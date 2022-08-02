Trooper arrested for domestic dispute

Vernon, Conn(WTIC Radio) -A Connecticut State Trooper has been arrested for a domestic dispute at his home, State police said.

Vernon Police responded to Mark Circle just before six PM Monday. They discovered a person with a head injury. The victim was treated at an area hospital.

Police determined Jaime Solis, 29, assaulted the victim in front of a child, causing injuries to the victim. The child was uninjured.

Vernon Police arrested Solis, charging him with second degree assault, disorderly conduct and risk of injury to a minor.

He's due to be arraigned today in Rockville Superior Court.

Solis has been a Trooper working out of Troop D in Danielson since 2020. He's been suspended, placed on administrative leave pending an investigation and one by Connecticut State Police Internal Affairs.

