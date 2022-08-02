Alpine F1 Boss Only Learned Fernando Alonso Signed to Aston From the Press Release

Read on www.roadandtrack.com
Ferrari’s Hungarian Grand Prix disaster leaves them with little hope of ending their long Formula 1 driver and constructor world championship droughts. Following a French Grand Prix they should have won, Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring was supposed to be Ferrari’s bounce-back race, one in which they closed the 82-point gap to Red Bull in the Formula 1 constructor standings and one in which Charles Leclerc closed the 63-point gap to Max Verstappen in the driver standings.
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has hinted that a role will be offered to Sebastian Vettel to stay in the sport in some capacity after he announced his retirement last week. The four-time world champion announced before the Hungarian Grand Prix that this season with Aston Martin would be his last in F1, with the German keen to pursue other interests and spend more time with his family. Domenicali, who was Ferrari boss while Vettel won his World Championships at Red Bull, admitted he was surprised by the news but revealed that he is keen for Vettel’s and...
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has made a sensational claim that Lewis Hamilton could be left with brain damage by his porpoising Mercedes. Hamilton and his teammate George Russell have been experiencing severe bouncing whilst driving their cars on track all season. As a result, the team find themselves well off the pace of championship rivals Red Bull and Ferrari.
After plenty of toing and froing, it’s been confirmed by RacingNews365.com that McLaren is replacing Daniel Ricciardo with Oscar Piastri. Piastri was expected to be replacing Fernando Alonso once the Spaniard confirmed that he was set to take retiring racer Sebastian Vettel’s seat at Aston Martin. But strangely, after Alpine confirmed this on Twitter, Piastri tweeted that he wouldn’t be racing for Alpine, and that they’d tweeted this without his consent.
Formula 1 silly season has gotten crazy already, despite the fact that there haven’t been a ton of confirmations. What will the driver lineup look like in 2023?. When four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel announced that he had made the decision to retire after the 2022 season, not many expected it to start a massive domino effect.
The FIA are set to impose stricter tests on the roll hoop of next year’s Formula 1 cars after Zhou Guanyu’s frightening crash at Silverstone last month. The Chinese driver escaped unharmed after his Alfa Romeo flipped following contact from George Russell, before skidding across the tarmac and gravel and flipping again above the tyre barrier and into the catchment fencing.The rookie escaped unscathed, his head protected from serious injury by the titanium Halo device that rings the cockpit.But the roll hoop failed after contact with the track via a force previously unforeseen and Alfa have been working with...
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has downplayed the recent form of the Constructors champions and insists his team are “still lacking to the frontrunners” of Red Bull and Ferrari. Mercedes have earned double podiums in the last two races in France and Hungary, with George Russell a surprise pole sitter in Budapest - the Silver Arrows’ first pole position of the season. Despite not being able to hold position as Max Verstappen’s surged through the pack, Russell still finished third with teammate Lewis Hamilton second and the seven-time world champion has now been on the podium in the last five...
racer.com
McLaren is in negotiations with Daniel Ricciardo about his departure from the team and trying to facilitate a move to another Formula 1 outfit before it announces Oscar Piastri’s arrival. RACER understands McLaren feels it has a valid contract with Piastri for 2023 after Alpine failed to complete formalities...
McLaren will reportedly part ways with Daniel Ricciardo next season and replace him with fellow Australian Oscar Piastri. Ricciardo's three-year deal with McLaren runs until the end of the 2023 season, but hsi future has been subject of debate for months with the 33-year-old badly struggling for form in his second year with the team.
McLaren and Alpine are separated by just four points in the Formula 1 constructor stanings, and the Oscar Piastri debacle has intensified the rivalry. The 2022 Formula 1 season has so far been underwhelming in the eyes of the McLaren faithful. Daniel Ricciardo hasn’t turned out to be the competitive driver of past seasons with Red Bull and Renault, Lando Norris has shown frustration with the MCL36, and the car has struggled to be even remotely competitive with the big three teams of Red Bull, Ferrari, and Mercedes.
Autoweek.com
Spanish rider Alvaro Bautista started third at the Superbike World Championship race in Most, Czech Republic, last weekend, “made a decisive move on the two rivals ahead of him halfway through the race,” and never looked back, taking his seventh WSBK win of the season. The win was...
BBC
Championship side Blackpool have signed highly-rated Arsenal youngster Charlie Patino on a season-long loan. The 18-year-old England youth international scored on his Arsenal debut in a 5-1 Carabao Cup win over Sunderland in December. He started the FA Cup third round loss at Nottingham Forest a month later but has...
Road & Track
Pessimism comes naturally to us. Pick any moment in history, in any hobby, you will find those that proclaim the best days over and done. And at this moment, in this hobby, people are getting quite loud about it. Be it the obsession with trucks or the rapid shift towards EVs and automation, everyone has found a reason to declare that driving excitement is on the decline. At our motorsports cars and coffee, we want to prove all of them wrong.
The football expert told Twitter his inside knowledge on the 33-year-old's career.
