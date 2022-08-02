Cardhop 2.1 adds improved Fantastical integration, QR Code Sharing widget, more

Google’s default page for Search on the web is intuitive and simple to use. It has a prominently-placed search bar and options to access the page in different languages or switch to another Google service. Although some of us appreciate the clean and simplistic look, Google periodically feels the itch to change the design and use the blank space for other purposes. In February, we saw Google go a step further and add contextual cards to the homepage. A few people say they are seeing these cards again now, indicating a possible wider rollout.

