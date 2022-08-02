Read on www.brunswicktimes-gazette.com
Learn more about Mac McCormack , his restaurants, and ascension to the top of the Virginia bourbon scene on this week's episode of Eat It, Virginia!
– $215,000, 1,005 SF (built in 1962), from Patricia Caballero to Joseph Carrington Smith. 600 Luther Road – $230,000, 1,152 SF (built in 1968), from Chas L. and Bettye H. Hackler to Chok Thorn. 9418 Camrose Road – $266,400, 2,068 SF (built in 1962), from Daniel A. Kaufman and...
If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often then you are in luck because today we are talking about three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit next them you are in the area, if you want to see what a really good pizza tastes like. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travelers and are great choices for any time of the day. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should really visit next time you are craving a good pizza. You will not be disappointed, trust me! In fact, once you have a taste, you'll want to keep going back for more because the kind of pizza they serve at these places is truly amazing!
The new building will be at the same site as the old one at 521 Coalfield Rd., but it will be about 10,000 square feet bigger.
Get your antiques at a discount before the doors close for good. Follow them on Facebook to keep track of their last days. Will you help support independent, local journalism?. We need your help. RVAHub is a small, independent publication, and we depend on our readers to help us provide a vital community service. If you enjoy our content, would you consider a donation as small as $5? We would be immensely grateful! Interested in advertising your business, organization, or event? Get the details here.
To the chagrin of St. Paul’s College alumni, the ‘tiny school on the hill’ officially closed in 2013. During its heyday, it contributed to the economic stability of the town, which was sorely affected by the ultimate demise of the school. A beacon for Lawrenceville, Virginia, countless residents from Brunswick County, the Commonwealth of Virginia and beyond, were educated at St. Paul’s College (SPC). The beloved institution not only holds nostalgic memories but was also foundational for much of our personal and professional successes. SPC alumni continue to leave indelible footprints across the world. It is in that spirit that SPC4Life was formed two years ago.
ECU Health North Hospital awards $88,750 in grants to Halifax County and surrounding area organizations
ECU Health North Hospital recently awarded thirteen grants totaling $88,750.00 for health-related projects to organizations in Halifax County and surrounding communities. This year’s awards mark the third year of hospital’s Community Benefits Grants Program. The program has now distributed more than $280,000 throughout Halifax County and surrounding areas in support of 41 programs.
One family is a step closer to closing the Black homeownership gap thanks to Habitat for Humanity.
About 250 e-bikes in the city of Richmond are no longer working and now gathering dust, leaving many to wonder what happened to the startup that offered the service. Itay Hod reports. (8/3/22)
Richmond Animal Care and Control is ready to bring its spaying and neutering services to furry friends in need around the city.
Start your engines, and change your batteries, because remote-controlled monster trucks are rumbling into the greater Richmond area for the Solid Axle Showdown the first weekend in August.
A Waverly woman reached out to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers after her water turned brown, one of several water problems that have plagued the small town for decades.
Richmond residents will get a chance to exchange their firearms for cash this month, as the city prepares for a gun buyback program aimed at reducing gun violence.
LAWRENCEVILLE – The Brunswick County School Board approved two request for leaving employment: Earlsheree Clementis-Harper, Teacher, Red Oak-Sturgeon Elementary School; Vanessa Bruce, Teacher, Red Oak-Sturgeon Elementary School. Seven new appointments were approved: Adia Brown, Criminal Justice Teacher, Brunswick High School; Raffy Puod, Teacher, Totaro Elementary School; Frances Brown, SPED...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Virginia may be trying to take some teachers out of North Carolina, and they’re offering some big incentives. A billboard on I-440 in Raleigh offers up to $10,000 for any teachers who go to work in Richmond Public Schools in Virginia. “The billboard is...
There are probably very few people who truly fulfill their destiny and purpose and work the career they are born to do. Nancy Travers, however, is one of those very few. After nearly 40 years of speaking to listeners in the Hampton Roads, the Outer Banks, the greater Richmond area, and of course, the Northern Neck, she will leave behind a legacy of serving communities with dedication to providing news, music and a smile listeners could hear through their radio speakers each and every morning.
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Democrat Josh Throneburg challenges Rep. Bob Good, R-Campbell County, to debate. — WDBJ-TV. Town of Hurt officials ask public for help in identifying who distribute white supremacist fliers. — WSLS-TV. Economy:. Foresight Health...
SCC rules VACU can't add 10K Medical Society of Va. members. The Virginia State Corporation Commission ruled Wednesday that the Chesterfield County-based Virginia Credit Union cannot expand its membership to the Medical Society of Virginia, possibly resolving a three-year battle between the credit union, the Virginia Bankers Association and several community banks in the state.
Central Virginia has seen a string of catalytic converter thefts, but the latest incidents were reported at the Amtrak Richmond Staples Mill Station in Henrico County.
The married couple of a dozen years who met in Northern Virginia said fostering little ones in need has filled their hearts.
