Law & Legal: Racism on the Supreme Court level

 3 days ago

Law & Legal with Juandolyn Stokes and Attorney C.K. Hoffler discuss the issue of racism on the Supreme Court level and the need for restructuring within the highest court system in the country.

Deseret News

A brief guide to the Supreme Court’s latest religion rulings

This article was first published in the State of Faith newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Monday night. These days, I’m feeling a bit like I just exited a Tilt-A-Whirl ride and have yet to regain my grip on reality. My head is spinning as I try to work out the long-term significance of the Supreme Court’s recently concluded term.
Daily Beast

The Supreme Court Put Politics Above Law and Surrendered Its Legitimacy

According to a Gallup poll taken last month, public confidence in the Supreme Court has hit an all-time low. Just 25 percent of respondents had “a great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in the court. That’s an 11-point drop from last year, and twice the drop in public confidence in other institutions.
Washington Examiner

Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation

Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
MSNBC

Trump requests immunity (again) from Jan. 6 civil cases that could bankrupt him

UPDATE (Aug. 2, 2022, 12:27 p.m.): A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that civil lawsuits against Donald Trump related to the Jan. 6 attack can proceed, rejecting the former president's claims of "absolutely immunity." Lawyers for former President Donald Trump formally asked a federal judge on Wednesday to grant him...
The Independent

Chief Justice John Roberts tried to protect Roe but failed to persuade Supreme Court colleagues, report claims

Chief Justice John Roberts worked in secret to try to convince his fellow conservatives on the Supreme Court not to overturn Roe v Wade but the leak of Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion in early May likely ruined his chances, a new report suggests. Justice Roberts worked to the very end of this spring’s Supreme Court session, but CNN now reports that Brett Kavanaugh, the right-wing justice considered most likely to change his mind, was probably never close to doing so.The conversations grew more passionate when Justices discovered in late April that the draft opinion was set to be...
Slate

What We Lose as John Roberts Is Sidelined on the Court

New reporting from Joan Biskupic at CNN this week confirms what many court-watchers suspected happened around the leak of the draft opinion in Dobbs v Jackson last May: Chief Justice John Roberts was privately lobbying his fellow conservatives—particularly Justice Brett Kavanaugh—to save the core holding of Roe v Wade while ruling on the challenge to Mississippi’s abortion ban. While Roberts ultimately failed to persuade any of the conservative justices to pump the brakes on overturning the nearly fifty-year-old right to terminate a pregnancy, as CNN sources confirm, the leaking of the opinion made any Hail Mary efforts impossible. His internal diplomacy tactics “were thwarted by the sudden public nature of the state of play.” The leak, in other words, served to preserve the preexisting 5-4 battle lines that fell into place after Dobbs was argued.
Salon

Supreme Court ruling sparks alarm over Missouri law banning pregnant women from getting divorced

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Under an old Missouri law from 1973, a woman cannot get a divorce finalized if she is pregnant; she can file for divorce, but it won't be finalized as long as she is pregnant. In 2022, abortion rights defenders are worried about the law's ramifications now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court after 49 years.
The Conversation U.S.

Confidence in the Supreme Court is declining – but there is no easy way to oversee justices and their politics

Recent evidence showing that Virginia Thomas, wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent at least 29 text messages to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows urging him to help overturn the 2020 election has reignited a long-simmering debate about judicial ethics and the nation’s highest court. Fair and impartial judges are essential to the health and legitimacy of the judicial system and are a critical component of the system of government established in the U.S. Constitution. In the past, both liberal and conservative justices’ actions have raised questions about ethical standards for the court. Justice Stephen Breyer’s wife...
WAOK News Talk

Law & Legal: Mississippi's handling of Emmett Till's accuser

Law & Legal with Juandolyn Stokes and attorney C.K. Hoffler discuss Mississippi's handling of Emmett Till's accuser, Carolyn Bryant Donham, and whether Till's accuser should be held accountable for the murder of the 14-year-old African-American boy. Till was kidnapped, tortured, and lynched in 1955 after allegedly whistling at a white woman in a Mississippi grocery store.
