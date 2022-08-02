Read on alerts.weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 09:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-07 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Embarras River at Lawrenceville affecting Lawrence County. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Embarras River at Lawrenceville. * WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, Kelly`s Lake Lane, 1160N, is inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 31.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Friday was 32.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Sunday morning and continue falling to 19.1 feet Monday, August 15. - Flood stage is 30.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Embarras River Lawrenceville 30.0 31.9 Fri 8 am CDT 31.3 30.2 28.7
Flood Warning issued for Clay, Richland by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 08:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-10 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Clay; Richland The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Little Wabash River below Clay City affecting Richland and Clay Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Wabash River below Clay City. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, North Clay Road...1 mile east of the gage is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 22.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Friday was 22.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 17.4 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Little Wabash River Clay City 18.0 22.0 Fri 8 am CDT 21.5 21.2 20.6
Flash Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Perry by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 07:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-05 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Franklin; Jackson; Jefferson; Perry FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR WESTERN FRANKLIN, SOUTHWESTERN JEFFERSON, EASTERN PERRY AND NORTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTIES At 732 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated most of the rain has come to an end, but flooding continues across the western portion of the county. Water was observed over Route 14 and Route 184 in multiple locations in the Christopher and Mulkeytown areas. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Du Quoin, Pinckneyville, Christopher, Rend Lake Area, Sesser, Zeigler, Royalton, Elkville, Valier, Tamaroa, North City, Buckner, Waltonville, Dowell, Freeman Spur and St. Johns. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
