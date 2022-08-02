Felony charge reduced in Elko Justice Court

Read on elkodaily.com
Elko woman jailed on New Year's Day car theft
ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested for car theft eight months after the vehicle was loaned to her for a trip to a local store. Brandi Dennis, 32, was booked in Elko County Jail on Wednesday for grand larceny of a motor vehicle. According to court documents, the...
Elko man arrested for downtown bar assault
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested for hitting a man with a handgun at a downtown bar about five months ago. Manuel R. Lujan, 28, was charged with battery with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon, both category B felonies, and a lesser charge of aiming a firearm at a human being, a gross misdemeanor.
Carlin man arrested on suspicion of lewdness with teen
ELKO – A Carlin man was booked in jail on Tuesday on suspicion of committing a lewd act on a child under 16 years old that occurred over a range of about two years. Jose I. Hernandez, 55, was arrested on one count of lewdness with a 14 or 15 year old child by a person 18 years of age or over, a category “B” felony, and a lesser charge of unlawful contact with a child under 16 years old, a gross misdemeanor.
County backs federal land for West Wendover
ELKO – Elko County Commissioners support the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s plan to convey land to the City of West Wendover for development of an industrial park and will send a letter to the BLM encouraging final approval. “Like the other cities and towns in Elko County,...
County may consider forensic audit of primary election
ELKO – After hearing concerns that at one point got rowdy about the validity of Elko County’s primary election and a recount requested by a candidate for governor, Elko County Commissioners informally agreed this week that they may look at a forensic audit of the election results. “The...
Carol Linda Mott (Vach)
Carol Linda Mott (Vach), 70, of Spring Creek, NV passed away peacefully at her home while being comforted by loving friends and family on August 1st, 2022 after a 6 year battle with cancer. Carol was born on November 30, 1951 to Marion (Bud) and Virginia Vach in St. Charles, MO. As a young adult, she moved to Southern California, where she met and married her husband of 50 years, Gail Mott.
Rewrite: News from past issues
July 31, 1897: Carp are driving the trout out of the Humboldt, and it won’t be long before good trout fishing will be a thing of the past in this section. Until carp were put in the river, we had the best fishing in the State. Valentine Walther was...
Letter: Mott went beyond her responsibilities
To add to the comments in the article, “Lasting Impressions at Work”, in the July 29th issue of the Elko Free Press, I want to say that Carol Mott was wonderful help to our newspaper, The Wells Progress, that was printed for 14 years with her help. A...
The Good Deed Project coming to Elko
ELKO – The Good Deed Project is coming to Elko. Mandy Telleria, who grew up in Elko County, is returning to her hometown to start a branch of her nonprofit, the Good Deed Project, in the area. Starting in 2014 as a 501©3 nonprofit, the organization assists other groups,...
Quintero wins Congressional Art Competition
ELKO – U.S. Representative Mark Amodei (NV-02) met with Abigail B. Quintero, to offer his congratulations. Abigail, a junior at Wells High School in Elko County, and her mother traveled to Washington D.C. for the Congressional Art Competition winners’ reception. Her original artwork, called Nevada’s Landscape, used acrylic...
Spring Creek Association starts five-year strategic planning
SPRING CREEK – What do Spring Creek Association homeowners want to see in their community in the next five years?. According to a survey, residents are wanting better public safety and more community facilities, events and business growth. The University of Nevada, Reno’s Center for Economic Development at the...
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Elko.
Business Before Hours at Home2 Suites by Hilton
Please join the Elko Area Chamber for a morning of conversation, food, drink, and raffle prizes at Business Before Hours on Thursday, Aug. 11 with Home2 Suites by Hilton at 2572 East Jennings Way starting at 8 a.m. Business Before Hours is a free, open to the public event that...
