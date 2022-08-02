ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana House committee advances abortion ban bill to full chamber

By Casey Smith
Indiana Capital Chronicle
Indiana Capital Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37r8ty_0h1p2xmB00

Dr. Caroline Rouse, a maternal-fetal doctor with IU Health, gives testimony on Senate Bill 1 in the Indiana House chamber Tuesday morning. (Casey Smith/Indiana Capital Chronicle)

An Indiana House committee on Tuesday advanced a Republican-backed bill that would ban virtually all abortions in the state, though the panel removed several controversial amendments that were added in the Senate.

The committee heard more than 100 Hoosiers speak over nearly eight hours before voting 8-5 to advance the abortion ban to the full House chamber. Senate Bill 1 is expected to be further amended on Thursday. House lawmakers could vote to send the bill back to the Senate as early as Friday.

Senators debated the bill for more than three hours on Saturday before barely voting to send the bill to the House during a special legislative session.

House committee scraps Senate amendments

The amendment accepted on Tuesday expanded the exception that allows abortions up to 20 weeks post-fertilization “to prevent a substantial permanent impairment to the life or physical health” of the mother. An earlier version of the bill only allowed the procedure to prevent the death or “irreversible impairment” of the woman.

Changes made in the House so far also set a deadline of 10 weeks post-fertilization for all rape and incest survivors to be able to obtain an abortion. Previous qualifications for those exceptions limited abortions performed in cases of rape or incest to 12 weeks for those under the age of 16, and eight weeks for anyone aged 16 or older.

The House Courts and Criminal Code committee also eliminated the notarized affidavit required victims of rape or incest to access an abortion. The Senate narrowly voted to add that requirement to the bill last week.

Rep. Wendy McNamara, R-Evansville, said the amended bill puts the House in a good spot.

Licensure for abortion clinics would also come to an end, requiring abortions to be performed in hospitals or hospital-owned surgicenters, according another addition in the amendment.

“We have to have something that everybody can agree on, so that’s our goal,” McNamara said. “That’s what we’re working towards — to make sure that we protect the unborn, and that we protect mothers and children.”

But some of the language removed guaranteed ‘yes’ votes in the Senate, making its future uncertain.

How lawmakers in the House Courts and Criminal Code committee voted on Senate Bill 1:

YES votes

  • Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron
  • Rep. Steve Bartels, R-Eckerty
  • Rep. Chris Jeter, R-Fishers
  • Rep. Wendy McNamara, R-Evansville
  • Rep. Sharon Negele, R-Attica
  • Rep. Donna Schaibley, R-Carmel
  • Rep. Greg Steurwalkd, R-Avon
  • Rep. John Young, R-Franklin

NO votes

  • Rep. Ryan Dvorak, D-South Bend
  • Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary
  • Rep. Matt Pierce, D-Bloomington
  • Rep. Robin Shackleford, D-Indianapolis
  • Rep. Cindy Ziemke, R-Batesville

Democrats agreed to the changes, although Rep. Matt Pierce, D-Bloomington, said he still has “a lot of problems” with the bill overall.

“This (amendment) fixes a lot of problems that were created in the Senate,” Pierce said. “As you can imagine, there are still a lot of problems that remain.”

The House amendment also eliminated a provision that would allow the state attorney general to take over prosecution of abortion-related cases if a local prosecutor refuses to. The language was added to the bill in the Senate last week.

Sen. Aaron Freeman, R-Indianapolis, who authored the amendment, signaled that it was aimed at Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears, who said last month that he would not prosecute abortion-related cases if the state legislature criminalized the procedure after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade opinion.

The new bill language adopted Tuesday instead creates a task force to study any instances in which local prosecutors make “blanket” refusals to prosecute certain laws. The task force is charged with making a report by Dec. 1, before the next legislative session.

The latest bill language states explicitly that the abortion ban does not apply to cases where the fetus is diagnosed with a lethal fetal anomaly, or in vitro fertilization.

Several Democratic amendments — including those seeking to expand accommodations for pregnant employees, and repeal Indiana’s existing ban on tele-health for abortion care — failed to pass the House committee.

Amended bill earns little support during public testimony

More than a dozen physicians spoke on the bill in the House committee Tuesday. Most said they were pleased to see the new criminal penalties against doctors amended out, but doubled down on concerns about the remaining bill .

