously.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason

Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: 'Motherf----r' Quarterback Tom Brady Referenced Identified

Just last summer, on an episode of “The Shop” on HBO, Tom Brady made headlines when he called out an NFL team. The seven-time Super Bowl champion couldn't believe that team was sticking with an unnamed quarterback when he was still a free agent and determining his future. “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf–ker?'” Brady said.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Bishop
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Carson Wentz
ClutchPoints

Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB

The NFL’s three-day trial regarding the Deshaun Watson case concluded last week. However, breaking information leaked Thursday that could impact the result of the case. The NFL interviewed 12 women that accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Allegedly, the league also interviewed the adult son of one of the women. And, according to recent reports (originally […] The post Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Jerry Jones' Wide Receiver Decision

The Dallas Cowboys could begin the 2022 season severely short-handed at wide receiver. James Washington is expected to miss six to 10 weeks after suffering a foot fracture during training camp. Even with a speedy recovery, the free-agent signing could miss their Sunday Night Football season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tyrann Mathieu News

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu missed the first week of training camp due to a personal matter. Fortunately for the team, the latest update on his status is very encouraging. According to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com, Mathieu is at the team's facility this Wednesday. Earlier this week, Saints head...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Joe Gibbs#Washington Commanders#American Football#Espn#The Washington Redskins#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Deebo Samuel drops truth bomb on news he doesn’t want to play running back for 49ers

Deebo Samuel is calling fake news to the reports claiming he doesn’t want to play running back for the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have largely utilized Samuel as a receiving and rushing threat ever since he came into the league and landed in San Francisco in 2019. However, some rumors three months ago claimed […] The post Deebo Samuel drops truth bomb on news he doesn’t want to play running back for 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Greg McElroy Names 3 College Football Teams Ready To Rise

Greg McElroy identified three college football programs poised for "significant improvement" in 2022. On ESPN's Always College Football podcast, the analyst tabbed Tennessee, Louisville, and Nebraska as teams on the rise. Yet he noted some obstacles each school must overcome. Although concerned about their ineffective third-down defense, McElroy likes the...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Cowboys: Tyler Smith looking like a first-round pick with the pads on

Cowboys first-round draft pick, offensive lineman, Tyler Smith, is looking the part in the first couple days of full practice. With the 24th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected Tyler Smith, an offensive tackle from the University of Tulsa. So far in training camp, it is looking as if they made a great choice in doing so. The Cowboys threw on pads yesterday for the first time in training camp, and Smith didn’t hold anything back in his first opportunity to truly display his strength with his new team.
TULSA, OK
106.7 The Fan

106.7 The Fan

Washington, DC
815
Followers
1K+
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from DC, including the Nationals, Capitals, Wizards and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/thefandc

Comments / 0

Community Policy