Motley Fool

Why Chevron Stock Surged Today

War in Europe has driven oil and gas prices sharply higher. Chevron is working to boost production while also rewarding its investors with dividends and stock buybacks.
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett's 3 Favorite Sectors to Invest His Money

Riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails has been a moneymaking proposition for nearly 60 years. There's little question that Warren Buffett prefers to put Berkshire Hathaway's capital to work in these three sectors of the market.
OMAHA, NE
CBS News

AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.

A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
Motley Fool

Coinbase Jumps Again and Silvergate and Hut 8 Mining Gain on Wednesday

The Senate could be moving a crypto regulation bill forward. After the SEC went after Coinbase for listing tokens it calls securities, Congress may intervene and define most tokens as commodities. This will be a long legislative negotiation, but clarity would be good for all of the crypto industry.
Motley Fool

My Top Tech Stock to Buy in August (and It's Not Even Close)

Alphabet's stock is cheaper than it's been in the last decade. The company is home to the most dominant search engine in the world.
Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Load Up On Mastercard Stock Right Now

The company's net profit margin increased to 45% as the payments network gets more efficient with scale. Even in a less than ideal economy, Mastercard is poised to keep expanding at a brisk pace.
Motley Fool

Why B&G Foods Stock Fell 13% at the Open Today

The company's sales were solid, but its earnings were relatively weak. Investors likely reacted most negatively to the updated earnings outlook.
Motley Fool

Should You Really Be Buying Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Right Now?

Bear markets don't necessarily mean individual companies are struggling, even if their stock drops. Growth stocks have been hit particularly hard by the ongoing bear market, which might not end soon. If you can accept the risk of being in the red for a while, it's an attractive time to
Motley Fool

Is Tesla Stock a Buy Now Before the 3-for-1 Stock Split?

Tesla (TSLA -2.23%) has been on fire in recent weeks, surging 50% from recent lows and greatly outperforming the market. Will the hot streak continue, or does Tesla stock need a time-out?. Of course, you do not own more of the electric vehicle company because of the stock split.
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Rocket Companies Are Falling Today

Rocket's earnings and revenue in the second quarter missed estimates.
Motley Fool

Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Before Fall

The crypto market is still in a slump, making right now a great time to buy. Ethereum's recent announcement is good news for investors.
Motley Fool

This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Has Significant Upside Potential. Time to Buy?

InMode continues growing despite tightening consumer wallets. The company all but prints cash, which it stores on the balance sheet. The stock could be a long-term winner thanks to a depressed valuation.
Motley Fool

Why Unum Stock Is More Than 14% Higher Today

Unum Group topped last quarter's sales and earnings estimates. The insurer also sees better full-year profits than it had previously suggested. Despite today's rekindled bullishness, the stock's still valued cheaply compared with earnings.
Motley Fool

Why Nikola, Fisker, and Hyzon Motors Stocks Jumped This Week

Nikola delivered 48 heavy trucks in the second quarter and reported revenue of about $18 million. Fisker remains on track to begin production of its electric SUV in November. Hyzon recently delayed its second-quarter financial release, citing revenue recognition issues.
Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Soared This Week

Sales and earnings trends might get worse before they get better.
