Felony charge reduced in Elko Justice Court

ELKO – A Carlin man was booked in jail on Tuesday on suspicion of committing a lewd act on a child under 16 years old that occurred over a range of about two years. Jose I. Hernandez, 55, was arrested on one count of lewdness with a 14 or 15 year old child by a person 18 years of age or over, a category “B” felony, and a lesser charge of unlawful contact with a child under 16 years old, a gross misdemeanor.

CARLIN, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO