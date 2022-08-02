Princess Charlotte Makes Adorable Appearance at 2022 Commonwealth Games With Kate Middleton and Prince William

Read on www.etonline.com
Expert Says Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Body Language Yesterday Showed a ‘Different Side’ to Their Relationship
These brand-new photos prove that Prince William and Kate Middleton aren’t afraid to show the world how they feel about each other. PureWow recently spoke to body language expert Darren Stanton (on behalf of Betfair Casino), who analyzed pictures of the couple’s appearance at the 2022 Royal Charity Polo Cup yesterday.
Prince Williams Kisses Kate Middleton In Rare PDA Pics At Polo Match In UK: Photos
Still smitten! Kate Middleton and Prince William were so cute as they indulged in some rare PDA during a polo match on Jul. 6, 2022. The royal couple wasn’t hiding their love as they hugged and kissed at the charity match held at Guards Polo Club in Windsor, UK.
This Leaked Video Of Prince William Is The Reason Why The Palace Is So Mad Right Now
Prince William recently had a major outrage with the media and the palace is definitely not happy about it. According to an article published by The Daily Beast, a leaked video of the Duke of Cambridge shows him “shouting angrily at a paparazzi photographer who was filming his family while on a bike ride.” In a now deleted video, the outlet reports that the 40-year-old royal was spotted “remonstrating with the man about his behavior while his wife Kate Middleton, who remains out of shot, does the same.”
purewow.com
This Diamond Necklace Worn by Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton Is Now on Display at Buckingham Palace
First it was a Princess Diana painting, and now, there's a new royal artifact going on public display. On the official royal family Instagram account, they shared a slideshow of photos featuring Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton wearing the stunning Nizam of Hyderabad diamond necklace, which is now available to admire in person, thanks to a new exhibit at Buckingham Palace.
Watch Princess Charlotte Mimic Mom Kate Middleton on Her First Solo Royal Outing with Her Parents
Princess Charlotte looked like a royal pro during her first solo outing with parents Kate Middleton and Prince William. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought along their 7-year-old daughter to a busy day at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday. After watching a swim meet, the trio headed to SportsAid House to visit a charity of which Kate has been patron since 2013.
Queen Elizabeth Had 5 Words for Prince George During the Surprise Platinum Jubilee Balcony Appearance, Lip Reader Says
A lip reader believes Queen Elizabeth told Prince George on the Buckingham Palace balcony she didn't expect the smoke that streaked across the sky at the end of Platinum Jubilee weekend.
A bride wore a $24 wedding dress that she bought at Goodwill years before she was even engaged
Maranda Vandergriff got married on November 1, 2020, in a wedding dress she bought at Goodwill. The dress cost $24, and she bought it years before she was even engaged. In June, she shared a TikTok video that showed how it was altered. It garnered over 200,000 views.
Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like Prince William in New, Rare Video With Her Dad
Princess Charlotte is basically a mini version of her dad, Prince William, in a new Twitter video. On July 31, Prince William and his seven-year-old daughter wished England’s women’s soccer team good luck against Germany in their Euro 2022 final match. “Good luck tonight @Lionesses, we’re all cheering for you,” the Duke of Cambridge wrote in the Twitter caption.
epicstream.com
Meghan Markle Shock: New Book Claims Prince Harry's Wife 'Picked On' Prince William, Kate Middleton's Daughter, During Royal Wedding Preparations
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's misunderstanding in the run-up of her and Prince Harry's royal wedding resurfaced after a new book mentioned it. Markle was accused of bullying then 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, who was among her bridesmaids. Experts React To Meghan Markle Being Accused Of Bullying Princess Charlotte. Sky News...
