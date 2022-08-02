ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Decatur Roads and Facilities Flooding Due to Heavy Rains

By Lindsay Romano
Heavy rains have left some Decatur roadways temporarily flooded as the city remains under a flash flood warning. The National Weather Service at Lincoln said shortly before 9:30 a.m. that parts of the warning area, including part of Macon County, have experienced up to 2.5 inches of rain and could see up to 2 inches more rainfall.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Flash Flood Warning#Weather#Traffic#Decatur Roads#Dps61 Facilities
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Christian, De Witt, Logan, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-02 08:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-02 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln. Target Area: Christian; De Witt; Logan; Macon; Moultrie; Piatt The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Logan County in central Illinois Northeastern Christian County in central Illinois Northwestern Moultrie County in central Illinois Southern Piatt County in central Illinois Southern De Witt County in central Illinois Macon County in central Illinois * Until 915 AM CDT. * At 849 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chestnut, or 10 miles southwest of Clinton, moving southeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Decatur, Clinton, Monticello, Mount Zion, Forsyth, Maroa, Bement, Cerro Gordo, Harristown, Long Creek, Warrensburg, Blue Mound, Macon, Argenta, Oreana, Niantic, Dalton City, Hammond, Weldon and Latham. This includes Interstate 72 between mile markers 125 and 166. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bond, Calhoun, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clay, Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-03 13:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bond; Calhoun; Champaign; Christian; Clark; Clay; Clinton; Coles; Cumberland; De Witt; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Fayette; Greene; Jasper; Jersey; Logan; Macon; Macoupin; Madison; Marion; McLean; Menard; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Moultrie; Piatt; Pike; Randolph; Sangamon; Scott; Shelby; St. Clair; Vermilion; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 515 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IL . ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOND CALHOUN CHAMPAIGN CHRISTIAN CLARK CLAY CLINTON COLES CUMBERLAND DE WITT DOUGLAS EDGAR EFFINGHAM FAYETTE GREENE JASPER JERSEY LOGAN MACON MACOUPIN MADISON MARION MCLEAN MENARD MONROE MONTGOMERY MORGAN MOULTRIE PIATT PIKE RANDOLPH SANGAMON SCOTT SHELBY ST. CLAIR VERMILION WASHINGTON
