ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Police searching for 16-year-old Detroit girl who walked away from home, didn't return

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bGJgo_0h1p2u8000

DETROIT (WWJ) -- The Detroit Police Department is asking for tips from the public in the case of a missing teenage girl.

Autumn Allen, 16, was last seen when she walked away from her home in the 18900 block of Prest Street, near 7 Mile Road and M-10, on the city's west side.

Police say she has been missing since 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 31.

Allen is described as a Black female, 5'7'' tall and weighing around 140 lbs., with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts. She did not have shoes on.

Anyone who has seen Allen, or who may know of her whereabouts, is asked to call the DPD's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1200. To remain 100% anonymous, tipsters may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP (800-773-2587). Tips may also be submitted online at this link .

Comments / 2

Loretta Spivey
3d ago

The young lady and her family have my prayers!! May God return her home, to her family safely!! 🙏🙏!! 💖💖!! ☹☹. 😢😢.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Precinct#Detroit Police#Tips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Detroit

Detroit PD: 3-Year-Old Girl Shoots Herself With Assault-Style Rifle, Mother Questioned

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police are investigating after a 3-year-old girl was injured in an accidental shooting. The shooting happened shortly after midnight Thursday morning on Littlefield Street near West Chicago. Cmdr. Michael Chambers said the child was playing with her cousin in a closet when she shot herself with an assault-style rifle. Chambers said the gun was found blocks away from the home. “It’s an unfortunate incident,” he said. Police are now questioning the girl’s mother and others about the shooting. “There’s a number of different family members that we’ve been talking to and we’re just trying to ascertain all the facts and we’re going...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Dearborn Heights home invasion suspect caught in the act after 77-year-old victim flees, calls police

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A home invasion suspect was caught in the act after allegedly breaking into a Dearborn Heights home last week, police said. Michael Clegg, 33, of Taylor, is charged with armed robbery, first-degree safe breaking, first-degree home invasion, interfering with crime report, possession of a weapon as a felon, and felony firearms, in connection with the July 27 crime.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy