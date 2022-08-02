Alpine F1 Boss Only Learned Fernando Alonso Signed to Aston From the Press Release

Pessimism comes naturally to us. Pick any moment in history, in any hobby, you will find those that proclaim the best days over and done. And at this moment, in this hobby, people are getting quite loud about it. Be it the obsession with trucks or the rapid shift towards EVs and automation, everyone has found a reason to declare that driving excitement is on the decline. At our motorsports cars and coffee, we want to prove all of them wrong.

FAIRFIELD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO