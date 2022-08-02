Alert! Berkshire County Residents Are Not Immune To QR Code Scams

Read on live959.com
Some MA Residents are Receiving a Scary Email Regarding a Private Activity
Massachusetts folks will want to be on alert as the scammers are at it again. As is the case with many scams, this scam is through the use of email. This past Friday morning when I was sitting in my office in southern Berkshire County, I was going through some emails when I came across this email (and I can't believe I'm approaching this topic but it's to keep the public aware of what could be hitting their inboxes and not to fall for this scam)
Despite Oppressive Heat, This Western MA City Won’t Allow Your Dog Here
Just two weeks after a brutal heat wave swept over the majority of the east coast, temperatures across Massachusetts are back into the mid-90s today with heat indexes climbing to over 100 degrees in some western parts of the state. Massachusetts residents are doing their best to beat the heat,...
Alert! This Armed & Dangerous Man Could Be Here In Massachusetts
This man, who New Hampshire Police say is armed and dangerous, is on the loose and very well could be in Massachusetts... and that means, he could potentially be here in Berkshire County!. According to a press release issued Tuesday morning Police in Brentwood, New Hampshire are searching for and...
Doctors warn people to be careful in heat wave if taking certain medications
HARTFORD, Conn. — Some towns and cities across Connecticut reached almost 100 degrees on Thursday. It did not stop some people from being outside since they said winter will be here before we know it. "This heat is going to be booming!" said Julia Rivera of Hartford. Rivera said...
Local Walgreens pharmacies dealing with staffing issues
Several local Walgreens locations have closed their pharmacies or reduced pharmacy hours. Locations in Chicopee, Holyoke, Easthampton and Westfield have all been affected.
WWLP 22News
Homeowner responsibilities in case of an accident during a gathering
(Mass Appeal) – We’ve all been to a friends or family members house for a summer party. Swimming or just letting the kids play together, and, sadly, accidents happen. But who’s responsible if you or your child gets hurt at someone else’s home party? Attorney Robert DiTusa from the Springfield law firm, Alekman Ditusa, is here to help guide us.
Springfield Search Warrant Leads To Bust For Drug Task Force
Once again, some multi-agency cooperation across several law enforcement groups lead to a fairly major drug bust in Springfield recently. That's according to the Massachusetts State Police(MSP). According to WWLP/News 22 in Springfield, two people were arrested in Springfield on Monday after a multi-agency drug task force investigation into methamphetamine...
Hey Massachusetts! What’s the Deal With These Baby Hot Dogs?
Hot dogs definitely have their place in the history of food. If you go to any sort of concession stand at an event, it is one of the first foods that you expect to be on the menu. There have been hot dog companies that have had commercial ads with parents taking their kids to sporting events and bonding over a hot dog while sitting in the stands. But never until I've come to Massachusetts, have I seen something known as a 'Baby Hot Dog' being served as a main dish at a restaurant. So Massachusetts, what's the deal with these baby hot dogs?
Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend.
“I’m going to be here probably the rest of my life because we own it and a private guy can’t come in and boot us,” said Skip Horner, the secretary of a new cooperative community in Colchester. Read the story on VTDigger here: Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend..
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee service center seeing increase of vehicles with watered down gas
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local auto shop in Chicopee is on high alert after discovering watered down gas in some vehicles brought in for service. Kevin Wright, the owner of KLM Auto Repair in Chicopee, told Western Mass News that his shop has seen an increase in vehicles come in with water in gas.
westernmassnews.com
Travel experts explain why fatal crashes are on the rise in western Mass.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - There have been five deadly accidents in just five days across western Massachusetts, killing a total of seven people. Western Mass News took those alarming numbers to the experts to learn more about this recent uptick. Although there is no common cause for all five of...
Springfield suspect wanted in connection with murder in Vermont
The Bennington Police Department is searching for the Springfield man suspected of killing a Vermont man.
Pittsfield Police Asking For Help Locating Missing 15 Year Old
For whatever sad reason, it seems like this is happening a lot more nowadays. Another teenager in Pittsfield is missing, and the Pittsfield Police Department is asking for our help in locating him. According to a media statement from the PPD, they are searching for 15-year-old Taylor "Gage" Levesque who...
iBerkshires.com
Adams Planners Approve Recreational Marijuana Store
ADAMS, Mass. — The Planning Board approved the town's first recreational cannabis retail operation on Monday. The unanimous vote allows Kerry Raheb of Indica LLC to take the next step in the process to open at 127 Columbia St., site of the former Towne House restaurant. He anticipates opening this fall.
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield residents concerned over Bird scooters left around town
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The town of West Springfield has piloted a new electric scooter program with the company Bird, but some residents are raising questions after seeing abandoned scooters around the area and they want to know what rules are in place. West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt told...
WNYT
Boil water order in effect for Columbia County community
A boil water order is in effect for the town of Stockport in Columbia County. This comes after repairs were made to a water main break. Water testing needs to be done before the order can be lifted. NewsChannel 13 will let you know when that happens.
LOOK: Nearly $2.3 Million Pittsfield Home Looks Like the ‘Clue’ House
Remember the movie 'Clue'? It had that mansion you pulled up to in the beginning and you just knew something good was going to happen in it when you first saw it. Of course you did, because it was enormous. This Pittsfield mansion looks similar on approach and you know plenty of awesome stuff is happening almost everywhere in this gigantic place!
How the drought is affecting local rivers and waterways
Our very dry weather continues and according to the state's current drought status, most of Western Massachusetts is experiencing both critical and significant drought conditions.
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
franklincountynow.com
Dakin Admits 70 Kittens From Franklin County Home
(Franklin County, MA) The Dakin Humane Society in Springfield admitted over 70 kittens and young cats from a Franklin County home. The Franklin County resident set out to help local stray cats, but became overwhelmed as the 10 cats unneutered began producing multiple litters bringing up the population to over 70 cats and kittens in a year.
Live 95.9
Pittsfield, MA