As approved by the Senate, the abortion-restricting bill created new felony penalties imposed on physicians for performing unlawful abortions. The amendment adopted in the House committee deleted those new penalties, but an existing felony in state law for performing an unlawful abortion would apply.

Still, Dr. Andreia Alexander, with the Indiana State Medical Association, which has opposed the bill , maintained there should be no criminal penalties for doctors who perform unlawful abortions. Penalties should be handled by the state medical licensing board, she said.

Dr. Mary Abernathy, a maternal fetal medicine specialist, said she was worried that the proposed abortion ban — and the loss of abortion clinic licensing provision — will make it harder to get doctors to Indiana to provide prenatal care.

“(This bill) will lead to a loss of OB providers, leading to a loss and a decreased access in prenatal care,” Abernathy said, noting that women in rural areas will be most affected.

Dr. Elizabeth Eglen, who practices family medicine in Indianapolis, added that the 10-week limit for the rape and incest exceptions is too restrictive and will not give victims enough time to weigh their options.

“Women and girls, especially girls and teens, don’t know they’re pregnant by then. Most haven’t even seen a doctor yet,” Eglen said. “Trauma strangles the normal thinking processes, so rape survivors often don’t seek care right away, and delays in care are more common.”

Further, many medical students and trainees will not stay in Indiana if the legislature bans abortion, said Dr. Beatrice Solderholm, a fourth-year medical resident. She cited a recent survey of Indiana medical trainees, which showed 80% percent of respondents would leave the state if the bill becomes law.

Trauma strangles the normal thinking processes, so rape survivors often don’t seek care right away, and delays in care are more common.

– Dr. Elizabeth Eglen

Nearly all of people who testified Tuesday also remained opposed to the measure. The committee did not limit the number of people who could testify — unlike in the Senate, where only 61 people testified on the bill over two days.

Indiana Right to Life remains opposed to the amended bill, said spokesperson Jodi Smith. She called the fetal anomaly exception “vague and very controversial,” adding that the group cannot support language “that would allow for an abortion of an unborn baby that is past viability stages.”

“These babies should not and do not need to be aborted,” she said.

The organization is also “very concerned” about the exception for abortions after rape and incest, Smith continued. Notably, the bill no longer requires a notarized affidavit.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Smith said the bill’s exception for abortions to protect the health of the mother is additionally “very vague and poorly defined.” The group also wants to see more penalties for doctors and a way to prosecute if a county prosecutor refuses.

“These are serious issues,” Smith said. “The large loopholes and the lack of clear definition that mirror Indiana code are major concerns.”

Ryan McCann from the Indiana Family Institute, one of the state’s leading religious conservative groups, said the amendment adopted by the House committee makes the bill “better,” but maintained that the current language for exceptions still leaves loopholes.

McCann said the the exception for rape and incest, for example, should require a police report. That concern echoes pushback from other anti-abortion groups that contend the exception is too vague and would actually expand abortion access.

The group previously opposed the Senate bill, saying it didn’t establish a strict enough abortion ban.

“There are still a few issues (in the bill) that need to be handled,” McCann said. “Hopefully, as we go forward with second readings, we’ll be able to handle some of those.”

The post Indiana House committee advances abortion ban bill to full chamber appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Dr Caitlin Bernard: Indiana abortion provider ‘deeply disturbed’ by GOP’s anti-abortion bill

A bill to outlaw abortion at nearly all stages of pregnancy is nearing its final passage in Indiana’s state legislature, marking one of the first states to consider severe restrictions on abortion care in the weeks after the US Supreme Court revoked the constitutional right to abortion.Dr Cailtin Bernard – an Indianapolis-area obstetrician-gynecologist who came under attack following reporting that she performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape survivor from Ohio after that state’s abortion ban went into effect – said she is “deeply disturbed” by her state’s bill, which she said will harm her patients and worsen health...
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Indiana Senate narrowly passes near-total abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana state senators narrowly passed a near-total abortion ban Saturday during a rare weekend session, sending the bill to the House after a contentious week of arguments over whether to allow exceptions for rape and incest. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 26-20 after about three hours of debate, passing the bill with the minimum 26 votes needed to send it on to the House, which Republicans also control. The bill would prohibit abortions from the time a fertilized egg implants in a uterus. Exceptions would be allowed in cases of rape and incest, but a patient seeking an abortion for either reason would have to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to the attack. Indiana is one of the first Republican-controlled states to debate tighter abortion laws since the U.S. Supreme Court last month overturned the precedent establishing a national right to an abortion.
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Push to tighten abortion ban bill fails in Indiana Senate

