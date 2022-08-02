Read on www.natchitochestimes.com
theleesvilleleader.com
Rural Vernon Parish residents lobby for broadband access
Residents in Anacoco and Hornbeck are fighting to bring fiber internet access to their homes amid pushback from local providers. As state representatives and municipal leaders battle to bring connectivity to underserved communities across the state, the two communities in Vernon Parish are facing protests from Suddenlink representatives who claim they already provide those services to the area.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana to receive $87 million in federal aid to help build I-49 South
The state has qualified for a federal loan of nearly $87 million to help build Interstate 49 South, officials said Thursday. The money will be used for work on the U. S. 90 Ambassador Caffery interchange, which is a $136 million project. It involves building an interchange about 4000 feet...
Louisiana homeowners scramble after insurance companies cancel policies
NEW ORLEANS — From policies to premiums, a lot of folks in Louisiana have had a rough time recently, trying to protect their homes. Concerned and quite frankly fed up, Louisiana homeowners showed up to the University of New Orleans Wednesday evening for answers about insurance. “We’re in pretty...
theadvocate.com
L'Auberge, Boomtown parent company changing its name
Penn National Gaming, the parent company of five Louisiana casinos, announced Thursday it is changing its name. The business will now be known as Penn Entertainment. The new name reflects the transformation the company has undergone over the past few years, Jay Snowden, Penn Entertainment CEO and president, said in a statement.
Louisiana approved to issue P-EBT benefits to children ages 0-5 on SNAP
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services received federal approval to issue Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits to families of children ages 0 to 5 who received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Benefits for the Child Care P-EBT will begin being issued in the […]
KTBS
Louisiana has 1 billionaire, see who it is
Compiled a list of richest billionaires in Louisiana using data from Forbes. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Louisiana OMV: get your REAL ID ready
Starting May 3, 2023, all Louisiana residents 18 or older will be required to carry a REAL ID compliant driver's license or identification card, valid passport, or other federally acceptable identification in order to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases, or enter power plants.
KTAL
New Louisiana law protects tenants from illegal evictions
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Thursday, the governor signed into law an act that will protect renters from being illegally evicted – especially after a disaster. After the recent hurricanes, some renters were being forced from their homes even if they didn’t get much damage. With no access to resources, it can seem impossible to pack up and leave in the wake of a disaster.
KPLC TV
Another insurance company drops out of La., as thousands of homeowners scramble for coverage this hurricane season
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Smaller insurance agencies, like Page Insurance in Houma, La., are busier than ever. Owner John Page said his office has written $61 million in claims since Hurricane Ida. He said the insurance crisis is unprecedented. “The market is very much in probably the biggest turmoil I’ve...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Chemical Company Announces $17.5 Million Louisiana Expansion
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Bercen Chemicals LLC announced it would expand...
WDSU
'I don’t know where the breaking point is at': A look at the threats the Louisiana seafood industry faces
NEW ORLEANS — Whether it’s crawfish, crabs, fish, shrimp or oysters, Louisiana is known for its seafood. The seafood industry is one of Louisiana’s largest employers. But the Louisiana seafood industry is threatened. “We are accountable for one-third of the seafood in this country. That’s something to...
brproud.com
Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
Insurance Commissioner says Louisiana homeowners market in "crisis"
In much of south Louisiana, insurers are in retreat after feeling pinched by hundreds of thousands of claims worth billions of dollars, the newspapers report.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Here's why Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is traveling to Netherlands, France
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is traveling to the Netherlands and France beginning Friday to explore flood control innovations and seek economic development opportunities for the state. Edwards was invited by Netherlands Special Envoy for International Water Affairs Ambassador Henk Ovink to see that country's latest advancements in flood control...
Louisiana's REAL ID Deadline is Approaching Sooner than You Think
You've got less than a year to get that "Gold Star" on your driver's license if you want to be able to get on an airplane or visit certain military bases.
Did You Know That There Are Now More Breaux Bridges in Mississippi Than There Are in Louisiana?
Breaux Bridge used to be a charming place that was unique to Louisiana. As a matter of fact, Breaux Bridge, LA was recently named one of the most charming towns in the country—but the exclusivity to Louisiana changed back in 2018 when a restaurant named Breaux Bridge decided to open its doors in Mississippi.
Natchez Democrat
Noodling legalized in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE — According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the sport of catching catfish with your bare hands, called noodling, became legal in Louisiana on August 1. There are a few safety precautions fishermen should follow if they do decide to go noodling. Always have at...
Louisiana Laws That Went Into Effect August 1st That You Need to Know
In January we saw a string of new Louisiana laws go into effect, from medical marijuana making headlines to 5-year-olds in Louisiana being required to go to kindergarten, we had a few laws to cover. January Isn't The Only Time We See New Laws Go Into Effect in Louisiana. Monday,...
KPLC TV
The Louisiana Crown Act makes an impact on many in the Lake Area
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Natural hairstyles have always been a trend, but now they’re here to stay with the Louisiana Crown Act. It went into effect Monday, prohibiting employers from discriminating against workers because of their hairstyles. “I love taking something and creating it to be something else,...
KPLC TV
LSU AgCenter: Vegetables to plant in August
Aug. 1 - Oct. 31. For more information, check out the AgCenter’s vegetable planting guide.
