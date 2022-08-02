Effective: 2022-08-05 07:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-05 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Franklin; Jackson; Jefferson; Perry FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR WESTERN FRANKLIN, SOUTHWESTERN JEFFERSON, EASTERN PERRY AND NORTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTIES At 732 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated most of the rain has come to an end, but flooding continues across the western portion of the county. Water was observed over Route 14 and Route 184 in multiple locations in the Christopher and Mulkeytown areas. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Du Quoin, Pinckneyville, Christopher, Rend Lake Area, Sesser, Zeigler, Royalton, Elkville, Valier, Tamaroa, North City, Buckner, Waltonville, Dowell, Freeman Spur and St. Johns. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO