I pushed my secondhand mountain bike through the crowd, my oversized “Hier for Das Bier” T-shirt a stark contrast against a sea of Spandex. This was July 2019. My husband and I had just arrived at a Verona parking lot that claimed to have easy access to both the Ironman Wisconsin loop and the Military Ridge State Trail. Perhaps I should have felt a bit self-conscious as I made my way through the super-athletes-in-training, each unloading pricey bicycles and stretching their lean muscles before a group ride. But I was focused. I had my eyes on the prize. These cyclists filled their back pockets with “nutrition” for their lengthy ride, but we had come in search of real food. We were destined for pizza and beer at the Riley Tavern, just 6 miles down the trail. As the cyclists headed south toward their impressive loop, we mounted our bikes and headed west for our leisurely Saturday adventure.

VERONA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO