ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

UN chief warns world is one step away from nuclear annihilation

By Lauren Barry
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HI4Xs_0h1p41B400

“Today, humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation,” said United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Monday in New York.

“The clouds that parted following the end of the Cold War are gathering once more,” he told attendees at the Tenth Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, which runs through Aug. 26. “We have been extraordinarily lucky so far. But luck is not a strategy.”

Guterres said the threat of nuclear danger is now at its highest point since the Cold War , an “open yet restricted rivalry,” between the U.S., the Soviet Union and their respective allies from around the end of World war II through the early 1990s.

According to the National Museum of American History , the Cold War became a nuclear arms race in 1949, when the Soviets detonated an atomic bomb. Previously, the U.S. and allied forces dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan during World War II.

The impact of these bombings is still felt today, according to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons .

“By the end of 1945, the bombing had killed an estimated 140,000 people in Hiroshima, and a further 74,000 in Nagasaki,” said the organization. “In the years that followed, many of the survivors would face leukemia, cancer, or other terrible side effects from the radiation.”

“Humanity is in danger of forgetting the lessons forged in the terrifying fires of Hiroshima and Nagasaki,” Guterres said Monday. He plans to visit Hiroshima this month for the anniversary of the bombing.

In his remarks during the conference, Guterres mentioned geopolitical tensions “reaching new heights,” in the Middle East, the Korean Peninsula and in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He also noted that the world is under pressure from the climate crisis, inequality, human rights violations, and devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Late last month, the World Health Organization labeled another outbreak – that of the monkeypox virus – a public health emergency of international concern.

“Competition is trumping co-operation and collaboration,” Guterres said. “Distrust has replaced dialogue and disunity has replaced disarmament.”

Estimates updated this January from the Arms Control Association indicate there are more than 13,000 nuclear weapons in stockpiles around the globe. More than 90% of the weapons were held by Russia (6,257) and the U.S. (5,550). Some of the weapons are waiting disarmament, according to the organization.

“States are seeking false security in stockpiling and spending hundreds of billions of dollars on doomsday weapons that have no place on our planet,” said Guterres, who said the guardrails in place to prevent a nuclear war are “weakening” and nuclear undertones are “festering.”

The Bulletin for Atomic Scientists organization’s Doomsday Clock , “a universally recognized indicator of the world’s vulnerability to catastrophe from nuclear weapons, climate change, and disruptive technologies in other domains,” has been set at 100 seconds to midnight since 2020, the closest it has been since debuting in 1945.

Albert Einstein and University of Chicago scientists who helped develop the first atomic weapons created the organization and the clock to convey threats to humanity and the planet.

In order to prevent nuclear war, Guterres recommended reinforcing and reaffirming a 77-year-old norm against the use of nuclear weapons and working towards eliminating all nuclear weapons.

In remarks about the conference , President Joe Biden said his administration is “ready to expeditiously negotiate a new arms control framework,” to replace one expiring in 2026.

However, he said “negotiation requires a willing partner operating in good faith. And Russia’s brutal and unprovoked aggression in Ukraine has shattered peace in Europe and constitutes an attack on fundamental tenets of international order.”

Since Russia began the invasion in February, the U.S. has provided Ukraine with monetary support to fight off the attack. According to ABC News , “the Kremlin said Tuesday that it’s ready for talks,” with the U.S. on nuclear arms control, even as the invasion of Ukraine continues.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Putin says there would be ‘no winners’ in a nuclear war and such a conflict should never be started

Vladimir Putin has given an explicit warning against a nuclear conflict as the UN says the world is “edging towards catastrophe”.The Russian leader said there would be “no winners” in a nuclear war and that such a conflict should never be started.He made his remarks in a letter to a conference concerning the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT).“We proceed from the fact that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and it should never be unleashed, and we stand for equal and indivisible security for all members of the world community,” he wrote.His comments are eye-catching as global...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Albert Einstein
The Independent

Russia says it could use nuclear weapons ‘if western countries try to test our resolve’

Russia on Tuesday told the UN that they could end up using nuclear weapons in response to “direct aggression” by western countries.Speaking at the month-long nuclear non-proliferation conference, Russian diplomat Alexander Trofimov said speculation that Russia has threatened to use its nuclear arsenal against Ukraine is “utterly unfounded, detached from reality and unacceptable”.The envoy said Russia would only use nuclear weapons “in response to weapons of mass destruction or a conventional weapons attack that threatened the existence of the Russian state”.“None of these two hypothetical scenarios is relevant to the situation in Ukraine,” he said, but blamed Nato countries...
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

