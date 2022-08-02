ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Southwest Side CPS students given free school supplies at Back-to-School Bash

By Brandon Ison
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V26qa_0h1p1IzX00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Classes begin Monday, August 22 for Chicago Public Schools students and efforts to ensure that every child has the right supplies for success are ramping up.

During a Back-to-School Bash at Tarkington Elementary for families throughout the Southwest Side, Doris Silviano, mother of twin boys, was pleased to see the effort by CPS to make sure that children have backpacks and other basic school supplies.

Silviano's son Dante was grateful to receive a backpack loaded with folders, paper, pencils and other important supplies.

“I really actually like this event because it has all the supplies we’ll need for the next day of school,” Silviano said.

COVID-19 vaccines were made available along with a number of resources for families including access to youth mentorship programs.

CBS Chicago

Illinois gives parents a break on school supplies sales tax

CHICAGO (CBS) – With the start of school around the corner, parents have everything from binders to notebooks, pencils, pens and paper on the shopping list as kids prepare to return to the classroom.But for the next 10 days, you can skip the sales tax and save some money on those school supplies. CBS 2's Tim McNicholas broke down what exactly qualifies for the savings.A big day is coming up for 3-year-old Olivia and her dad Mike Smith. McNicholas hopped on a Zoom call to talk about her first day of pre-K.Smith, a Chicago Public Schools teacher, for the last...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Amid rash of gun violence, Waukegan and North Chicago demand same resources as Highland Park

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) -- Leaders in Lake County are calling for help – as a rash of shootings in Waukegan and other northeastern areas of the county since mid-July has the community on edge.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart called an emergency townhall Thursday night.Neighbors in Waukegan and North Chicago are hoping for answers for a way to curb gun violence in their towns. They are calling for the same resources brought to Highland Park, at the south end of Lake County, following the July 4th parade massacre there exactly one month ago.Ray...
WAUKEGAN, IL
CBS Chicago

Applications for Chicago's free bike program due tonight

CHICAGO (CBS) – If you're looking for a chance to receive a free bike, Thursday is the last day you can apply to get one from the City of Chicago.Applications opened last month for the Bike Chicago program. It's part of the Chicago Department of Transportation's initiative to fight climate change.Over the next four years, the department plans to give 5,000 bikes and maintenance gear to people who qualify. If you would like to apply, visit the chicago.gov website.  
CHICAGO, IL
