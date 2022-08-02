ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

ERC to Support the NASA JETS II $3.9B Contract

By Keith Cowing
SpaceRef
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on spaceref.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Drought situation in Texas becoming dire

HOUSTON - The drought situation across Texas has become even more dire. The new U.S. Drought Monitor maps released Thursday morning show a worsening situation for most of the state with 62% of Texas now classified as being in extreme or exceptional drought (the two highest levels). Exactly one year...
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Harris County commissioners approve $37.7M in engineering design contracts for all-electronic tollways

Commissioners approved $37.7 million worth of engineering design services for segments of the tollway system during their Aug. 2 meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Harris County commissioners unanimously approved six separate contracts totaling $37.7 million in service of the Harris County Toll Road Authority’s transition to all-electronic tollways, or AETs, during their Aug. 2 meeting.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Industry
Houston, TX
Business
papercitymag.com

Inside a Little Belgian Farmhouse in Bellville, Texas

Jill Brown’s trove of books and mementos fill the library in her Belgian-inpsired Bellville, Texas retreat. (Photo by Jack Thompson) Jill Brown is a country girl at heart. “I grew up in Ohio on a family farm, and some of my fondest memories are plowing corn,” she says. “I’d rather be in the country than anywhere else.” So, at least twice a week, she heads to her farm in Bellville, Texas, a little over three hours from Dallas and near the town of Round Top and its antiques shows. Brown fell in love with the charming, historic town seven years ago while hunting for a rural house to buy and renovate. The right one never materialized; instead, she discovered six acres of bucolic woodlands and meadows for sale — the perfect land on which to build a family retreat.
BELLVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kennedy Space Center#Space Science#Jets#Other Space#Business Industry#Linus Business#Erc#Johnson Space Center
Click2Houston.com

City of Houston unveils new veteran housing in Midtown

HOUSTON – The City of Houston unveiled new veteran housing in Midtown Thursday. Light Rail Lofts, at 4600 Main Street, sits on 0.39 acres in Midtown, less than a mile from the Museum District and Medical Center. The three-story facility will serve veterans facing home instability. The 42,000 sq....
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

New program helping low-income Houstonians buy a home

HOUSTON - Low-income Houstonians can receive help buying a home. The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America kicked off its ‘Achieve The Dream Event’ Thursday. The four-day event will offer access to NACA’s "Best in America" mortgage homeownership program, which features no down payment and a below market fixed interest rate.
HOUSTON, TX
Tom Handy

Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells Fargo

HoustonMayor Sylvester Turner announced new grants for small businesses and a 501 C3 that provides up to $65,000. This funding is provided by the Houston Fund for Social Justice and Economic Equity. This organization is also working with Wells Fargo which is another recent funding plan by the bank that was mentioned here recently. The idea is to help lower the playing field and provide much-needed funds to organizations.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
12NewsNow

Construction for $200M project to protect coastline in Jefferson, Chambers counties expected to begin soon

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Construction on a new project that officials hope will protect Southeast Texas communities and beyond from storm surge is expected to begin soon. The Texas General Land Office and partners are heading the Shoreline Restoration Project. The project is expected to improve and protect the coastline in Jefferson and Chambers counties.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Two East Texas Cities Among 25 in Texas Suing Disney+, Hulu, Netflix

Netflix, Hulu and Disney+, chances are pretty good that you're subscribed to at least one, or possibly all, of those streaming services. I am. One thing you may not know, which I didn't until I ran across this report, is that those streaming services have fees that they must pay to Texas cities. 25 cities in Texas, including two from East Texas have filed suit against the above streaming services because they haven't paid their fees to those cities.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Katy residents asked to limit watering lawns to 3 times a week

KATY, Texas — The city of Katy has raised its drought contingency plan to Stage Two due to worsening drought conditions. In June, the city implemented Stage One of its drought plan, recommending residents make changes to help conserve water. What does this mean?. Stage Two of the city's...
KATY, TX
Houston Agent Magazine

HAR report shows slowdown in buying, listing activity

Following two months of positive gains, new Houston listings edged slightly downward in July, with Realtors entering 14,283 properties into the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) compared to 14,400 the previous July. This 0.8% decline most likely reflects a seasonal summertime market slowdown, according to a new FRESH report by the...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy