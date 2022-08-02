Read on www.atlasobscura.com
Related
Farmers’ Almanac Releases 2022-2023 Winter Outlook
UNDATED -- Enjoy the summer heat while it lasts because the Farmers' Almanac is out with its 2022-2023 Winter Outlook and it's predicting a cold winter. Managing Editor Sandi Duncan says not only will there be frigid temperatures, but we should expect a lot of snow here in the upper midwest...
How Long Will Heat Wave Last? Predictions for Temps Across U.S.
A heat wave is "a period of abnormally hot weather generally lasting more than two days," according to the National Weather Service.
Beloved UK giant-vegetable gardener describes getting heat exhaustion while stranded in record-high temperatures
Gerald Stratford, an internet-famous retiree who grows giant vegetables, got stranded in a record heat wave. Stuck on a UK train platform for hours, the gardener developed symptoms of heat exhaustion. Heat-related illness can be dangerous, even deadly. Stratford described six hours of sweat and nausea. Gerald Stratford left his...
Atlas Obscura
Basho Memorial Statue
Matsuo Bashō is known as one of the greatest haiku poets of all time, along with Kobayashi Issa and Yosa Buson. Born in 1644, Bashō wrote nearly a thousand haikus during his lifetime including a few poetic travelogues based on his pilgrimage across Japan. His most famous verse—”old pond / frogs jumped in / sound of water”—is considered the epitome of haiku poetry, which reflects on the sentimental transience found in simple forms of nature.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Atlas Obscura
Jardin du Tripot
If there’s too much bustle on the streets of Honfleur, duck into this unmarked hidden garden built into an alleyway connecting three busy downtown streets. While the gently flowing river, plants, and art installations therein will offer a quiet respite from the streets beyond, know that it was once the other way around.
Atlas Obscura
Meiji University Museum’s Criminal Materials Department
One of Japan’s top private universities, Meiji University has its main campus in the Kanda area of Tokyo, in addition to several research centers and a museum exhibiting unique collections inherited from three different museums: archaeology, commodities and criminal materials, established in 1952, 1951 and 1929, respectively. The archaeological...
Three bison escape enclosure at Irish theme park
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Visitors to an Irish theme park and zoo were herded into a gift shop for their protection when three bison broke free of their enclosure. Tayto Park officials said in an email to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, which is responsible for zoo licensing, that the alarm was raised when a visitor spotted a loose bison wandering next to an amusement ride at the Meath attraction and informed the zookeeping team.
Atlas Obscura
Blue Spring
Blue Spring is deep enough to accommodate the entire Statue of Liberty. In fact, it is the deepest of all the Missouri springs. Deemed “The Spring of the Summer Sky” by Native Americans, Blue Spring now shares its name with numerous other springs in Missouri that confuse tourists and locals alike.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Atlas Obscura
Messedamm Underpass
The Messedamm suburbs of Berlin may not be a must-visit for most tourists, except perhaps to see the Radio Tower, but it’s still an amazing neighborhood full of photogenic, retro-futuristic charms. For one thing, the iconic International Congress Center building looks straight out of 1970s sci-fi cinema, and the pedestrian underpass nearby is an unexpectedly popular supporting actor in Hollywood blockbusters.
BBC
Norfolk farmer warns lack of rain is killing crops
A farmer is warning the current lack of rainfall means crops "are just dying on their feet". Chris Skinner, from High Ash Farm in Caistor St Edmunds, in south Norfolk, has seen crops dry up, and up to 1,000 mature trees die on his land. "I've not seen conditions like...
Atlas Obscura
21 Airport Attractions to Make Your Layover More Enjoyable
If you’ve flown somewhere this summer, there’s a good chance it wasn’t easy. Around the world passengers are dealing with long lines, unexpected delays, and abrupt cancellations. There are a lot of reasons why air travel is so difficult right now, from staff shortages to bad weather to supply-chain issues. Most of the time, a long layover or delayed flight means eating overpriced airport food, browsing magazines, and generally managing grumpiness. But a couple extra hours in an airport can be surprisingly fun if you find yourself in the right place and know where to go.
Atlas Obscura
Podcast: Ottoman Bird Palaces
Listen and subscribe on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast apps. In this episode of The Atlas Obscura Podcast, we visit the miniature mansions and luxurious homes that were built for the feathered residents of Istanbul. Our podcast is an audio guide to the world’s wondrous, awe-inspiring, strange...
Atlas Obscura
Chapel of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce
The maritime heritage of Northern France is far from subtle. The boat-lined port of downtown Honfleur is encircled by restaurants with servers donning iconic blue-and-white striped mariniere outfits; several nautical museums dot the town; and art galleries pay homage with paintings of romantic naval scenes and installations from upcycled ship curios. In the high hills above Honfleur, one small church lives out this nautical legacy as well, if not a bit more sincerely.
Weather tracker: regions across world still reeling from an extreme July
From US floods to drought in France, communities around globe are still feeling effects of July’s extreme weather
Atlas Obscura
Podcast: The Blue Whale of Catoosa
Listen and subscribe on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast apps. In this episode of The Atlas Obscura Podcast, we visit Catoosa, Oklahoma, the site of a massive landlocked whale—and possibly the greatest anniversary gift ever. Our podcast is an audio guide to the world’s wondrous, awe-inspiring,...
Atlas Obscura
Acrotholus Audeti
New dinosaurs are discovered all the time, even among bones discovered decades ago. All it takes is another look, as was the case of a skullcap found 50 years ago which turned out to be the remains of the oldest bone-headed dinosaur in North America. Acrotholus audeti was about six...
Atlas Obscura
Hanging Ditch Bridge
Located in the basement of Manchester Cathedral’s Visitor Centre is a rare example of architecture from the Middle Ages. Listed as a Scheduled Ancient Monument, the Hanging Ditch bridge dates back to 1421. It was originally built to link the cathedral to the city center. The red sandstone bridge...
Comments / 0