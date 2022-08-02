ERC to Support the NASA JETS II $3.9B Contract

Read on spaceref.com
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Beto's new ad says, "a child volunteering to die for you is not something you ever forget."Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
The Latest Update on Houston and the Monkeypox VaccineTom HandyHouston, TX
fox26houston.com
Drought situation in Texas becoming dire
HOUSTON - The drought situation across Texas has become even more dire. The new U.S. Drought Monitor maps released Thursday morning show a worsening situation for most of the state with 62% of Texas now classified as being in extreme or exceptional drought (the two highest levels). Exactly one year...
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
Harris County commissioners approve $37.7M in engineering design contracts for all-electronic tollways
Commissioners approved $37.7 million worth of engineering design services for segments of the tollway system during their Aug. 2 meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Harris County commissioners unanimously approved six separate contracts totaling $37.7 million in service of the Harris County Toll Road Authority’s transition to all-electronic tollways, or AETs, during their Aug. 2 meeting.
3 wealthy Houston neighbors rake in spots among richest in US, data shows
Once again, Houston-area residents can enjoy some bragging rights. See who ranked among the nation's top wealthiest cities according to a new study.
Applying Pressure Cutz and More opening in Texas City
Applying Pressure opening in Texas City is opening Sunday, August 7th. The shop is amazing owner Andre Haynes said he and his staff are looking forward to serving the community and keeping them all looking good.
Houston approves additional funds for Cottage Grove East improvements
The Capital Improvement Plan project is bound by White Oak Bayou to the north, the I-10 frontage road to the south, Shepherd Drive to the east and T. C. Jester Boulevard to the west. (Courtesy Google My Maps) During an Aug. 3 meeting, Houston City Council approved an additional $290,448...
Ramen Restaurant That Started in Tokyo Expands Houston Presence
Another RAKKAN Ramen location could open in Houston in spring of 2023.
papercitymag.com
Inside a Little Belgian Farmhouse in Bellville, Texas
Jill Brown’s trove of books and mementos fill the library in her Belgian-inpsired Bellville, Texas retreat. (Photo by Jack Thompson) Jill Brown is a country girl at heart. “I grew up in Ohio on a family farm, and some of my fondest memories are plowing corn,” she says. “I’d rather be in the country than anywhere else.” So, at least twice a week, she heads to her farm in Bellville, Texas, a little over three hours from Dallas and near the town of Round Top and its antiques shows. Brown fell in love with the charming, historic town seven years ago while hunting for a rural house to buy and renovate. The right one never materialized; instead, she discovered six acres of bucolic woodlands and meadows for sale — the perfect land on which to build a family retreat.
Click2Houston.com
City of Houston unveils new veteran housing in Midtown
HOUSTON – The City of Houston unveiled new veteran housing in Midtown Thursday. Light Rail Lofts, at 4600 Main Street, sits on 0.39 acres in Midtown, less than a mile from the Museum District and Medical Center. The three-story facility will serve veterans facing home instability. The 42,000 sq....
fox26houston.com
New program helping low-income Houstonians buy a home
HOUSTON - Low-income Houstonians can receive help buying a home. The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America kicked off its ‘Achieve The Dream Event’ Thursday. The four-day event will offer access to NACA’s "Best in America" mortgage homeownership program, which features no down payment and a below market fixed interest rate.
Houston weather: 16 inches of rain in 1 month currently needed to end southeast Texas drought
Drought conditions are getting worse in southeast Texas, and it's likely going to take several months, if not years, to fully end it.
Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells Fargo
HoustonMayor Sylvester Turner announced new grants for small businesses and a 501 C3 that provides up to $65,000. This funding is provided by the Houston Fund for Social Justice and Economic Equity. This organization is also working with Wells Fargo which is another recent funding plan by the bank that was mentioned here recently. The idea is to help lower the playing field and provide much-needed funds to organizations.
Fort Bend Star
Fort Bend prepares to celebrate 200th anniversary of its namesake
A little more than 200 years ago, a group of 24 people began work on a structure on a bend in the Brazos River near present-day Richmond, according to a history book of Richmond by Clinton Drake and Theresa Jack. That log structure, known in the years after as the...
Click2Houston.com
Judge Lina Hidalgo announces multi-million dollar Brighter Futures for Harris County Kids Initiative
HARRIS COUNTY – On Wednesday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Commissioner Rodney Ellis and members of the U.S. Congress announced a multi-million dollar initiative for Harris County’s youngest residents -- Brighter Futures for Harris County Kids. The initiative, which was made possible by the Federal American Rescue Plan...
Construction for $200M project to protect coastline in Jefferson, Chambers counties expected to begin soon
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Construction on a new project that officials hope will protect Southeast Texas communities and beyond from storm surge is expected to begin soon. The Texas General Land Office and partners are heading the Shoreline Restoration Project. The project is expected to improve and protect the coastline in Jefferson and Chambers counties.
Two East Texas Cities Among 25 in Texas Suing Disney+, Hulu, Netflix
Netflix, Hulu and Disney+, chances are pretty good that you're subscribed to at least one, or possibly all, of those streaming services. I am. One thing you may not know, which I didn't until I ran across this report, is that those streaming services have fees that they must pay to Texas cities. 25 cities in Texas, including two from East Texas have filed suit against the above streaming services because they haven't paid their fees to those cities.
kagstv.com
Harris County to pursue legal action in wake of 2022 election audit announcement
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A political back-and-forth is brewing between Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and the Texas Secretary of State over an election audit that will be performed later this year. Last week, the Texas Secretary of State said it randomly selected four counties to be audited after...
Texas man claims to have sold 3D printed guns in buyback program
The City of Houston held the buyback event over the weekend.
Katy residents asked to limit watering lawns to 3 times a week
KATY, Texas — The city of Katy has raised its drought contingency plan to Stage Two due to worsening drought conditions. In June, the city implemented Stage One of its drought plan, recommending residents make changes to help conserve water. What does this mean?. Stage Two of the city's...
Houston Agent Magazine
HAR report shows slowdown in buying, listing activity
Following two months of positive gains, new Houston listings edged slightly downward in July, with Realtors entering 14,283 properties into the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) compared to 14,400 the previous July. This 0.8% decline most likely reflects a seasonal summertime market slowdown, according to a new FRESH report by the...
