Bogalusa police asking for information linked to June shooting that killed 14-year-old

Slidell Police: 14-year-old arrested after posting picture of ATV involved in chase on social media
DISCLAIMER: ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY SLIDELL, La. (WGNO)— A 14-year-old has been arrested detectives say he led several Slidell police officers on a high-speed off-road chase in an ATV, leaving at least one person injured. According to the Slidell Police Department, the juvenile was taken into custody on Thursday around 3 […]
WDSU
Slidell police arrest 14-year-old accused in off-road vehicle chase
Slidell police said an arrest was made Thursday in connection with a high-speed chase that injured an officer Wednesday night. Slidell police have arrested a 14-year-old from Slidell who police said was responsible for leading officers on the chase. According to police, after posting a photograph of the all-terrain vehicle...
Two shootings just blocks away and an hour apart, NOPD investigating
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating two shootings that happened less than a mile apart in the Lower 9th Ward. Police first responded to a shooting around 4 p.m. on Lamanche Street. Two men were shot, and one of them died at the scene. The other was brought to the hospital.
L'Observateur
TPSO seek help identifying theft suspect
TPSO detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect pictured below. On the morning of July 28, 2022, a white male entered the Tractor Supply store in Hammond with a basket. The suspect then proceeded to the back of the store, placing an electric truck winch (valued at approximately $600.00) into the basket and leaving the store without paying for the merchandise in a silver Ford F-150.
Barely an hour after 2 men were shot, NOPD responds to homicide in 9th Ward
A man is dead after New Orleans Police say he was shot multiple times in the Lower 9th Ward on Thursday.
Hattiesburg man charged with attempted murder of girlfriend
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was charged with attempted murder in Hattiesburg following a domestic dispute. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said officers responded to a report about a woman needing medical attention around 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Hardy Street on Wednesday, August 3. They said the 48-year-old woman had […]
WDSU
St. Bernard Sheriff's office needs help identifying man who robbed a business at gunpoint
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is wanted for robbing a Chalmette business at gunpoint Thursday night. On Thursday, shortly before 6:30 p.m., Sheriff Pohlmann said, deputies with the Field Operations Bureau...
fox8live.com
NOPD officer accused of on-duty DWI after crashing marked police cruiser into ‘multiple’ vehicles in Warehouse District
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans police officer was arrested last week on accusations that he was driving drunk while on duty, after he crashed his marked NOPD cruiser into several vehicles while driving with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit. The NOPD said Traffic...
Alabama man pleads guilty to shooting Mississippi K9
GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) — A man from Mobile, Alabama, pled guilty to shooting a Moss Point Police K9. Prosecutors said Richard J. McGuire, 44, pled guilty to one one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of animal crushing. He appeared in the U.S. District Court in Gulfport on […]
Police: Man found with catalytic converters after chase
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters and running from officers in Hattiesburg on Thursday, August 4. Hattiesburg police said they tried to pull over Terrance Bright, 19, of Terrytown, Louisiana, around 3:30 a.m. They said he didn’t stop, which initiated a police chase down Main Street to West […]
NOLA.com
Woman carjacked at Gentilly gas station, New Orleans police say
A woman was carjacked Wednesday night at a gas station in Gentilly near Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police said. The carjacking was reported to police at 11:23 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was parked at the gas pump at a station at the corner of Louisa Drive and Chef Menteur (map) and was about to get out of her vehicle, when police say a young man approached and demanded her keys.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate home burglaries in Lakeview, Lake Vista
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a person wanted in connection with several home burglaries in Lakeview and Lake Vista. On Tuesday, a suspect was accused of burglarizing three homes, according to police. They took jewelry from each residence and fled in the pictured...
WLOX
BREAKING NEWS: Man stabbed to death at Northwood Hills home; Gulfport Police investigating
There’s not much topography on a football field. But that’s not stopping George County’s quest to get to the top. Bayou View gets new track at no cost to city thanks to PTA. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. It took the school PTA only about a month...
WDSU
OPSO investigates 2 separate stabbings at Orleans Justice Center
NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate stabbing incidents. A spokesperson told WDSU one happened over the weekend and another happened just yesterday. Officials did not learn about the most recent incident until today, the spokesperson said. The names and conditions of the inmates...
NOPD: Woman shoots man, leads cops on chase
A woman leads New Orleans police on a chase after allegedly shooting a man and injuring a woman during the chase. “Around 7:13 p.m. Fifth District officers responded to a call reporting shots fired near the intersection of North
NOLA.com
Woman hit by vehicle, man shot in 7th Ward, NOPD says; 1 in custody
A 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the 7th Ward and a woman was hit by a vehicle in a related crime, New Orleans police said late Tuesday. A woman, who police allege was the shooter, was arrested after a vehicle pursuit that ended near Esplanade Avenue. Police did not say what charges she could face.
Driver wanted, Slidell officer injured after high speed ATV chase
In an attempt to pull the driver over, the person drove off starting a chase through the city involving many Slidell officers, according to police.
WDSU
New Orleans officer arrested, accused in DUI-related incident
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department confirmed that an NOPD officer has been arrested in connection with a DUI-related incident. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson confirmed that Denzel Milion was arrested last week in the Warehouse District area. Circumstances surrounding the incident are few. The Fraternal Order of...
Louisiana business cited for making underage sales for the second time in 3 months
On Wednesday, the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office announced that several local businesses were revisited after being cited for selling alcohol to juveniles in May.
Florida brothers in custody, accused of breaking into Louisiana business
In addition to the Metairie break-in, the JPSO said that the brothers unsuccessfully attempted to burglarize another business on the Westbank earlier in the night.
