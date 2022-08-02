Read on alerts.weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Clay, Richland by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 08:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-10 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Clay; Richland The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Little Wabash River below Clay City affecting Richland and Clay Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Wabash River below Clay City. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, North Clay Road...1 mile east of the gage is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 22.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Friday was 22.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 17.4 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Little Wabash River Clay City 18.0 22.0 Fri 8 am CDT 21.5 21.2 20.6
Flood Warning issued for Gallatin, Wayne, White by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 09:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-06 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Gallatin; Wayne; White The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Little Wabash River at Carmi. .Heavy rain this week continues to cause rises on the Little Wabash River. The river is expected to crest at Carmi tomorrow. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Wabash River at Carmi. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 28.7 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 28.9 feet tomorrow morning. It will then hold fairly steady through Wednesday. - Flood stage is 27.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
