Townshend, VT

Springfield Community Band free concert

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Vermont Community Band, under the direction of Nick Pelton, will present a free concert on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at the bandstand in Springfield, located at 13 Fairgrounds Road. The evening will feature the band’s Jazz Combo in its first outing of the concert...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
Early Bird discount for Chester Pig Roast

CHESTER, Vt. – Celebrate summer with an outdoor southern-style Pig Roast and accompanying favorite picnic foods on the lawn of St. Luke’s Church, 313 Main St., Chester, Vt., on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 4–7 p.m. Reserve by Aug. 15 for a discount. Barbecue-pit master Jessie Pixley will...
CHESTER, VT
Barbara Dailey joins Neighborhood Connections

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Barbara Dailey joined Neighborhood Connections as Programs Coordinator in June 2022, after nearly 16 years working in administration at Brown University, where she honed her skills in collaborating and management of programs, projects, events, and data. Prior to her time at Brown, Barbara homeschooled two sons. She has also worked as a midwife assistant and in childcare, restaurants, bookstores, and community organizations.
LONDONDERRY, VT
UU Meetinghouse hosts free summer concert series

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Acoustic musicians take the stage this summer for a series of free public concerts hosted by the Unitarian Universalist Meetinghouse in Springfield. The family-friendly performances will be held outdoors (weather permitting) on Saturdays from 5–7 p.m., unless otherwise noted. The series opens on Aug. 6...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
Local worship and church services in Vermont & New Hampshire

Third Congregational Church UCC, River St. Sunday worship begins at 11 a.m., led by Pastor Maureen Adams. Communion is the first Sunday of each month. For more information, email alsteadthirdchurch@gmail.com, call 603-835-6358, or go to www.facebook.com/Third-Congregational-UCC-Church-of-Alstead-NH-120645387960916. ASCUTNEY, Vt. Open Bible Baptist Church, 168 Cemetery Rd. Sunday services are being held...
VERMONT STATE
Senior Solutions, August

Exciting news! The allotment of Crop Cash that SNAP/EBT customers can get per market visit this summer is doubling. Starting Aug. 1, we can get double the amount of Crop Cash, up to $20 of Crop Cash per visit. This means, for example, when customers spend $10 of SNAP/EBT at participating markets, they can get $20 more in Crop Cash to purchase fruits and vegetables. If they spend $5 in SNAP, they get $10 in Crop Cash. So head to your local participating farmers market this August and scoop up fresh fruits and vegetables to enjoy.
WILMINGTON, VT
Chester Selectboard breezes through agenda items

CHESTER, Vt. – In a short, 24-minute meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, the Chester Selectboard approved eight agenda items, from authorizing Town Manager Julie Hance to apply for a municipal parking lot grant, to discussing the upcoming retirement of Police Chief Richard Cloud. The selectboard breezed through each item, despite the fact that Board Chair Arne Jonynas was not present.
CHESTER, VT
Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend.

“I’m going to be here probably the rest of my life because we own it and a private guy can’t come in and boot us,” said Skip Horner, the secretary of a new cooperative community in Colchester. Read the story on VTDigger here: Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend..
COLCHESTER, VT
Plymouth retains ownership of Macawee Pond Road, rescinds sanctuary town statement

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – After an initial request from a group of local residents for the town to “throw,” a term meaning “to cede ownership of,” a portion of Macawee Pond Road for safety concerns, and then multiple meetings and a revised request from Mark and Tina Fletcher to throw only a spur of the road that used to be driveway leading up to the their property, the town made a decision to retain ownership of the entire road.
PLYMOUTH, VT
Recruit Dies on First Day at NH Police Academy

A recruit at the New Hampshire Police Academy died, although it was not during a class or on their property in Concord. The announcement on the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council's Facebook page said the death is being investigated by the State Police Major Crimes Unit. The circumstances of the death and the recruit's identity were not disclosed.
CONCORD, NH
Five new landmarks added to New Hampshire's Register of Historical Places

CONCORD, N.H. — The State Council for Historical Resources added five new locations to the list of New Hampshire historical monuments. The new additions are meant to celebrate the state’s rural history. The list includes Atkinson's Center School, the Abbott/Laurel Schoolhouse in Milford, the William Swain Property in...
MILFORD, NH
Report: Hard to find rentals in New Hampshire's tight housing market

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's rental housing market is tightening with a new report showing median prices continuing to skyrocket amid a lack of inventory. The report, released by New Hampshire Housing, says the median cost of a two-bedroom apartment in the Granite State has risen to $1,584 a month – a nearly 6% increase over the previous year.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH

