Exciting news! The allotment of Crop Cash that SNAP/EBT customers can get per market visit this summer is doubling. Starting Aug. 1, we can get double the amount of Crop Cash, up to $20 of Crop Cash per visit. This means, for example, when customers spend $10 of SNAP/EBT at participating markets, they can get $20 more in Crop Cash to purchase fruits and vegetables. If they spend $5 in SNAP, they get $10 in Crop Cash. So head to your local participating farmers market this August and scoop up fresh fruits and vegetables to enjoy.

WILMINGTON, VT ・ 23 HOURS AGO