Michelle Obama Comments On Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Oprah Interview
Michelle Obama has commented on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s revelations made about the British royal family during their Oprah interview. The former first lady was asked about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal rift whilst promoting her new show Waffles + Mochi on Access Hollywood.
wonderwall.com
Prince accused of paying his wife $12M a year to stay, plus more of the biggest royals news of 2022 so far
Is Prince Albert II of Monaco paying his wife to stay?. A wild story concerning Monaco's ruling royals emerged in May when French outlet Voici reported, per DailyMail.com, that Prince Albert II had signed an "ultra-confidential contract" that requires him to pay wife Princess Charlene — who was absent from Monaco and her duties for nearly a year as she faced health issues and recovered in South Africa then Switzerland — about $12 million a year to fulfill her royal duties be by his side. Rival publication Paris Match Belgium reported a similar story. "Of course the princess enjoys huge perks [as a royal], but ready cash is not guaranteed. She's been through a very difficult time, so it would make sense for Charlene to try and secure her own guaranteed income," a royal insider based in Monte Carlo told DailyMail.com. But friends of the couple dismissed the reports, telling Page Six that Albert isn't paying Charlene millions to remain as his wife. "Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn't have to pay her to stay," a source close to Charlene told Page Six. "After being away for so long during her illness, Charlene is so happy to be back with Albert and the kids. They spend every weekend at their country place. Albert is fully supportive of Charlene and is also helping her with her charities."
I’m a body language expert – four signs Prince Harry showed during his UN speech that fans have been dreading
ALL eyes were on Prince Harry earlier this week as he delivered a speech at the UN to mark Nelson Mandela Day. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived hand-in-hand at the New York headquarters, where Harry spoke passionately about the late activist's legacy. But before taking to the stage,...
Donna Mills, 81, Wows in White as Daughter Chloe Mills Accompanies Her to Nope U.K. Premiere
Donna Mills made her latest red carpet a family affair. The Emmy Award winner, 81, looked radiant in a white pantsuit as she coordinated looks with her daughter Chloe Mills on Thursday at the U.K. premiere of Jordan Peele's Nope in London. She donned a white blazer with lace details,...
Prince William and Prince Harry Were ‘Never Allowed’ to Break This Household Rule While Growing Up
Royal brothers Prince Harry and Prince William were never allowed to break this one household rule at the palace, says one royal expert.
tatler.com
Princess Anne attends the wedding of her ex-husband’s daughter, Stephanie Phillips
This weekend saw a relatively obscure relative of the Royal Family walking down the aisle, as Peter and Zara Phillips's half-sister Stephanie married her beau, William Hosier. Captain Mark Phillips, the ex-husband of Princess Anne, walked his daughter down the aisle at St Mary The Virgin Church in Tetbury, with her half-siblings also looking on.
Body Language Expert Says Prince William and Kate Middleton Showed ‘Power’ at Their Recent Wimbledon Appearance
Prince William and Kate Middleton made an appearance together at Wimbledon and weren't afraid to show off their "power," according to one body language expert.
Meghan Markle told a journalist they couldn’t be friends anymore after he didn’t include a flattering story in her Vanity Fair profile, book says
Markle ended a friendship with a journalist over her 2017 Vanity Fair profile, a new book says. Markle was reportedly angry that a flattering anecdote about her had not been included. She had claimed that as a child, she successfully urged P&G to change the wording of a campaign.
We Now Know Prince George's Nickname for Dad Prince William & It's Completely Endearing
Click here to read the full article. Nothing is sweeter than when your kid is able to say “dada” and “mama” for the first time. Except when it turns into “daddy” and “mommy” — or when they develop their own cute nicknames for you. Prince George has a special name for his dad Prince William, and, no, it’s not “His Royal Highness.” The 9-year-old, whom Prince William shares with Kate Middleton, reportedly calls his dad “Pops.” Isn’t that the sweetest thing? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge) During a royal family visit to...
Why Queen Elizabeth Was Uncharacteristically Overjoyed on Kate Middleton and Prince William's Wedding Day
Queen Elizabeth had every reason to be happy as she watched Kate Middleton and Prince William tie the knot in 2011. But she was even more emotional than expected. Courtiers have told PEOPLE that the monarch was uncharacteristically overjoyed on the couple's wedding day, content in the knowledge that the line of succession — so fraught in the years following the checkered marriages of three of her own children — was secure.
Marie Claire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Weren't Invited to Balmoral With the Queen After All, Sources Say
Here's your daily reminder to take what anonymous sources say with a pinch of salt. Sources previously told The Sun that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two kids Archie and Lilibet had been cordially summoned to the Queen's Scottish retreat, Balmoral Castle, over the summer, but it sounds like said sources were mistaken.
