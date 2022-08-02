ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Van catches fire near Cape Coral home construction site

By NBC2 News
 3 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – The Cape Coral Fire Department was able to stop a fire from spreading after a work van became engulfed in flames.

Multiple units responded to a vehicle fire in the 1900 block of SE 21st on Monday. When they arrived they found the van completely enveloped in flames right near new construction.

Firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames and sprayed the roof and soffit line of the new home to protect the structure.

The cause of the fire was later determined to be mechanical with the origin being somewhere in the engine compartment.

There were no reporter injuries.

