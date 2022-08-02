ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale Schools consider adding armed safety officers

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale School District is looking to beef up security on some campuses. It's considering a proposal to hire certified school safety officers (CSSO). District officials say safety is their top priority and that’s why they are looking at the new option this year. "The...
Central Arkansas educators among finalists for 2023 Teacher of the Year

Educators from Pine Bluff, Springdale and North Little Rock are among the finalists for 2023 Arkansas Teacher of the Year. The four were chosen out of 13 semifinalists in a ceremony at the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion Thursday. Jessica Saum, the state’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, praised the nominees...
Fort Smith, Arkansas school district has more than 70 new teachers

FORT SMITH, Ark. — More than 70 teachers, all new to the district are taking part in orientation at the Peak Innovation Center in Fort Smith this week. The teachers will be in classes from elementary to high school. They were introduced to district leadership and to what students experience at Fort Smith Public Schools.
LGBTQ back-to-school event canceled after controversy in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Day in and day out, the Fayetteville Public Library hosts all kinds of events for a variety of organizations. Northwest Arkansas advocacy group for LGBTQIA+ youth, The Equality Crew, planned a back-to-school event that was supposed to happen at the library this weekend. The organization canceled the event, citing safety concerns.
Tontitown celebrates 123rd Grape Festival

TONTITOWN, Ark. — Tontitown’s longest-standing tradition is underway this week, the 123rd annual Tontitown Grape Festival. The event is held right off the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church campus and officially started Tuesday, Aug. 2. The festival started off with grape stomp competitions on Tuesday and Wednesday along...
Judge: City of Fort Smith must pay $745k in recycling lawsuit

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The city of Fort Smith lost a class-action lawsuit related to recycling services, with Sebastian County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Tabor ruling Wednesday that the city owes $745,057 for not properly processing recyclable materials. The city took recyclable materials to the landfill from October 2014...
SIGN THEFTS: Growing issue in Boone County, Ark.

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Boone County Road Department and the city of Harrison are concerned about increasing road sign theft over the last six months. According to Boone County road sign maintenance inspector Cody Whitney, more than 20 signs have been replaced across the county in 2022. Crews have replaced some locations as many as five times.
High enrollment causing some U of A freshmen to live off campus

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas will welcome another record-breaking number of freshmen to the Fayetteville campus this fall. They are expecting to top 30,000 students this year, with 7,000 incoming freshmen, up almost 1,000 from last year. Freshmen are required to live on campus, but with only 6,200 beds, the university has to put some students in off-campus apartments.
Smith ‘made it happen’ in Northwest Arkansas

In his heyday, Cameron Smith was among the world’s best professional fast-pitch softball pitchers. In the 1980s, he toured with the legendary Eddie Feigner and his barnstorming, four-person team known as the King and His Court. Sportswriters often described them as the Harlem Globetrotters of softball. “Cameron was an...
Fort Smith residents asked to conserve water use

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The City of Fort Smith announced that because of emergency maintenance to repair issues at the Lee Creek Water Treatment Plant, residents must now restrict water use under what the city calls Water Conservation Phase II. A mechanical issue was first found Tuesday morning, August...
Drought disaster relief available for north Arkansas farmers

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - An additional 20 Arkansas counties have been designated as primary natural disaster areas, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced this week. Hutchinson said that U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack had responded to his request for more drought assistance in Arkansas. As of Wednesday, counties designated primary natural...
July building activity skyrockets in Fort Smith metro

FORT SMITH, Ark. — July building activity in the Fort Smith metro skyrocketed, pushing year-to-date permit values up 57% compared with the same period in 2021. Fort Smith, Greenwood and Van Buren had $88.152 million in total permit values, well ahead of the $25 million in July 2021. The...
Residents without water in Crawford County

According to Van Buren utilities director Steve Dufresne, residents north of Interstate 40 up to Highway 59 in Crawford County are experiencing a water outage. Customers in Van Buren, Cedarville and Rudy share the same water system and are all dealing with the outage. Those at higher elevations are being...
$412K Walton grant to UA focuses on smart mobility

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A $412,000 planning grant from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation to the University of Arkansas will support the college’s vision of becoming the preeminent university in smart mobility. The funding will span eight months and support pilot research studies, industry and peer benchmarking, content...
