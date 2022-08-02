ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, CT

Trooper arrested for domestic dispute

WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RWIVx_0h1p3mLd00

Vernon, Conn(WTIC Radio) -A Connecticut State Trooper has been arrested for a domestic dispute at his home, State police said.

Vernon Police responded to Mark Circle just before six PM Monday. They discovered a person with a head injury. The victim was treated at an area hospital.

Police determined Jaime Solis, 29, assaulted the victim in front of a child, causing injuries to the victim.  The child was uninjured.

Vernon Police arrested Solis, charging him with second degree assault, disorderly conduct and risk of injury to a minor.
He's due to be arraigned today in Rockville Superior Court.

Solis has been a Trooper working out of Troop D in Danielson since 2020. He's been suspended, placed on administrative leave pending an investigation and one by Connecticut State Police Internal Affairs.

Download the Audacy App and listen to WTIC:

https://go.audacy.com/wtic/download

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

CT state trooper faces new charges for previous assaults, police say

VERNON — A Connecticut State Police trooper accused of hitting a woman in the face has been charged again, this time in connection with past assaults and threats, police said. Jaime Solis, 29, turned himself in to the Vernon Police Department on Wednesday after learning there was a warrant...
VERNON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Court: Police justified in entering home after seeing flies

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a murder case that police were justified in entering the defendant's home without a warrant after observing an infestation of flies at a window. The ruling comes in the case of Andrew Samuolis, who is serving a 45-year...
WILLIMANTIC, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Danielson, CT
Vernon, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Vernon, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
WTNH

Hartford police investigate Bank of America robbery

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a bank robbery on Maple Avenue Thursday. Police responded to the Bank of America at 790 Maple Ave. just after 12 p.m. and learned that an unarmed suspect ran off with a backpack containing cash. The suspect was last reported to be on foot heading […]
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Man Dies After Assault At Gas Station In Middletown

A man attacked in the parking lot of a Hudson Valley gas station last month has died from his injuries. The man was found lying on the ground unconscious in Orange County on Tuesday, July 26, when City of Middletown police officers responded to the BP gas station, located at 139 Wickham Ave., for a report of a person bleeding in the parking lot.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Trooper#Violent Crime#Rockville Superior Court#Audacy
Eyewitness News

State, Torrington police work together to make drugs and weapon arrest

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut State Police and Torrington Police worked together to arrest a man on drugs and weapons charges. Authorities said they made the arrest after an investigation into the distribution of heroin/fentanyl and crack cocaine. Detectives with the State Police Statewide Narcotics Task Force, along with...
TORRINGTON, CT
WTNH

Three men flee Groton pharmacy with narcotics: Police

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Police Department is investigating a narcotics theft at a Walgreens pharmacy on Wednesday, officials said. According to police, three men with hooded sweatshirts and facial coverings were seen entering the drug store at 441 Long Hill Rd. around 10:30 a.m. The men went to the pharmacy section, jumped the […]
GROTON, CT
WTNH

Hamden officer killed in crash 2 days after retiring

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hamden police officer was killed in a crash just two days after retiring from the department, according to Hamden police. The department said Officer Michael Pantera was killed during a crash in North Branford on August 2. Officer Pantera, a 24-year veteran of the Hamden Police Department, retired two days […]
HAMDEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

New Haven man sentenced to 5 years in prison after firearm arrest

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven man was sentenced to 5 years in prison and three years of supervised release, for illegally possessing a firearm, police said. According to court documents and statements, 27-year-old Tyrone Brown was arrested in Aug. 2021, after a court-authorized search of his Steven Street residence. The search revealed […]
WTNH

Two men arrested for stealing cooking oil from Ledyard restaurant

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men were arrested on Wednesday after they were found stealing cooking oil from a restaurant, police said. Ledyard police responded to Village Pizza at 1602 Rt. 12 in Gales Ferry just before 2 a.m. for a possible burglary and found that two men stole cooking oil out of a locked […]
LEDYARD, CT
Eyewitness News

Teen injured during early morning shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A teenager was hurt in a shooting that happened early Thursday morning. According to police, the 15-year-old boy was found on Pershing Street after officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert around 12:23 a.m. The victim’s injury was believed to be non-life-threatening. The Hartford Police...
HARTFORD, CT
wshu.org

Commissioners vote to fire former New Haven police officer following arrest

The New Haven Board of Police Commissioners voted unanimously to fire a former police officer who was arrested last year. According to the New Haven Independent, Christopher Troche was arrested for allegedly pressuring a 19-year-old undocumented immigrant to send him nude photographs and to have sex in exchange for money in January 2021.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Boy, 15, wounded is Hartford’s 12th shooting victim in 6 days

HARTFORD — A 15-year-old boy was shot early Thursday, police said. The teen’s injury is not believed to be life-threatening, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. The ShotSpotter gunshot detection system alerted police to shots fired in the 80-block of Pershing Street in northern Hartford about 12:20 a.m., Boisvert said. The street is in the Blue Hills neighborhood, near the Bloomfield line.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police probe what led to East Hartford teen’s drowning at local pool

EAST HARTFORD — In the days since the drowning of 16-year-old Tresor Boroze at Terry Pool, police are still working to piece together what led to his death. Boroze and a group of friends entered the pool area after hours last Thursday. Police said they have no plans of opening a criminal investigation into the incident, calling it a “tragic accident.”
EAST HARTFORD, CT
MassLive.com

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial: Judge dismisses 8 charges against driver accused of killing 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire crash

A West Springfield man accused of killing seven motorcyclists during a 2019 crash in Randolph, New Hampshire crash, had eight of his charges related to operating under the influence of drugs dismissed in court on Wednesday. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, had faced multiple charges of negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under the...
RANDOLPH, NH
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic

Comments / 0

Community Policy