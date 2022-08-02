Read on vermontjournal.com
Springfield Community Band free concert
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Vermont Community Band, under the direction of Nick Pelton, will present a free concert on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at the bandstand in Springfield, located at 13 Fairgrounds Road. The evening will feature the band’s Jazz Combo in its first outing of the concert...
Early Bird discount for Chester Pig Roast
CHESTER, Vt. – Celebrate summer with an outdoor southern-style Pig Roast and accompanying favorite picnic foods on the lawn of St. Luke’s Church, 313 Main St., Chester, Vt., on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 4–7 p.m. Reserve by Aug. 15 for a discount. Barbecue-pit master Jessie Pixley will...
Barbara Dailey joins Neighborhood Connections
LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Barbara Dailey joined Neighborhood Connections as Programs Coordinator in June 2022, after nearly 16 years working in administration at Brown University, where she honed her skills in collaborating and management of programs, projects, events, and data. Prior to her time at Brown, Barbara homeschooled two sons. She has also worked as a midwife assistant and in childcare, restaurants, bookstores, and community organizations.
UU Meetinghouse hosts free summer concert series
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Acoustic musicians take the stage this summer for a series of free public concerts hosted by the Unitarian Universalist Meetinghouse in Springfield. The family-friendly performances will be held outdoors (weather permitting) on Saturdays from 5–7 p.m., unless otherwise noted. The series opens on Aug. 6...
Local worship and church services in Vermont & New Hampshire
Third Congregational Church UCC, River St. Sunday worship begins at 11 a.m., led by Pastor Maureen Adams. Communion is the first Sunday of each month. For more information, email alsteadthirdchurch@gmail.com, call 603-835-6358, or go to www.facebook.com/Third-Congregational-UCC-Church-of-Alstead-NH-120645387960916. ASCUTNEY, Vt. Open Bible Baptist Church, 168 Cemetery Rd. Sunday services are being held...
Senior Solutions, August
Exciting news! The allotment of Crop Cash that SNAP/EBT customers can get per market visit this summer is doubling. Starting Aug. 1, we can get double the amount of Crop Cash, up to $20 of Crop Cash per visit. This means, for example, when customers spend $10 of SNAP/EBT at participating markets, they can get $20 more in Crop Cash to purchase fruits and vegetables. If they spend $5 in SNAP, they get $10 in Crop Cash. So head to your local participating farmers market this August and scoop up fresh fruits and vegetables to enjoy.
Sleep in $65 A Frame On Top of Boulder in New Hampshire Near Most Climbed Mountain in the USA
Here's something fun you may not know about New Hampshire... We have the most climbed mountain in the United States and the second most climbed mountain in the WORLD. This is Mount Monadnock in Jaffrey and Dublin, New Hampshire. Some would argue it is the most climbed mountain in the...
Chester Selectboard breezes through agenda items
CHESTER, Vt. – In a short, 24-minute meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, the Chester Selectboard approved eight agenda items, from authorizing Town Manager Julie Hance to apply for a municipal parking lot grant, to discussing the upcoming retirement of Police Chief Richard Cloud. The selectboard breezed through each item, despite the fact that Board Chair Arne Jonynas was not present.
MassDEP observing Deerfield River in Shelburne Falls
Massachusetts officials are monitoring the Deerfield River in Shelburne Falls after 22News received a report from a viewer indicating they observed strange white flecks and streaks.
Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend.
“I’m going to be here probably the rest of my life because we own it and a private guy can’t come in and boot us,” said Skip Horner, the secretary of a new cooperative community in Colchester. Read the story on VTDigger here: Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend..
Plymouth retains ownership of Macawee Pond Road, rescinds sanctuary town statement
PLYMOUTH, Vt. – After an initial request from a group of local residents for the town to “throw,” a term meaning “to cede ownership of,” a portion of Macawee Pond Road for safety concerns, and then multiple meetings and a revised request from Mark and Tina Fletcher to throw only a spur of the road that used to be driveway leading up to the their property, the town made a decision to retain ownership of the entire road.
Hartford apartments aimed at homeless tenants get final Planning Board approval
The meeting accompanying the 5-2 decision was mellow compared with previous public hearings held over the past few months as Twin Pines sought approval to build the three-story building on land purchased from St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Read the story on VTDigger here: Hartford apartments aimed at homeless tenants get final Planning Board approval.
Springfield suspect wanted in connection with murder in Vermont
The Bennington Police Department is searching for the Springfield man suspected of killing a Vermont man.
Recruit Dies on First Day at NH Police Academy
A recruit at the New Hampshire Police Academy died, although it was not during a class or on their property in Concord. The announcement on the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council's Facebook page said the death is being investigated by the State Police Major Crimes Unit. The circumstances of the death and the recruit's identity were not disclosed.
One of First Rockets to Carry Americans Into Space Now Stands in New Hampshire
Wait, say what? You may be just as surprised as we are. Recently, we stumbled upon this Far and Wide article that talked about the most boring or overrated tourist traps in every state. According to them, the New Hampshire destination that made the list was the Redstone Rocket Replica...
WMUR.com
Five new landmarks added to New Hampshire's Register of Historical Places
CONCORD, N.H. — The State Council for Historical Resources added five new locations to the list of New Hampshire historical monuments. The new additions are meant to celebrate the state’s rural history. The list includes Atkinson's Center School, the Abbott/Laurel Schoolhouse in Milford, the William Swain Property in...
Turnto10.com
Prosecution rests in trial of truck driver in New Hampshire motorcycle crash
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A survivor of a crash that killed seven fellow members of a Marine motorcycle club, including three from Southern New England, acknowledged Wednesday that the lead rider had an unsafe blood alcohol level but denied that the club president swerved into the path of the oncoming truck.
thecentersquare.com
Report: Hard to find rentals in New Hampshire's tight housing market
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's rental housing market is tightening with a new report showing median prices continuing to skyrocket amid a lack of inventory. The report, released by New Hampshire Housing, says the median cost of a two-bedroom apartment in the Granite State has risen to $1,584 a month – a nearly 6% increase over the previous year.
laconiadailysun.com
Cheshire Medical reaches settlement with state, keeps pharmacy permit with restrictions
Cheshire Medical Center reached a settlement with the N.H. Board of Pharmacy late last week, allowing the Keene hospital to keep its pharmacy permit with various restrictions, including regular audits of its controlled substances, and pay up to $235,000 in fines and fees. The Dartmouth Health affiliate's pharmacy permit was...
Register Citizen
Accused of killing mom and grandfather, former CT resident Nathan Carman is ‘a danger to this family,’ letter states
Relatives of former Connecticut resident Nathan Carman — who say he killed his mother and grandfather for money — wrote a letter to prosecutors saying that he may seek retribution against them if he is let out of jail. The letter, filed Friday, is expected to be used...
