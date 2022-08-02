If you’ve flown somewhere this summer, there’s a good chance it wasn’t easy. Around the world passengers are dealing with long lines, unexpected delays, and abrupt cancellations. There are a lot of reasons why air travel is so difficult right now, from staff shortages to bad weather to supply-chain issues. Most of the time, a long layover or delayed flight means eating overpriced airport food, browsing magazines, and generally managing grumpiness. But a couple extra hours in an airport can be surprisingly fun if you find yourself in the right place and know where to go.

LIFESTYLE ・ 21 HOURS AGO