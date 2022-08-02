Read on www.channel3000.com
Gerald “Jerry” Roger Bass
MADISON, Wis. — Gerald Roger “Jerry” Bass passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at his home in Madison, Wisconsin. Jerry was born on March 30, 1934, to Roger and Alva Bass. Jerry was one of 7 siblings. He loved growing up in Madison and being a part of his big family.
Mary Ellen Bosold
Mary Ellen Bosold, age 72, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Agrace Hospice surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 28, 1949, to Neil and Elizabeth (Togstad) Jimieson in Madison, Wisconsin. Mary married her high school sweetheart, Mike Bosold, on September 4, 1971. The couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2021.
Laverne O. Ferdon II
MADISON, WI – Laverne O. Ferdon II, age 74, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022. Laverne was born on September 27, 1947, to Laverne A. and Clara B. (Peterson) Ferdon. Laverne provided lawn mowing and snow removal services from 1993 until his retirement in 2009. He married the love of his life, Sue J. Belda, on December 16, 1995, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Madison. Laverne and Sue enjoyed traveling and going out to eat, especially Dairyland Diner and Denny’s. Laverne will be greatly missed.
Billi Jo Maxwell
Ms. Billi Jo Maxwell, age 60, of Spring Green passed away on Monday, July 25th, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. She was born in Burlington, Iowa on Aug. 6, 1961, to William and Sandra (Taeger) Maxwell. Billi Jo loved the Lord, her family, and lived her life by her rules. She worked in the Custom Window Division at Cardinal Glass in Spring Green.
Donna M. Woods
Donna M. Woods, 84, of Mazomanie, Wisconsin, died on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Unity Point Health, Meriter, Madison. Funeral services will be at 12:00 PM (Noon), Monday, August 8, 2022, at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
The Trail to Riley Tavern
I pushed my secondhand mountain bike through the crowd, my oversized “Hier for Das Bier” T-shirt a stark contrast against a sea of Spandex. This was July 2019. My husband and I had just arrived at a Verona parking lot that claimed to have easy access to both the Ironman Wisconsin loop and the Military Ridge State Trail. Perhaps I should have felt a bit self-conscious as I made my way through the super-athletes-in-training, each unloading pricey bicycles and stretching their lean muscles before a group ride. But I was focused. I had my eyes on the prize. These cyclists filled their back pockets with “nutrition” for their lengthy ride, but we had come in search of real food. We were destined for pizza and beer at the Riley Tavern, just 6 miles down the trail. As the cyclists headed south toward their impressive loop, we mounted our bikes and headed west for our leisurely Saturday adventure.
2 dead, 2 injured by lightning strike near White House
A Wisconsin couple has died and two are injured following a lightning strike across the street from the White House on Thursday night. James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, of Janesville, Wisconsin, have died from injuries following the lightning strike in Lafayette Park near the White House Thursday night, a DC Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed.
