Read on www.fool.com
Related
Motley Fool
Why Chevron Stock Surged Today
War in Europe has driven oil and gas prices sharply higher. Chevron is working to boost production while also rewarding its investors with dividends and stock buybacks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Nancy Pelosi Makes Trades In These 3 Tech Stocks: How She Booked $1.8M Profit On $110K
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul have made some big bets on technology stocks over the last year. Here’s the latest three trades made in the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: A new filing reported by CongressTrading on Thursday shows the Pelosis made three recent trades.
Jim Cramer Says Ford Stock Could Jump To $15 On Earnings If Tesla Is Mentioned: Here's Why
Ford Motor Co F is scheduled to report earnings this week and Jim Cramer believes the stock is positioned to jump significantly higher on the back of management commentary. "Jim Farley is coming in hot," Cramer said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What To Know: Cramer expects Ford...
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
The growth-centric Nasdaq 100 is home to three widely owned stocks that are cheaper than they've ever been.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett's 3 Favorite Sectors to Invest His Money
Riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails has been a moneymaking proposition for nearly 60 years. There's little question that Warren Buffett prefers to put Berkshire Hathaway's capital to work in these three sectors of the market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.
A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
Why Plug Power Stock Is Surging 20% This Week
Investors are loading up on the hydrogen stock ahead of earnings.
Motley Fool
Coinbase Jumps Again and Silvergate and Hut 8 Mining Gain on Wednesday
The Senate could be moving a crypto regulation bill forward. After the SEC went after Coinbase for listing tokens it calls securities, Congress may intervene and define most tokens as commodities. This will be a long legislative negotiation, but clarity would be good for all of the crypto industry. You’re...
RELATED PEOPLE
Motley Fool
My Top Tech Stock to Buy in August (and It's Not Even Close)
Alphabet's stock is cheaper than it's been in the last decade. The company is home to the most dominant search engine in the world. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Reasons to Load Up On Mastercard Stock Right Now
The company's net profit margin increased to 45% as the payments network gets more efficient with scale. Even in a less than ideal economy, Mastercard is poised to keep expanding at a brisk pace. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
Why B&G Foods Stock Fell 13% at the Open Today
The company's sales were solid, but its earnings were relatively weak. Investors likely reacted most negatively to the updated earnings outlook. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Should You Really Be Buying Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Right Now?
Bear markets don't necessarily mean individual companies are struggling, even if their stock drops. Growth stocks have been hit particularly hard by the ongoing bear market, which might not end soon. If you can accept the risk of being in the red for a while, it's an attractive time to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Is Tesla Stock a Buy Now Before the 3-for-1 Stock Split?
Tesla (TSLA -2.23%) has been on fire in recent weeks, surging 50% from recent lows and greatly outperforming the market. Will the hot streak continue, or does Tesla stock need a time-out?. Of course, you do not own more of the electric vehicle company because of the stock split. If...
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Rocket Companies Are Falling Today
Rocket's earnings and revenue in the second quarter missed estimates. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Why I Bought More of This Under-the-Radar Stock
This healthcare business has tailwinds behind it.
Motley Fool
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Before Fall
The crypto market is still in a slump, making right now a great time to buy. Ethereum's recent announcement is good news for investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Has Significant Upside Potential. Time to Buy?
InMode continues growing despite tightening consumer wallets. The company all but prints cash, which it stores on the balance sheet. The stock could be a long-term winner thanks to a depressed valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
Why Unum Stock Is More Than 14% Higher Today
Unum Group topped last quarter's sales and earnings estimates. The insurer also sees better full-year profits than it had previously suggested. Despite today's rekindled bullishness, the stock's still valued cheaply compared with earnings. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
Why Nikola, Fisker, and Hyzon Motors Stocks Jumped This Week
Nikola delivered 48 heavy trucks in the second quarter and reported revenue of about $18 million. Fisker remains on track to begin production of its electric SUV in November. Hyzon recently delayed its second-quarter financial release, citing revenue recognition issues. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Soared This Week
Sales and earnings trends might get worse before they get better. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Comments / 0