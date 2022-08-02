Five Shot, One Dead – Overnight Shooting Spree is More Bad News for Albany

Read on q1057.com
Albany Skyway is an elevated parkCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Goodwill set to open new store location in Massachusetts on July 16thKristen WaltersPittsfield, MA
Popular New York restaurant set to close July 23rdKristen WaltersAlbany, NY
Shreveport Mavericks Are The 2022 TBL National ChampionsUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
5 of the most amazing caves in New York you must seeTravel Maven
Gunpoint Robbery in Schenectady County, Police Need Your Help
This hits kinda close to home because it's right down the road from our radio station studios. On Monday night (8/1) around 9:50pm, a man entered the Cumberland Farms on Highbridge Road in Rotterdam with a gun. Police say he pointed the black handgun at the clerk and demanded cash....
1 injured in Saratoga Springs apartment fire
An apartment fire is under investigation in Saratoga Springs. One person was injured, officials confirmed.
Inmate accused of injuring deputy at Saratoga Hospital
An inmate at the Saratoga County Jail has been charged after allegedly assaulting a deputy. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said Bruce Larrabee, 24, of Ballston Spa, was arrested on August 1.
Moreau Good Samaritans & Officers Save Life of Motorcycle Accident Victim
There are heroes walking among us in the Capital Region and they were recently recognized by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office. A couple from Moreau and two of our finest were honored for their quick thinking that saved a life. Passers-by Stopped to Help. There was a horrific motorcycle crash...
Arrest made after fatal Fulton County house fire
New York State Police have arrested an Oneida County man in connection with a fatal fire in Fulton County. Anthony Dotson Jr., 24, of Yorkville, has been charged with second-degree murder.
Arrest made after Lark Street shooting, handgun recovered
Police have made an arrest in connection to an afternoon shooting on Lark Street. A woman was injured in the incident.
New York State Woman Hospitalized After Falling Asleep With Lit Cigarette in Hand
Put out your smokes before you snooze. A New York state woman who was reportedly smoking in bed suffered injuries after falling asleep with the lit cigarette still in hand. The resulting fire lead to two floors being evacuated in the apartment building where she lived, though no one else was hurt and the fire was contained. Officials say the woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
Albany road closures, parking restrictions for ‘The Gilded Age’
HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” a series set in 1882 starring Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, and Carrie Coon, will be filming in Albany for its second season. The show will be filming throughout August in Troy, Albany, and Cohoes.
WNYT
Albany man gets 12.5 years behind bars in shooting
An Albany man will spend more than a decade behind bars for his role in a shooting back in 2019. Jajuan Carden was sentenced Tuesday in Albany County Court to 12.5 years in prison. He pleaded guilty back in May to criminal possession of a weapon. In December 2019, Carden...
250 Illegal Dirt Bikes and ATVs Seized in New York State! Is Yours Next?
Have you seen large groups of people riding dirt bikes and ATV's around the Capital Region? There have been more than a few reports of erratic driving along Washington Avenue Extension near Walmart. Are they riding legal? Are they a danger to pedestrians and other vehicles on the road? Many say yes!
Oneida Dispatch
Four Coxsackie Correctional Facility staffers hospitalized after fight
COXSACKIE, N.Y. — Four staffers at Coxsackie Correctional Facility were hospitalized and several others were injured after a fight at the maximum security prison Monday, according to the New York state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. Authorities said the four staffers were treated for injuries ranging from head...
Albany mission offers cooling spot for homeless
Perry Jones, the Executive Director of the Capital City Rescue Mission, says that any sweltering heat above 90 degrees is known as "code red" in the homeless community.
Parked cars damaged in crash in Troy
Several cars have been damaged after a crash in Troy. Police said it started with a traffic stop.
WNYT
Saratoga County inmate accused of kicking deputy in face
The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man, charging him with injuring a deputy. Officers say 24-year-old Bruce Larrabee from Ballston Spa kicked a deputy in the face while at the Saratoga Hospital last week. Police say he was an inmate at the Saratoga County Jail at the time....
Body of Albany Woman to be Exhumed in Hope of Solving her Murder
A cold case dating back 63 years has haunted the Capital Region and the town of Colonie since 1959. Now, police hope the potential of DNA evidence can bring closure to the victim's family. On December 8, 1959, a bus driver made the horrific discovery. The body of a lifeless...
Driver Running From Cops in Troy Slams into at Least Nine Cars
Running from the cops, going the wrong way down a one way, and on-street parking. It all led up to a disaster in one part of Troy on Tuesday night. Troy Police tried to pull over a white BMW SUV for driving with no headlights in the area of 6th Avenue. The officer followed the driver, who then went the wrong way on a one way. As the officer tried to pull the car over, the driver sped off down 5th Avenue, smashing into at least nine cars that were parked along the road. The BMW actually flipped over.
WNYT
Stolen car investigation leads to teen’s arrest
A stolen car investigation in Troy ends with an arrest of a teenager. Kalvin Kiah, 18, of Troy is facing a slew of charges. Around 5:30 Monday afternoon, police in Cohoes say they saw a car that was reported stolen. They stopped Kiah for questioning. Police say he had a...
NYSP: Schenectady man arrested with over 100 grams of cocaine
A Schenectady man has been arrested after a traffic stop on the Thruway in Greene County. New York State Police said Erick Olivera, 34, was arrested on July 29.
North Country Public Radio
Bank CEO and NYC real estate developer dies in motorcycle crash near Lake George
The CEO of a New York City bank died in a motorcycle accident near Lake George this week. According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, Steven Schnall was riding along Route 8 in the town of Horicon around 5 pm on Tuesday when he has involved in a car crash with a 72-year-old driver from Schenectady.
WNYT
Fort Edward man accused of firing gun after crash
State police have arrested a Washington County man after a road rage incident in Stony Creek. It all started on Hadley Road, where police tell NewsChannel 13 Shaun Newton crashed his van. They say he then got out and fired a long gun in the direction of a truck that...
