ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Todd and Julie Chrisley Say Their Legal Drama Feels Like 'Hemorrhaging to Death'

By Sophie Schillaci‍
ETOnline.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.etonline.com

Comments / 63

Caren Slusack
3d ago

They should go to prison just because they are phony. So many lies. Take your medicine, stay off tv, and do the right thing do your time

Reply(3)
24
Nicolas Garcia
2d ago

people when they see the possibility of going to prison now all of the sudden become religious they love their wives more become closer to their kids, walk their dogs more, have a close encounter with an angel decide to write poetry and love poems that make you feel all fuzzy and warm

Reply
9
D. Gilbert
3d ago

Please put them in prison already, the pretend to be the victims. They were found guilty and shouldn't get any breaks .

Reply(1)
18
Related
realitytitbit.com

Chloe doesn't appear on Chrisley Knows Best due to ongoing legal drama

Todd and Julie’s granddaughter Chloe has featured on Chrisley Knows Best since the show began. However, she doesn’t appear on the current season and fans have been worried about her whereabouts. Todd and Julia were given sole custody of Chloe several years ago as her parents Kyle (Todd’s...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Julie Chrisley
OK! Magazine

Barack & Michelle Obama Fuming Over Daughters' Spending Habits As The Girls Bask In Lavish L.A. Life

As former First Daughters Malia and Sasha Obama continue to live it up in Los Angeles, their parents, Barack and Michelle Obama, are growing concerned about their increasingly wild spending habits. "Now that they're in L.A., the girls are hanging with a real spendy crowd," spilled an insider. "They eat at the most expensive restaurants most nights of the week, shop for designer clothes in Beverly Hills and West Hollywood and drop thousands on spas and salons." Malia was recently seen dining at upscale vegan eatery Crossroad Kitchen. Another day, she was spotted taking a shot at Peruvian restaurant Rosaline...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hemorrhaging#Financial Crimes#Chrisley Confessions
OK! Magazine

Todd Chrisley: I Became A 'Slave' To Money As My Net Worth Increased

As Todd Chrisley seemingly comes to terms with his fraud conviction, the reality star has opened up about how he became a slave to money and material things. During the most recent episode of his podcast, "Chrisley Confessions," Todd admitted he let fame get to his head, leading him to make questionable decisions that may cost him up to 30 years behind bars.OK! reported Todd was found guilty in June of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud, while his wife, Julie Chrisley, was convicted on the same counts in addition...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Kristin Cavallari Reflects on "Messed Up" Feud With Lauren Conrad Over Stephen Colletti

Watch: Kristin Cavallari Talks "Messed Up" Feud With Lauren Conrad. Kristin Cavallari is ready to go back, back to the beginning. On July 19, the Laguna Beach star and her former co-star Stephen Colletti launched their new podcast appropriately titled Back to the Beach. After rewatching the very first episode of MTV's hit reality show, Kristin quickly expressed regrets about her behavior.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Essence

Exclusive: Monique Samuels On The State Of Her Marriage And Being ‘Heavily Criticized’ For How She Talks To Her Husband

As Season 1 of 'Love & Marriage: DC' concludes, she talks to us about going through a rough patch with Chris Samuels on national TV and having no regrets. Monique Samuels has no regrets. The wife, mother of three, entrepreneur and reality TV star has completed her first season of Love & Marriage: DC alongside husband of 10 years, Chris Samuels. On the show, they’ve confronted some uncomfortable realities about their marriage, unflinchingly. Like when she said that if she could get married again to her husband, knowing what she knows now, she wouldn’t. Or the heated conversations had about what she needs that she’s not getting from him after all these years. And while she’s been a big target of criticism for her honesty since the series began, the beauty is all smiles during our chat, unbothered when asked about people who say she’s embarrassed and disrespected her husband on national TV.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy