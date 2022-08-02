Tuesday Weather: Mix of sunshine and clouds, trade winds hang on, easing up by Wednesday

Read on www.kitv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KITV.com
Thursday Evening Weather Forecast: August 4, 2022
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Light winds bring afternoon showers to leeward spots Friday. Tracking a possible developing tropical cyclone that could pass south of the islands next week. Tonight, a few isolated light showers windward and mauka. Mostly clear skies. Lows in the middle 70s.
KITV.com
Wednesday Weather: Light winds, numerous showers and thunderstorms possible
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Moderate to breezy trades will back off as a passing disturbance moves through the islands. Expect mostly cloudy conditions with scattered to numerous showers. Isolated thunderstorms are possible for windward Maui and Hawai'i Island. Highs 83 to 88. Trade winds 5 to 15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy...
KITV.com
Tuesday Evening Weather Report: August 2, 2022
HONOLULU (KITV4) –Lighter winds for midweek with a few pop up showers for leeward spots. Tonight, a few isolated trade wind showers windward and mauka. Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the middle 70s.
From Hawaii to Las Vegas: Work begins on Zippy’s new location after COVID pause
Over the years, it has become a local institution, with dozens of locations on Oahu, Maui, Big Island, and -- coming soon -- Las Vegas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiinewsnow.com
What's Trending: Earth records shortest day ever; Shark species seen walking
Breweries of all sizes are popping up in Honolulu. Many of them are serving up brunch. Frolic Hawaii's Thomas Obungen and Grace Lee get a taste. Tua unhappy that news of his private wedding was made public. Hawaii youth baseball teams impress on the mainland. Business News: Maui home prices.
Another week of gas prices dropping in Hawaii
Gas prices dropped for all metro areas in Hawaii for a second straight week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business News: Maui home prices
Breweries of all sizes are popping up in Honolulu. Many of them are serving up brunch. Frolic Hawaii's Thomas Obungen and Grace Lee get a taste. Tua unhappy that news of his private wedding was made public. Hawaii youth baseball teams impress on the mainland. What's Trending: Earth records shortest...
KITV.com
Honolulu Board of Water Supply detects chemical in Red Hill monitoring well
HONOLULU (AP) — The Honolulu Board of Water Supply said Thursday it has detected a small amount of a chemical naturally occurring in coal, crude oil and gasoline in a monitoring well near a Navy fuel storage facility that spilled jet fuel last year. The utility said in a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Heads up electric vehicle drivers: Central Oahu has new charging stations
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Electric vehicle drivers traveling through Central Oahu have a new place to plug in. Hawaiian Electric has installed two publicly-available chargers at the Town Center of Mililani. The company says that 15 minutes of charging can give a driver an extra 40 miles of range. Lower rates...
More than half of Hawaii’s rescue-related calls are visitors
So far this year, HFD is still rescuing more visitors than residents. They shared these numbers with KHON2.
lonelyplanet.com
The longest US domestic flight is coming back to take travelers to Hawaii
Travelers wishing to fly between Boston and Hawaii can do so from December © Glowing Earth Photography / 500px. In good news for travelers wishing to fly to Hawaii for some sunshine and sea during the Christmas holidays, Hawaiian Airlines has announced that it will resume the almost 10-hour service between Honolulu and Boston on 18 December.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We have no choice’: As inflation rises, plate lunch prices are ticking up and up
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are many ways to measure the impacts of inflation on household budgets, but there’s one indicator unique to Hawaii. Alicia’s Market in Kalihi is famous for them, but these days they’re a bit pricier. “So for our Hawaiian plate, we just have had...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mauinow.com
50 yard enforcement begins around Hawaiian monk seal and pup at Kaimana Beach
The DLNR Division of Conservation and Resource Enforcement announced today it will be enforcing a 50-yard cordon around Hawaiian monk seal Rocky and her pup at Kaimana Beach beginning Thursday morning. “This is a government operation to protect public safety and the safety of the monk seals,” DLNR officials said...
hawaiinewsnow.com
The gig economy is huge in Hawaii, but it comes with risks for workers
Amid concerning increase in pedestrian fatalities, city ramps up traffic safety efforts. Pedestrian safety month places focus on enhancing technology and helping more homeless victims. Rainbow Warriors offense looks to let it fly throughout fall training camp. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Halfway through week two of fall training camp...
Kalihi’s Rainbow Drive-In location to host grand reopening
Rainbow Drive-In located in Kalihi will be having their grand re-opening on Monday, Aug. 15.
Rising number of traffic deaths triggers new call for safety
Whether it's by car, moped or even scooters, the Hawaii Department of Transportation is seeing an alarming increase in traffic deaths. There's been 70 so far this year compared to 52 during the same time in 2021.
Diamond Head crater’s spiral stairwell to close temporarily
The Department of Land and Natural Resources said the Fire Control Station's spiral stairwell, which is located at the summit of Diamond Head crater on Oahu will be closed temporarily for four weeks to "complete a rust abatement project."
KITV.com
Nearly 100,000 pounds of debris and ghost nets removed from reefs off Hawaii by freedivers
A team of free divers removed nearly 100,000 pounds of debris and ghost nets from reefs and beaches off of Hawaii. Team members with the Papahānaumokuākea Marine Debris Project (PMDP), a Hawaii-based non-profit organization, returned to Honolulu on Saturday aboard the 185-ft ship M/V Imua cleared 97,295 pounds of marine debris -- including 86,000 pounds of ghost nets --- from reefs and beaches of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument (Northwestern Hawaiian Islands).
KHON2
Mom-made market to be held at Kahala Mall
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The mom-made market is back, this time, it’s returning to Kahala Mall. Dozens of local vendors will be featured, as well as entertainment and giveaways. One of the vendors, Kailee Freitas, joined Take2 with details.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mayor: Cracks in concrete pillars could delay opening of embattled rail project
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said Oahu’s rail project could see another delay as engineers assess cracks to the structure. Blangiardi told Honolulu Civil Beat on Wednesday engineers may need more time to investigate serious cracking issues in some rail concrete pillars in West Oahu. The mayor...
Comments / 0