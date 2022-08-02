Read on espnwesterncolorado.com
Here we are in August and it feels like summer is over - and there are so many things we didn't get done. It seems we always have good intentions as summer approaches. So many things we hope to accomplish this year and all of the fun things we are going to enjoy. Then summer comes, life happens, and here are falling short of our pre-summer expectations.
Beautiful Places You Need to Visit in Western Colorado
Did you know that living in Grand Junction actually puts you closer to more of Colorado's beautiful places than just about any place else? Today we're looking at 12 beautiful places on Colorado's Western Slope that really are must-see destinations. Grand Junction is under 200 miles from almost every one...
25 Things You Need to Know Before Visiting Colorado’s Grand Mesa
Western Colorado is home to the impressive Grand Mesa. Not only is this the world's largest flat top mountain, but it's also one of the most beautiful places anywhere in our state. Visiting the Grand Mesa is one of my favorite things to do. No matter the season, I love...
Recently Uncovered Robert Grant Photos of Western Colorado Wildlife
Grand Junction, Colorado photographer Robert Grant, while a newsman at heart, occasionally captured images of Western Colorado wildlife. Here are a few recently discovered images from the Grand Junction area. The images below would have been captured in Western Colorado between the 1940s and 1970s. They've lingered unseen in a...
See The Years Pass At the Corner of This Grand Junction Intersection
While things rarely ever stay the same, it's still surprising to see how dramatically things have changed over the years here in Grand Junction, Colorado. Grand Junction is full of rich history that you can discover at just about any corner. This is the tale of an intriguing yellow house that stood the test of time for almost one hundred years. Today it is gone, but its memory remains alive for many residents.
Grand Junction Home on 26 Road Includes a Pool and Waterslide
Check out this super cute house in Grand Junction that was just added to the market at the end of July. Originally built in 1933, this home has been updated throughout with guest quarters added above a 3-car garage. Best of all you'll find an in-ground saltwater pool with a...
kvnf.org
KVNF Regional Newscast: August 4, 2022
This is KVNF’s Regional Newscast for Thursday August 4. I’m Stephanie Maltarich. People traveling east from Montrose on Highway 50 will have to endure more closures and construction than was initially planned. Construction along Little Blue Creek Canyon will extend to next summer, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The project began in 2020 and was expected to take two years to finish. The delay is attributed to I-70 closures last summer which required cars to re-route to Highway 50 due to flooding in Glenwood Canyon.
KJCT8
Mavs Making Moves to the Majors
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version. MESA COUNTY IS GETTING READY TO RELEASE A NEW MOBILE APP THAT WILL HELP FAMILIES FIND THEIR SAFEST ROUTE TO SCHOOL. GRAND JUNCTION POLICE SAY THEY NEED YOUR HELP. INVESTIGATING A FOUR-DAY OLD MURDER.
Grand Junction Home With 3 Bedrooms Listed For Sale For $1
Could a Grand Junction home actually be selling for just $1?. I saw the listing recently on realtor.com. The home is over 1,300 square feet with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and sits on a .29 acre lot. I took a closer look, and, sure enough, it says $1. Of Course,...
Stuff the Bus Campaign Delivers Bus Load of Supplies To Mesa County Schools
A bus load of school supplies is on its way to Mesa County schools thanks to another amazing Stuff the Bus campaign in Grand Junction. Amazing Response From the Community For Stuff the Bus. We have been doing Stuff the Bus for a lot of years in Grand Junction and...
Homeless Puppies Are Available In Grand Junction Right Now
If you have been wanting to add a puppy to your household, now would be the perfect time to do that. Puppies are so adorable - and when it comes to adopting them they are wildly popular. That would explain, in part, why it costs a little more to adopt a puppy than a full-grown d0g. It also makes it more enticing for people to adopt older dogs that may have more difficulty finding that forever home.
Recount confirms Tina Peters lost her Secretary of State primary
Election denier Tina Peters did not close the gap in the statewide Secretary of State Republican primary recount and fell far short of the votes she lost the election by.
KJCT8
TABOR tax not for everyone?
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Well, we’ve all been waiting for it and the time has finally come. TABOR tax refunds are finally getting mailed out to Colorado residents. Of course, that means single filers can get $750 and joint filers can get $1,500. But not everyone will be receiving a check.
USA Mullet Championships Coming to the Colorado State Fair
Are you prepared to "show your flow"? Do you have what it takes to qualify for the USA Mullet Championships at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo?. This is for the big boys. We're talking about an official qualifying event for the USA Mullet Championships. Times running out, so you'd better start "prepping" now.
5 Reasons To Enroll in Grand Junction Colorado’s Citizens Police Academy
Would you like to learn more about the inner workings of Grand Junction's Police Department? Here are five reasons why you should consider participating in the Citizens Police Academy. The Grand Junction Police Department is accepting applications right now. Some friends of mine participated in this program years ago, and...
Little-Known Mesa Colorado Cemetery Dates Back to the Early 1800s
The next time you drive Western Colorado's Grand Mesa, take a quick detour at the town of Mesa. Just outside of town you'll find an awesome cemetery with residents dating back to the early 1800s. You'll find the cemetery just 1.2 miles north of town. Given its remote location, it's...
See All 42 of Colorado’s Beautiful State Parks
Colorado is home to four incredible National Parks and eight must-see National Monuments. When you are done visiting all of those we have a list of 42 State Parks to talk about. Would it surprise you to learn that the state of New York leads the way with 178 State...
coloradonewsline.com
Republican recount candidates in second lawsuit want Denver judge to halt process
A group of Republican candidates for state and local offices, including Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who lost their Colorado primary elections in June are asking a court to halt a ballot recount process that they paid to initiate. The group, members of the Colorado Recount Coalition, filed a lawsuit...
More Grand Junction Bad Rules to Follow While Driving
Grand Junction drivers may be among the worst in the nation, but we are beginning to understand why. Not long ago, we brought you the Grand Junction Rules For Driving. These are basic driving rules that you would think everybody knows, unfortunately, they don't. Another thing we learned is that Grand Junction drivers can't help the way they drive. In most cases they have received faulty information.
If Your Colorado Hometown Had a Scented Candle What Would it Smell Like?
If Grand Junction got its own scented candle what would it smell like? Is there one smell that enough people could agree on? We'll never find out if we don't ask... Think back to your hometown. Was there a distinct smell there? Maybe it came from a factory. Maybe you lived near a bakery or a large body of water or something else that gave the area a particular smell?
