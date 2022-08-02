Read on alerts.weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Beadle by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 08:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-06 10:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1115 AM CDT. Target Area: Beadle The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Dakota James River at Huron affecting Beadle County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...James River at Huron. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, significant amounts of rural areas will experience flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 11.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM CDT Friday was 11.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain 11.2 feet through this weekend. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 AM CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon James River Huron 11.0 11.2 Fri 7 AM 11.2 11.1 11.1
Heat Advisory issued for Beadle, Bon Homme, Clay, Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Jerauld by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-05 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Beadle; Bon Homme; Clay; Davison; Hanson; Hutchinson; Jerauld; McCook; Sanborn; Turner; Yankton HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Aurora, Brule, Charles Mix, Douglas, Gregory by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-05 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Aurora; Brule; Charles Mix; Douglas; Gregory EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Brule, Gregory, Douglas, Charles Mix and Aurora Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty southerly winds will also produce elevated fire danger this afternoon.
