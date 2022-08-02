New Orleans police investigate after body found in water

Read on www.wdsu.com
NOLA.com
Two killed, another wounded in Lower 9th Ward shootings, New Orleans police say
Two men were killed and a third wounded Thursday afternoon in a pair of Lower 9th Ward shootings separated by six blocks and 70 minutes, the New Orleans Police Department said. Officers first were summoned at 4:18 p.m. to the 1300 block of Lamanche Street, where they found two men...
Two shootings just blocks away and an hour apart, NOPD investigating
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating two shootings that happened less than a mile apart in the Lower 9th Ward. Police first responded to a shooting around 4 p.m. on Lamanche Street. Two men were shot, and one of them died at the scene. The other was brought to the hospital.
Barely an hour after 2 men were shot, NOPD responds to homicide in 9th Ward
A man is dead after New Orleans Police say he was shot multiple times in the Lower 9th Ward on Thursday.
NOLA.com
Woman carjacked at Gentilly gas station, New Orleans police say
A woman was carjacked Wednesday night at a gas station in Gentilly near Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police said. The carjacking was reported to police at 11:23 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was parked at the gas pump at a station at the corner of Louisa Drive and Chef Menteur (map) and was about to get out of her vehicle, when police say a young man approached and demanded her keys.
NOLA.com
23-year-old identified as man found fatally shot on Harvey roadside
Authorities have released the name of the homicide victim whose body was found lying next to a roadway in Harvey Wednesday morning. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Xevion Davis, 23, of Conroe, Texas. An autopsy determined Davis died of a gunshot wound to the head. Though...
WDSU
New Orleans officer arrested, accused in DUI-related incident
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department confirmed that an NOPD officer has been arrested in connection with a DUI-related incident. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson confirmed that Denzel Milion was arrested last week in the Warehouse District area. Circumstances surrounding the incident are few. The Fraternal Order of...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate home burglaries in Lakeview, Lake Vista
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a person wanted in connection with several home burglaries in Lakeview and Lake Vista. On Tuesday, a suspect was accused of burglarizing three homes, according to police. They took jewelry from each residence and fled in the pictured...
WDSU
New Orleans police: Shooting, chase leads to multiple injuries in Seventh Ward
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting and chase that injured several people Tuesday night in the Seventh Ward. According to police, officers responded to the shooting near the intersection of North Prieur Street and Touro Street. When they arrived at the scene, a...
fox8live.com
Man’s body pulled from water in Pontchartrain Park
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway after a man’s body was recovered from a body of water in Pontchartrain Park, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police say the man, whose age and identity were not disclosed, was discovered around 7:41 a.m. on Tues., Aug. 2.
WDSU
NOPD investigating shooting in the Lower 9th Ward
NEW ORLEANS — News Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Lower Ninth Ward on Monday night. According to reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound to the leg on the 6200 block of North Rampart Street around 10:21 p.m. No other information was released.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after 18-year-old falls to his death at Market Street Power Plant
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after an 18-year-old fell to his death Sunday night at the Market Street Power Plant. According to police, officers responded to the plant in the 1600 block of South Peters Street. The teenager, identified as Anthony Clawson, 18, was...
WDSU
OPSO investigates 2 separate stabbings at Orleans Justice Center
NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate stabbing incidents. A spokesperson told WDSU one happened over the weekend and another happened just yesterday. Officials did not learn about the most recent incident until today, the spokesperson said. The names and conditions of the inmates...
fox8live.com
NOPD officer accused of on-duty DWI after crashing marked police cruiser into ‘multiple’ vehicles in Warehouse District
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans police officer was arrested last week on accusations that he was driving drunk while on duty, after he crashed his marked NOPD cruiser into several vehicles while driving with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit. The NOPD said Traffic...
WDSU
Fire reported at Popeyes on S. Carrollton
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a fire at the Popeyes on South Carrollton Avenue Thursday morning. The fire started around 4 a.m. NOFD called one alarm to the scene. WDSU has reached out to the NOFD for more information, but have not heard back...
Newell Normand on Cantrell’s news briefing regarding NOPD: “The most incredulous thing I’ve ever heard”
During a news conference in which she announced several policy changes at the New Orleans Police Department New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell also emphasized the lack of support from certain parts of the community.
WDSU
St. Bernard Sheriff's office needs help identifying man who robbed a business at gunpoint
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is wanted for robbing a Chalmette business at gunpoint Thursday night. On Thursday, shortly before 6:30 p.m., Sheriff Pohlmann said, deputies with the Field Operations Bureau...
Cantrell to announce changes at NOPD after PANO interview on WWL
The mayor of New Orleans is making changes at NOPD. It’s not clear what those changes will be. She has called a news conference today amid plummeting police morale and surging violent crime.
New Orleans man sentenced to 55 years in prison for committing multiple crimes in Slidell
In addition to the crimes committed in Slidell, Warren was previously convicted on three counts of attempted armed robbery in New Orleans.
WDSU
St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office reports 2 violent domestic disputes in less than 24 hours
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St.Charles Parish Sheriff's Office has reported two violent domestic disputes that happened less than 24 hours of each other. According to reports, one victim was shot on Monday, and another victim in an unrelated incident was cut on Tuesday morning. Deputies report that...
A robbery suspect’s dropped wallet leads to a warrant for his arrest
Police in New Orleans were able to quickly arrest a robbery suspect after he dropped his wallet while robbing a woman in the Tulane-Gravier area. Police say the victim was walking work when she was approached from behind by
