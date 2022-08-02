ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Related
Atlas Obscura

Basho Memorial Statue

Matsuo Bashō is known as one of the greatest haiku poets of all time, along with Kobayashi Issa and Yosa Buson. Born in 1644, Bashō wrote nearly a thousand haikus during his lifetime including a few poetic travelogues based on his pilgrimage across Japan. His most famous verse—”old pond / frogs jumped in / sound of water”—is considered the epitome of haiku poetry, which reflects on the sentimental transience found in simple forms of nature.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Vane#The Weather Girls#Copenhagen#Danish
Atlas Obscura

Jardin du Tripot

If there’s too much bustle on the streets of Honfleur, duck into this unmarked hidden garden built into an alleyway connecting three busy downtown streets. While the gently flowing river, plants, and art installations therein will offer a quiet respite from the streets beyond, know that it was once the other way around.
TRAVEL
Atlas Obscura

Meiji University Museum’s Criminal Materials Department

One of Japan’s top private universities, Meiji University has its main campus in the Kanda area of Tokyo, in addition to several research centers and a museum exhibiting unique collections inherited from three different museums: archaeology, commodities and criminal materials, established in 1952, 1951 and 1929, respectively. The archaeological...
MUSEUMS
UPI News

Three bison escape enclosure at Irish theme park

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Visitors to an Irish theme park and zoo were herded into a gift shop for their protection when three bison broke free of their enclosure. Tayto Park officials said in an email to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, which is responsible for zoo licensing, that the alarm was raised when a visitor spotted a loose bison wandering next to an amusement ride at the Meath attraction and informed the zookeeping team.
ANIMALS
Atlas Obscura

Blue Spring

Blue Spring is deep enough to accommodate the entire Statue of Liberty. In fact, it is the deepest of all the Missouri springs. Deemed “The Spring of the Summer Sky” by Native Americans, Blue Spring now shares its name with numerous other springs in Missouri that confuse tourists and locals alike.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Europe
Atlas Obscura

Messedamm Underpass

The Messedamm suburbs of Berlin may not be a must-visit for most tourists, except perhaps to see the Radio Tower, but it’s still an amazing neighborhood full of photogenic, retro-futuristic charms. For one thing, the iconic International Congress Center building looks straight out of 1970s sci-fi cinema, and the pedestrian underpass nearby is an unexpectedly popular supporting actor in Hollywood blockbusters.
TRAVEL
BBC

Norfolk farmer warns lack of rain is killing crops

A farmer is warning the current lack of rainfall means crops "are just dying on their feet". Chris Skinner, from High Ash Farm in Caistor St Edmunds, in south Norfolk, has seen crops dry up, and up to 1,000 mature trees die on his land. "I've not seen conditions like...
AGRICULTURE
Atlas Obscura

21 Airport Attractions to Make Your Layover More Enjoyable

If you’ve flown somewhere this summer, there’s a good chance it wasn’t easy. Around the world passengers are dealing with long lines, unexpected delays, and abrupt cancellations. There are a lot of reasons why air travel is so difficult right now, from staff shortages to bad weather to supply-chain issues. Most of the time, a long layover or delayed flight means eating overpriced airport food, browsing magazines, and generally managing grumpiness. But a couple extra hours in an airport can be surprisingly fun if you find yourself in the right place and know where to go.
LIFESTYLE
Atlas Obscura

Podcast: Ottoman Bird Palaces

Listen and subscribe on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast apps. In this episode of The Atlas Obscura Podcast, we visit the miniature mansions and luxurious homes that were built for the feathered residents of Istanbul. Our podcast is an audio guide to the world’s wondrous, awe-inspiring, strange...
LIFESTYLE
Atlas Obscura

Chapel of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce

The maritime heritage of Northern France is far from subtle. The boat-lined port of downtown Honfleur is encircled by restaurants with servers donning iconic blue-and-white striped mariniere outfits; several nautical museums dot the town; and art galleries pay homage with paintings of romantic naval scenes and installations from upcycled ship curios. In the high hills above Honfleur, one small church lives out this nautical legacy as well, if not a bit more sincerely.
RELIGION
Atlas Obscura

Podcast: The Blue Whale of Catoosa

Listen and subscribe on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast apps. In this episode of The Atlas Obscura Podcast, we visit Catoosa, Oklahoma, the site of a massive landlocked whale—and possibly the greatest anniversary gift ever. Our podcast is an audio guide to the world’s wondrous, awe-inspiring,...
CATOOSA, OK
Atlas Obscura

Acrotholus Audeti

New dinosaurs are discovered all the time, even among bones discovered decades ago. All it takes is another look, as was the case of a skullcap found 50 years ago which turned out to be the remains of the oldest bone-headed dinosaur in North America. Acrotholus audeti was about six...
WILDLIFE
Atlas Obscura

Hanging Ditch Bridge

Located in the basement of Manchester Cathedral’s Visitor Centre is a rare example of architecture from the Middle Ages. Listed as a Scheduled Ancient Monument, the Hanging Ditch bridge dates back to 1421. It was originally built to link the cathedral to the city center. The red sandstone bridge...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy