Cinemablend

A Classic Disneyland Attraction Is Coming To An End...Again

Disneyland will never be finished. It’s an often repeated statement that was first uttered by Walt Disney himself. Things are always changing, and while that means there will always be something new around the corner, it often means the end of something else to make room for that new stuff.
Walt Disney
Cinemablend

Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm

When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
Fox News

Disney guests stuck on 'It's a small world' for over an hour: 'Torture'

Guests shared on social media that Disney World's "It’s a small world" ride broke down, leaving guest stranded for over an hour. While Disney World may be "The Most Magical Place on Earth", sometimes things go wrong. A video shared on social media Saturday shows a long line of boats filled with guest waiting near the end of the ride. A boat just in front appears to be slowly sinking into the ride's water.
WDW News Today

Guest Arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios After Security Discovered Gun in Bag, Preview Merchandise for EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, and More: Daily Recap (7/11/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, July 11, 2022.
Disney
disneydining.com

The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed

There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
disneydining.com

Disney Reverses Decision, Popular Attractions to Remain on Disney Genie+ Indefinitely

Summer is the most popular time for Guests to visit the Walt Disney World Resort. Families brave the heat and the long lines in order to get their very own piece of the magic. While the crowds may be big, one thing can help make their days easier, Disney Genie+. Disney Genie+ was introduced last October, replacing the free FastPass system. For $15 per person, per day, Guests can purchase Disney Genie+ and select rides they wish to get front of the line access to. This includes popular rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, Kilimanjaro Safaris, Spaceship Earth, and Tower of Terror.
disneytips.com

Will Disney Genie+ Be Worth It After Its Latest Update?

Disney Genie+ has replaced FastPass+ at Walt Disney World and Guests are still adjusting to the new process of eliminating or shortening their wait times for theme park attractions (and understandably so). Guests using Disney Genie+ opt-in to purchase the service for $15 per person per day for the ability...
WDW News Today

Grogu Loungefly Ear Headband Lands at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Since his debut in “The Mandalorian,” Grogu has inspired countless merchandise items, and now Loungefly is getting in on the fun with a new ear headband at Walt Disney World. Grogu Loungefly Ear Headband –...