China’s Worst Nightmare: Why More Nuclear Proliferation Is Coming to Asia

If the growing nuclear threats in Asia are not curtailed, U.S. allies, most notably Japan and the Republic of Korea, may have to go nuclear to defend themselves. Arms control has been a feature of the U.S.-Russia nuclear balance now for the past half century, starting with the SALT agreements in 1972 and then the START agreements in 1991. For the United States, it has undertaken two cycles of nuclear modernization and is now on the third. The Eisenhower, Kennedy, and Johnson administrations built the first triad of Minuteman missiles, B-52 bombers, and Polaris submarines, a force that President John F. Kennedy twice cited as the key reason the United States beat back deadly serious nuclear threats over Berlin in 1961 and Cuba in 1962.
CHINA
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear War#Nuclear Weapon#Nuclear Arms Race#Nuclear Disarmament#Un#Soviets
Newsweek

Powerful Putin Ally Sees Russia on the Brink of a New World Order

Russia is on the precipice of heading a new world order that minimizes the United States' relevance on the global stage, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faria said after meeting with one of Russia's top officials. On Tuesday, Faria called the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) a "terroristic and hostile alliance"...
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

What a Nuclear Attack Would Do to Russia’s Largest Cities

Despite heightened tensions between Western powers and Russia over Russia’s war in Ukraine and its objection to NATO’s expansion, U.S. national security officials say there is no reason to be concerned that this geopolitical conflict would lead to all-out nuclear war. Nevertheless, nuclear weapons have been one of the most existential global threats since the […]
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
NewsBreak
United Nations
The Conversation UK

Russian aggression in Ukraine may prompt Japan and South Korea to abandon nuclear non-proliferation – here’s why

The war in Ukraine called into question many of the fundamental pillars of the international order. The European security system that has developed since the dissolution of the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact has received a shattering blow. A war of aggression by a major power intent to destroy a neighbouring state and annex significant territories has broken with major taboos, not to mention international law.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Russia repeats Putin's new message against a nuclear war

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sounded the alarm over the war in Ukraine, nuclear threats in Asia and the Middle East, and other tensions, warning that “humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation.” The warning came Monday as a pandemic-delayed conference opened to review the 50-year-old Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, which is aimed at preventing the spread of nuclear weapons and eventually achieving a nuclear-free world. The threat of nuclear catastrophe was also raised by the United States, Japan, Germany, the U.N. nuclear chief and many other opening speakers. Russia, which came under criticism from some speakers, didn’t give its address in its scheduled slot Monday but was expected to speak Tuesday. China’s representative was scheduled to speak Tuesday.
POLITICS
International Business Times

Putin Ally Confirms ‘World War’ With Western World: ‘It Is A Global Conflict’

Russian President Vladimir Putin is in a "world war" with the West as he continues his invasion of Ukraine, an ally said Wednesday. In an interview with independent Serbian TV Channel Pink, Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic, who has yet to condemn Putin for invading Ukraine, accused the West of sparking a "war" against Russia through the Ukrainian people.
POLITICS
The Independent

Analysis: Iran now speaking openly on nuclear bomb prospects

Iranian officials now speak openly about something long denied by Tehran as it enriches uranium at its closest-ever levels to weapons-grade material: The Islamic Republic is ready to build an atomic weapon at will. The remarks could be bluster to force more bargaining-table concessions from the U.S. without planning to seek the bomb. Or, as analysts warn, Iran could reach a point like North Korea did some 20 years ago where it decides having the ultimate weapon outweighs any further international sanctions.All this could be put to the test Thursday as Iran, the U.S. and the European Union prepare...
MIDDLE EAST
Defense One

How NORAD Plans to Ward Off Cruise Missiles Fired at the US

ASPEN, Colo. — Lawmakers who worry that the United States cannot ward off the kind of cruise missiles that Russia is lobbing at Ukraine should know that the Pentagon does have a plan to do so—in a few years. But the command in charge of that defense needs new technologies and updated guidance from higher-ups.
ASPEN, CO
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy