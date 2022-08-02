Southwest Side CPS students given free school supplies at Back-to-School Bash

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Classes begin Monday, August 22 for Chicago Public Schools students and efforts to ensure that every child has the right supplies for success are ramping up.

During a Back-to-School Bash at Tarkington Elementary for families throughout the Southwest Side, Doris Silviano, mother of twin boys, was pleased to see the effort by CPS to make sure that children have backpacks and other basic school supplies.

Silviano's son Dante was grateful to receive a backpack loaded with folders, paper, pencils and other important supplies.

“I really actually like this event because it has all the supplies we’ll need for the next day of school,” Silviano said.

COVID-19 vaccines were made available along with a number of resources for families including access to youth mentorship programs.

