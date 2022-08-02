ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

Bogalusa police asking for information linked to June shooting that killed 14-year-old

By WDSU Digital Team
WDSU
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wdsu.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

Slidell police arrest 14-year-old accused in off-road vehicle chase

Slidell police said an arrest was made Thursday in connection with a high-speed chase that injured an officer Wednesday night. Slidell police have arrested a 14-year-old from Slidell who police said was responsible for leading officers on the chase. According to police, after posting a photograph of the all-terrain vehicle...
SLIDELL, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO seek help identifying theft suspect

TPSO detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect pictured below. On the morning of July 28, 2022, a white male entered the Tractor Supply store in Hammond with a basket. The suspect then proceeded to the back of the store, placing an electric truck winch (valued at approximately $600.00) into the basket and leaving the store without paying for the merchandise in a silver Ford F-150.
HAMMOND, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bogalusa, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Bogalusa, LA
Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg man charged with attempted murder of girlfriend

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was charged with attempted murder in Hattiesburg following a domestic dispute. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said officers responded to a report about a woman needing medical attention around 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Hardy Street on Wednesday, August 3. They said the 48-year-old woman had […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Murder#Violent Crime#The Angels Hospital#The Detective Division
CBS 42

Alabama man pleads guilty to shooting Mississippi K9

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) — A man from Mobile, Alabama, pled guilty to shooting a Moss Point Police K9. Prosecutors said Richard J. McGuire, 44, pled guilty to one one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of animal crushing. He appeared in the U.S. District Court in Gulfport on […]
MOBILE, AL
WJTV 12

Police: Man found with catalytic converters after chase

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters and running from officers in Hattiesburg on Thursday, August 4. Hattiesburg police said they tried to pull over Terrance Bright, 19, of Terrytown, Louisiana, around 3:30 a.m. They said he didn’t stop, which initiated a police chase down Main Street to West […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
NOLA.com

Woman carjacked at Gentilly gas station, New Orleans police say

A woman was carjacked Wednesday night at a gas station in Gentilly near Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police said. The carjacking was reported to police at 11:23 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was parked at the gas pump at a station at the corner of Louisa Drive and Chef Menteur (map) and was about to get out of her vehicle, when police say a young man approached and demanded her keys.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDSU

OPSO investigates 2 separate stabbings at Orleans Justice Center

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate stabbing incidents. A spokesperson told WDSU one happened over the weekend and another happened just yesterday. Officials did not learn about the most recent incident until today, the spokesperson said. The names and conditions of the inmates...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Woman hit by vehicle, man shot in 7th Ward, NOPD says; 1 in custody

A 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the 7th Ward and a woman was hit by a vehicle in a related crime, New Orleans police said late Tuesday. A woman, who police allege was the shooter, was arrested after a vehicle pursuit that ended near Esplanade Avenue. Police did not say what charges she could face.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans officer arrested, accused in DUI-related incident

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department confirmed that an NOPD officer has been arrested in connection with a DUI-related incident. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson confirmed that Denzel Milion was arrested last week in the Warehouse District area. Circumstances surrounding the incident are few. The Fraternal Order of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy