Police searching for 16-year-old Detroit girl who walked away from home, didn't return

DETROIT (WWJ) -- The Detroit Police Department is asking for tips from the public in the case of a missing teenage girl.

Autumn Allen, 16, was last seen when she walked away from her home in the 18900 block of Prest Street, near 7 Mile Road and M-10, on the city's west side.

Police say she has been missing since 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 31.

Allen is described as a Black female, 5'7'' tall and weighing around 140 lbs., with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts. She did not have shoes on.

Anyone who has seen Allen, or who may know of her whereabouts, is asked to call the DPD's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1200. To remain 100% anonymous, tipsters may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP (800-773-2587). Tips may also be submitted online at this link .