Elkhart Common Council votes in favor of driver cards for undocumented immigrants

Read on www.953mnc.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski
Police have changed their description of the crash that killed Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, saying Thursday that it was the SUV in which she was a passenger that crossed a state highway’s centerline and caused the head-on crash.
abc57.com
City of Elkhart passes resolution on driver cards for undocumented immigrants
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Common Council of the City of Elkhart voted 6-2 in favor of supporting legislation to issue driver cards to undocumented immigrants on Monday. The legislation garnered support from state lawmakers from both sides of the aisle and from law enforcement statewide. "Elkhart's undocumented residents are active...
WNDU
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others killed in Elkhart County crash
Members of the community are reacting after learning about the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Rep. Timothy Wesco reacts to death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Timothy Wesco, member of the Indiana House of Representatives who represents the 21st district, spoke with 16 News Now over the phone after learning about Rep. Jackie Walorski's death.
WISH-TV
Sheriff issues correction, SUV carrying Walorski crossed centerline in crash
WAKARUSA, Ind. (WISH) — Police on Thursday said evidence from the crash that killed U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, an Indiana Republican, revealed that the SUV she was in crossed the centerline moments before the head-on crash. Police initially said Wednesday that 56-year-old Edith Schmucker, of Nappanee, crossed the centerline...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNDU
SUV driven by Walorski staffer crossed center line in deadly crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has obtained new information into a crash that killed four people on Wednesday, including Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and two of her staffers. Police say it happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of State Road...
WTHR
GALLERY: Life and legacy of Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorksi
In this Sept. 6, 2010 photo, supporters of Republican candidate, state Rep. Jackie Walorski march during the Blueberry Festival Parade in Plymouth, Ind. Jobs are still the top worry for voters in Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, where seven of the district's 11 counties have double-digit unemployment rates. That and voter anger over big government are turning up the heat in the district, where two-term Democratic Rep. Joe Donnelly faces a tough challenge from Walorski. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)
95.3 MNC
Corrected information from Elkhart County Sheriff regarding crash that claimed lives of Rep. Walorski, three others
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office has released corrected information regarding the crash that claimed the lives of 2nd District Representative Jackie Walorski, two of her aides and a woman from Nappanee:. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office has obtained updated information into the vehicle crash that occurred on August 3,...
Sheriff: SUV carrying Walorski crossed center line, hit car
The crash happened on S.R. 19 just outside Nappanee.
RELATED PEOPLE
95.3 MNC
Project on Johnson Street in Elkhart, road remains closed
The project on Johnson Street in Elkhart will cause the road to remain closed a bit longer. Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson’s office says the City is waiting for private utilities to complete their portion of the project before our crews can move on to the next step. The City...
WNDU
Millage proposal for Edwardsburg Public Schools fails in close race
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - It is one of the biggest stories we have been following: A millage proposal for Edwardsburg Public Schools. The project would provide millions of dollars for school improvements. As of late Tuesday evening, the race was close. Superintendent Jim Knoll said all along that he was...
WANE-TV
Police find pipe bomb during South Bend arrests
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) — Police discovered a pipe bomb in a South Bend home Wednesday after arresting two adult males on several charges at 52000 Hollyhock Road. Indiana State Police and the St. Joseph County Police Department were working together to find a suspect wanted for a felony arrest, which led them to the house.
95.3 MNC
South Bend offers water testing for copper, lead
The City of South Bend Department of Public Works is inviting residents to be part of its sampling pool to test for lead and copper in drinking water. The City wants to encourage residents with homes built prior to 1986 to participate. The sampling will only take about five minutes to complete. Testing kits will be dropped off and picked up from the resident’s home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
95.3 MNC
Cass County Republican Party votes to reject certified results
Nearly two years since the 2020 election, the Cass County Republican Party has voted to reject the certified results. Specifically, they’re rejecting results of the Presidential general election. Party leaders say they’re taking this stand because they believe the evidence shows that Joe Biden’s election was illegitimate.
Back to school: Dekalb Eastern welcomes students back to classroom
The summer days in Dekalb Eastern are over as the elementary and Jr/Sr high school welcomed students back to the classroom.
abc57.com
Man charged in murder of Anthony Long
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A South Bend man been charged for his role in the robbery and death of 38-year-old Anthony Long in February, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office announced. The prosecutor's office filed charges against 32-year-old Cecil Huston on June 10. On August 2, U.S. Marshals apprehended...
WANE-TV
Steuben County man leads police on motorcycle chase, 3-hour manhunt
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Steuben County man was arrested early Tuesday morning after leading police on a motorcycle chase and a three-hour search near the intersection of Ozark Street and West Street in Pleasant Lake, Indiana. A police officer attempted to stop 23-year-old Austin Ray German of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
95.3 MNC
The Elkhart County Landfill has cut hours after staffing issues
The Elkhart County Landfill has cut hours after staffing issues. The Elkhart County Board of Commissioners approved the new hours, to take effect immediately. The landfill will now be open from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., opening an hour later than before. Previously, the landfill was operating from 7 a.m....
WNDU
Friend, mentee of Jackie Walorski speaks out after tragedy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now interviewed Ethan Hunt, a 25-year-old from Mishawaka, who said Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was his mentor for over a decade. They met at an election party when Ethan was 13 years old. “She genuinely cared about every person whether you agreed with her...
WNDU
Local police departments gear up for National Night Out
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The first Tuesday of August is National Night Out, and it serves as an opportunity to build relationships between police and the community. Across the country, police departments will host events on August 2, including departments in Michiana. The South Bend Police Department will host festivities...
Comments / 0