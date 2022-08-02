These four siblings are looking for a loving forever home on First Edition

Read on www.kiiitv.com
No Way! Are You Telling Me There Is A Two-Story Whataburger In Texas?
Why didn't I know about this and why haven't I been to it? Yep, there is a two-story Whataburger in Texas! My mind is blown! And, now I have to plan a road trip to it. Apparently, it's been there for a grip. And, you either knew about it for the longest time or like me, didn't know about it! Either way, if you have never been to it, let's scope it out!
WDTV
Dolly Parton coming to West Virginia for Imagination Library
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Dolly Parton will be coming to West Virginia to celebrate the successful statewide coverage of her Imagination Library. The program provides a high quality, age-appropriate book each month to enrolled children from birth to age five at no cost to families in all 55 counties. The...
KHOU
Goat rancher needs help after saving more than 50 goats from Smoke Rider Fire in Central Texas
HENLY, Texas — When Keith Miller got the call his nanny goats were in danger of the Smoke Rider Fire, he was more than an hour away. Miller has owned goats for seven years, joking that he bought his first one – named Maggie – as a gift for his wife.
32 Children Went Missing in Texas in July, Including One From Lubbock
Summer is supposed to be a fun season for kids. Hanging out with friends, playing sports, jumping in the pool and even getting to relax without thinking too much about having to go back to school. And while that may be how all families want to spend their Summer, not all get to.
Tax-Free Weekend in Texas: Back-to-school shopping guide
Most clothing, footwear, certain school supplies and backpacks sold for less than $100 qualify for tax exemption in Texas this weekend. Here's your complete guide for this year's tax-free weekend.
San Antonio man gets one of the longest prison sentences in Texas for animal cruelty, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man has received a 25-year prison sentence, one of the longest ever handed down in the state of Texas, for abusing a dog in 2019, the City of San Antonio said. Frank Javier Fonseca, 56, was caught on camera punching and kicking his...
Miss Texas USA title goes to Asian American woman for the first time
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - R'Bonney Gabriel can proudly wear the crown - as soon as she was named Miss Texas USA, she had just opened doors for so many. She explains, "it's a very proud feeling that I am the first Asian American to win Miss Texas USA. I feel like I've been able to inspire more Asian Americans to go after pageants or whatever career field they want…. even if they didn't see someone like them in that space. It's a great example to just pave the way." Gabriel's dramatic rise to stardom comes in the midst of entering the...
Texas juvenile detention center inmates experience ‘appalling’ living conditions, advocates say
The Texas Tribune reported statewide staffing shortages mean children and teenagers are forced to stay in the cells for up to 22 hours a day, without water or bathroom breaks.
Climate change threatens Texas brown pelican habitat
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Brown pelicans nearly went extinct in Texas about 50 years ago. Their population rebounded after bans on certain insecticides, but today researchers say climate change is once again threatening their numbers. More than 90 percent of brown pelicans nesting in Texas breed on two islands....
Elderly woman’s problem raises questions over Texas renters’ rights
An 82 year old Taylor woman feels trapped. She can't drive her car, and it's because of damage she says she didn't cause at her rental home.
Click2Houston.com
LIST: Here are the vaccinations required for Texas students for the 2022-‘23 school year
TEXAS – Parents, as you gear up to send your children back to school, it’s important to make sure they’re up to date with the current list of vaccinations mandated by the state of Texas. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, students who plan...
August 2022 SNAP Benefits to Help Millions of Texans in Need
Last month, recipients of SNAP benefits were facing delays, due to an increase in applications and staff shortages at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission office, with some people still waiting to get their benefits from May. Despite those delays, Governor Greg Abbott has announced the HHSC is providing...
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in South Texas
Another day another win from the Texas Lottery for someone in the Lone Star State.
Texas families would receive hundreds with new stimulus proposal
Money in hundred dollar billsPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) With prices continuing to rise, wouldn't a few hundred dollars more per month make a big difference to you? Here's some good news. In a new proposal, senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. These senators recently announced the Family Security Act 2.0.
There have been 58 water deaths in minors this year in Texas, none in the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There have been 58 water deaths in minors this year in Texas. Fortunately, none of those were in the Coastal Bend. "We have not had any reports here in Nueces County," said John Lennan with Child Protective Services. Parents and guardians in our backyard are...
KWTX
COVID-19 cases increase approaching school year, Central Texas school and health officials weigh in
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - COVID-19 cases are on the rise again throughout Central Texas right before the start of the school year, but Central Texas schools and officials plan to proceed with the protocols they ended last school year with. The FDA approved the vaccine and single booster for children...
Water restrictions ordered in Rio Grande Valley as drought persists
The two largest cities in the Rio Grande Valley have implemented mandatory water restrictions as water levels in two reservoirs hit near-record lows due to an ongoing drought.
KRGV
Photos show the extent of low lake levels at Falcon State Park
New images from the U.S. National Weather Service in Brownsville shows the lake level at Falcon State Park is so dry that water wasn’t trickling out of the gates at Falcon Dam. The reservoir is the main source of water for the Rio Grande Valley. Water levels at the...
KHOU
Group of media organizations -- including KHOU 11 -- sues Texas DPS for records on Uvalde mass shooting
HOUSTON — What were Texas Department of Public Safety troopers doing at Robb Elementary School on May 24, the day a gunman shot and killed 19 students and two teachers? That’s what a media coalition – which includes KHOU 11 – is trying to find out through a lawsuit filed on Monday.
KWTX
How Central Texas school districts are prepping for new TEA guidelines
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Marlin ISD students returned to the classroom Wednesday for the first day of school. In the weeks leading up to the first day, the district was busy getting classrooms ready to align with the Texas Education Agency’s new school safety guidelines. Under TEA’s new requirements...
