49 years ago, 'The Brady Bunch' visited Kings Island

Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel Maven
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Costco plans to close another store location in Ohio this fallKristen WaltersSpringdale, OH
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
ComicBook
Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77
Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
Mickey Rooney Jr dead at 77: Eldest son of screen legend and original Mouseketeer who was fired from show dies at home
ACTOR Mickey Rooney Jr, who was one of the original Mouseketeers in the Mickey Mouse Club, has died at 77. The eldest son of screen legend Mickey Rooney died over the weekend at his home in Glendale, Arizona, his pal Paul Petersen confirmed on Facebook. "Mickey Rooney, Jr peacefully passed...
‘Only Murders in the Building’ Exec Producer on the Wild Ride of Working with Steve Martin and Martin Short
Click here to read the full article. One of the best things about Peak TV, a.k.a. TV’s platinum era, has been the room it has carved out for our national treasures, some of whom are doing their best work ever. Folks like Henry Winker on “Barry” and Jean Smart on “Hacks,” of course. And then there’s Emmy-nominated “Only Murders in the Building” stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. The duo’s fandom spans several generations. My parents grew up with them on “SNL” and “SCTV.” (To be fair, I was watching with them, perhaps inappropriately, also loving their work as a child...
Christopher Guest on His Collaborator Jennifer Coolidge: ‘This Person Stands Out’
Click here to read the full article. “No one else acts the way she acts,” says director Christopher Guest of his frequent collaborator Jennifer Coolidge. “I don’t mean acting as an actor. I mean behaves the way she behaves.” Coolidge, currently a first-time Emmy nominee for HBO’s “The White Lotus,” is on the cover of this week’s edition of Variety; she first became known to many for her work with Guest, which includes roles in “Best in Show” (2000), “A Mighty Wind” (2003), “For Your Consideration” (2006), and “Mascots” (2016). In those movies, Guest says in a rare interview, “It’s so...
Caerula Mar Club: HGTV’s ‘Renovation Island’
The stars of the HGTV reality show Renovation Island have had more than their share of trials in renovating their Bahamas resort property. Caerula Mar Club underwent significant renovations as the subject of the HGTV show before opening in 2019. Who owns Caerula Mar Club in the Bahamas?. Article continues...
Popculture
HGTV's 'Help! I Wrecked My House' Season 3 With Jasmine Roth Premiere Date Announced
HGTV's Help! I Wrecked My House will be back for another season later this month. The network just announced that Season 3 of the series will premiere on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. ET. It will air simultaneously on the HGTV channel on cable and on the Discovery+ streaming app.
