Natchitoches Parish, LA

theleesvilleleader.com

Rural Vernon Parish residents lobby for broadband access

Residents in Anacoco and Hornbeck are fighting to bring fiber internet access to their homes amid pushback from local providers. As state representatives and municipal leaders battle to bring connectivity to underserved communities across the state, the two communities in Vernon Parish are facing protests from Suddenlink representatives who claim they already provide those services to the area.
VERNON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

L'Auberge, Boomtown parent company changing its name

Penn National Gaming, the parent company of five Louisiana casinos, announced Thursday it is changing its name. The business will now be known as Penn Entertainment. The new name reflects the transformation the company has undergone over the past few years, Jay Snowden, Penn Entertainment CEO and president, said in a statement.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
WGNO

Louisiana OMV: get your REAL ID ready

Starting May 3, 2023, all Louisiana residents 18 or older will be required to carry a REAL ID compliant driver's license or identification card, valid passport, or other federally acceptable identification in order to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases, or enter power plants.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTAL

New Louisiana law protects tenants from illegal evictions

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Thursday, the governor signed into law an act that will protect renters from being illegally evicted – especially after a disaster. After the recent hurricanes, some renters were being forced from their homes even if they didn’t get much damage. With no access to resources, it can seem impossible to pack up and leave in the wake of a disaster.
LOUISIANA STATE
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Chemical Company Announces $17.5 Million Louisiana Expansion

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Bercen Chemicals LLC announced it would expand...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana

WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
LOUISIANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Here's why Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is traveling to Netherlands, France

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is traveling to the Netherlands and France beginning Friday to explore flood control innovations and seek economic development opportunities for the state. Edwards was invited by Netherlands Special Envoy for International Water Affairs Ambassador Henk Ovink to see that country's latest advancements in flood control...
LOUISIANA STATE
Natchez Democrat

Noodling legalized in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE — According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the sport of catching catfish with your bare hands, called noodling, became legal in Louisiana on August 1. There are a few safety precautions fishermen should follow if they do decide to go noodling. Always have at...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

The Louisiana Crown Act makes an impact on many in the Lake Area

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Natural hairstyles have always been a trend, but now they’re here to stay with the Louisiana Crown Act. It went into effect Monday, prohibiting employers from discriminating against workers because of their hairstyles. “I love taking something and creating it to be something else,...
LOUISIANA STATE

