Exclusive: Astronaut Jessica Watkins Becomes First Person To Publish A Science Paper From Space

James Brien
2d ago
Excellent. And we checked most of the boxes. First person, first woman, first Black woman etc. An achievement nontheless.
Reply(3)
2
Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space
Chinese scientists have claimed that they received signals from a faraway alien civilization through their giant ‘Sky Eye’ telescope. According to a report published by the official Chinese newspaper, ‘Science and Technology Daily’ by the Ministry of Science and Technology, researchers from Beijing University have found multiple technological traces from the civilization that are present far away from our planet.
IFLScience
A Crack Opened In Earth’s Magnetic Field Yesterday And Stayed Open For 14 Hours
Yesterday, a crack opened in Earth’s magnetic field and stayed open for nearly 14 hours, allowing Vecna and his minions through from the Upside Down. OK, perhaps not that last bit, but it did allow some powerful solar winds to pour through the hole, creating a geomagnetic storm that sparked some pretty epic aurora.
natureworldnews.com
Direct Hit: Earth to Face Head-On Collision with Solar Storm
An approaching solar storm is expected to affect the magnetic field of Earth. If the slow-moving solar particle cloud reaches Earth later this week, Earth may suffer a few mild geomagnetic storms. Solar Updates. Spaceweather.com, a website that utilizes sun-monitoring data to provide space weather updates, made the prediction. When...
China carries out successful test of giant SAIL that can change the orbit of dead rockets and satellites so they burn up in Earth's atmosphere and don't become space junk
In space no one can keep it clean, with the total mass of all objects in orbit said to equate to around 9,900 tonnes. To combat this, Chinese scientists have developed a huge sail, which they say can be used to change the orbit of dead rockets and satellites so they burn up in Earth's atmosphere and don't become space junk.
ohmymag.co.uk
'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict
Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
americanmilitarynews.com
US military tested something with Elon Musk – here’s what it is
Earlier this year, the United States Air Force started testing Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet to see if it could be used to support F-35A fighter jets in locations that are typically isolated. The 388th Fighter Wing’s Operations Support Squadron stated in a March 31 press release that the...
TODAY.com
99% of world's population will face sun in rare phenomenon Friday
As of 7:15 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, July 8, 99% of the world is facing the sun, meaning everyone is experiencing some degree of sunlight at the exact same time. Only the Pacific Islands and the Australia regions are fully in the dark.July 8, 2022.
Astronomers believe that this 7000 year old stone circle in Africa is the world's first astronomical site
Nabta Playa Calendar Circle, reconstructed at Aswan Nubia museumCredit: Raymbetz; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Nabta Playa is a drainage basin in the Nubian Desert in southern Egypt. The region contains several archaeological sites including the Nabta Playa site which is one of the earliest sites from the Egyptian Neolithic Period or prehistoric Egypt.
NASA Just Released the Most-detailed Photos of Space Ever — Take a Look
NASA has released the first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, a $5 billion project more than two decades in the making — and they're absolutely breathtaking. Released on Monday by President Biden, the first image is the deepest infrared image of space ever taken. It depicts galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, located 4.6 billion light-years away, behind which are shows dozens of ancient galaxies more than 13 billion light-years away. "This slice of the vast universe covers a patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm's length by someone on the ground," wrote NASA in a press release.
ohmymag.co.uk
Stephen Hawking's alarming warning against looking for extraterrestrial life
Should humanity really try to make contact with the suspected extraterrestrial world? For several years now, the members of the METI (Messaging Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence) project have taken up this rather daunting challenge by sending targeted messages to recently discovered exoplanets that may harbour life. For the past fifty years, another...
27 Photos That Serve As A Terrifying Reminder Of How Much Of A Speck You Really Are In Our Enormous Universe
We're all just teeny little ants in an endless universe.
Enormous Asteroid Traveling at 72,000 mph Only Just Spotted Nearing Earth
At the upper end of its estimated size range, the asteroid would stand as tall as the Empire State Building in New York City.
The tallest mountain in the world is located in the U.S. and it's not Mount Everest
View of Mauna KeaPhoto by Nula666 (talk · contribs); CC-BY-SA-3.0 Mount Everest is the highest mountain on Earth at 29,032 feet above sea level. However, it is not the tallest mountain on Earth.
New Jupiter images show the James Webb telescope’s incredible full potential
Last week, NASA finally began releasing the first data collected using the James Webb space telescope. The data includes over 40 terabytes of content, including several new Jupiter images. While all of the data is exciting, the images of Jupiter showcase just how much potential James Webb has to collect data around bright objects as it observes our universe.
Astronomers Have Discovered A Super-Earth Close To The Habitable Zone
A super-Earth planet has been discovered 37 light-years from Earth near a red dwarf star’s habitable zone. This is the first finding made by a brand-new instrument on the Subaru Telescope, and it presents an opportunity to look into the likelihood of life existing on planets orbiting nearby stars.
IFLScience
Today, For A Short While, 99 Percent Of Earth's Population Will Be In Sunlight
Here's a weird claim that circulates most years: on July 8, for a few minutes at least, 99 percent of the world's population will be in sunlight. No, this isn't the claim of flat-Earthers, nor doomsday cultists who believe the Sun is about to engulf the Earth. The claim, in fact, is (basically) true.
IFLScience
Billion-Year-Old Water Has Highest Concentration Of Radioactively-Produced Elements Ever Found
In 2016 the oldest water in the world was found 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) deep at the bottom of a Canadian mine. Since the previous record had been set three years earlier at a higher level of the same mine, it seemed like there might be something special about that location. Now, however, the same team have found water at similar depth in the Moab Khotsong gold and uranium mine in South Africa and it's at least 1.2 billion years old. Like the Canadian water, it contains elements that allow life to survive without any access to energy from the Sun.
What planet is he on? Biden asks 'what the press is like' in faraway worlds after being shown first images from $10 billion Webb space telescope
President Joe Biden unveiled a stunning new image of distant galaxies on Monday night from NASA's James Webb space telescope - then promptly cracked a joke about reporters in those faraway places. The telescope, which cost the National Air and Space Administration roughly $10 billion, produced the sharpest, deepest image...
When will the sixth mass extinction happen? A Japanese scientist may have an answer
Earth's average surface temperature and loss of biodiversity have a linear relation. The biggest mass extinction happened 250 million years ago. A temperature of 9oC is needed for a mass extinction event. A Japanese climate scientist has run the numbers for the next big mass extinction and does not expect...
The Only Human To Be Buried on the Moon
Dr. Eugene Shoemaker looking over a lunar lander model of his own makingPublic Domain/USGS. The Moon has become humanity’s second home taking into consideration how many people had the honor to walk on Earth’s natural satellite. Despite what sort of life people live, they always end up resting for eternity on Earth, yet there is one exception.
Comments / 18