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Republican-dominated Senate rejected a push by conservative lawmakers Thursday night to strip exceptions for rape and incest victims in a proposal that would ban most abortions in the state. The Senate vote 28-18 against the amendment following a debate that was delayed for five hours as GOP senators met privately amid days of public division over how strict such exceptions should be limited — and intense objections to those exceptions from anti-abortion activists. Republican Sen. Mike Young of Indianapolis called for removing the rape and incest exceptions, a move that would have left the bill only allowing abortions deemed necessary to save the pregnant woman’s life. “Exceptions equal death for unborn innocent children,” Young said.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
The Independent

Indiana House GOP facing debate on abortion ban exceptions

Republicans who dominate Indiana’s Legislature remain divided over how tight they should make a proposed ban on nearly all abortions as debate on the bill shifted Monday to the state House following the Senate’s narrow weekend approval of the proposal.Significant disagreement included whether exceptions to the ban should be a llowed for rape and incest victims, while a prominent House conservative said he believed the version approved by the Senate wouldn’t prohibit as many abortions as claimed by its sponsor.A House committee is scheduled on Tuesday to hear public testimony on the proposal and possibly debate changes to it...
INDIANA STATE
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris tells Republicans they 'need to learn how a woman's body works' in Indiana abortion speech - as pro-choice protesters gather outside to oppose bill to ban terminations

Vice President Kamala Harris said that Republicans who are proposing an abortion ban in Indiana 'need to learn how a woman's body works' as the state becomes the first to hold a special session on legislation banning abortion since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. 'Maybe some people need to...
INDIANA STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming abortion ban blocked

Wyoming’s Ninth District judge in Teton County has temporarily blocked the state’s abortion ban on the day it took effect. Judge Melissa Owens heard the issue from six plaintiffs who argued the ban would harm health care workers and their patients and violate the state constitution. Attorneys arguing...
TETON COUNTY, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Mccann
Person
Wendy Mcnamara
US News and World Report

A Win and a Warning Sign in Kansas Abortion Vote

A statewide referendum that began with little national profile became a bellwether for the country’s attitudes around abortion this week – delivering a resounding win for Democrats and a stark warning to Republicans – as voters overwhelmingly decided that the state’s abortion protections should stay. By...
KANSAS STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Will abortion ban take effect this month? Idaho Supreme Court hears arguments today.

With a fourth lawsuit now in federal court from the U.S. Department of Justice, the litigation landscape around Idaho’s abortion laws is becoming crowded. The Idaho Supreme Court will hear two of the four lawsuits Wednesday morning in consecutive hearings. The court originally planned to hear oral arguments over Idaho’s heartbeat law allowing civil lawsuits […] The post Will abortion ban take effect this month? Idaho Supreme Court hears arguments today. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Mother Jones

DOJ Sues Idaho Over Near-Total Abortion Ban

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The Supreme Court may have upended the right to choose, but the Justice Department is still trying to ensure that women who need abortions in life-threatening emergencies will be able to get them.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Laws#Abortion Issues#Legislature#Senate Bill#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Indiana House#Iu Health#Republican#Hoosiers
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indianapolis, IN
69
Followers
67
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

The Indiana Capital Chronicle is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to giving Hoosiers a comprehensive look inside state government, policy and elections. More importantly, we will show how actions at the state level impact your everyday lives. Over the years the number of journalists covering state news has dwindled and The Capital Chronicle will bring more eyes to the process. In addition to daily coverage, we will keep digging for more in-depth scrutiny on important topics. Our staff has decades of experience covering the Indiana Statehouse and we are not afraid to take decision-makers to task. While the state capitol is in Indianapolis, we will also include perspective from outside central Indiana. The Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. It is free of advertising and free to readers.

 https://indianacapitalchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy