Young Potheads Become Pothead Parents, Study Says
When potheads become parents, many retire their bongs for good. But a new study suggests that, even though weed-smoking parents do cut back, many continue to take the occasional rip. And that’s disturbing, because we’re still not sure how stoned parenting affects kids. “When it comes to adults,...
psychologytoday.com
How Mindfulness Can Help Parents of Kids With Autism
There are many misconceptions of what mindfulness is about. Mindfulness is not just a series of stress-management techniques, but a way of being with our experiences. Parents of children with autism, among us all, may benefit from mindfulness practice. Mindfulness is one of those things that can be hard to...
YOGA・
How To Raise Your Little Kid To Be A Great Teenager
In many ways, a small child is not so different from that of a teen: emotional, independent, necessarily (and appropriately) self-centered, and driven by internal processes they don’t fully understand. So, if you’re raising the former, you may as well start looking ahead to the latter. But if...
Cuddling Kids To Sleep Could Put Them At Risk For Insomnia
Physical affection is indisputably good for kids, and studies suggest cuddling can reduce children’s stress levels and boost their immune systems. But cuddling your kids to sleep can be harmful. Experts warn that helping your older children fall asleep with nightly cuddles could set them up for a lifetime of sleep problems.
psychologytoday.com
Homework Struggles May Not Be a Behavior Problem
Mental health challenges and neurodevelopmental differences directly affect children's ability to do homework. Understanding what difficulties are getting in the way — beyond the usual explanation of a behavior problem — is key. Sleep and mental health needs can take priority over homework completion. Chelsea was in 10th...
I’m a parenting expert and these are the five phrases you should never say to your kids
AS kids grow up, they become increasingly impressionable. What we expose them to is most likely what they will carry with them, so it's important to always be conscious of what we say to our children. How we speak to our little ones goes on to influence the way they...
How To Succeed At Night Time Potty Training
After you complete nearly every level of the potty training game, defeating the final boss of night time potty training can be quite the challenge. Your child has mastered staying dry during the day, pooping and perhaps even wiping themselves. But unlocking the grand prize of potty training at night rarely comes quickly. So what can parents do to make the process go as smooth as possible?
Psych Centra
Screen Time and Kids with ADHD
For this ‘digital native’ generation that’s never experienced life without a smart device, some caregivers wonder if this only exacerbates their kids’ ADHD. Screens have become another limb in our existence. Our phone alarms wake us up in the morning, and we scroll video clips over breakfast.
Eating disorders increasingly affect kids as young as 9. How parents talk about food matters
Data on nearly 12,000 U.S. children between the ages of 9 and 10 found that 5% had engaged in binge eating. Eating disorders already affect 28 million Americans—those aged 12 through 25 make up 95% of cases. A new study, published this week in JAMA Pediatrics, shows how those...
psychologytoday.com
Don't Be Afraid to Ride the Wave of Anxiety
Anxiety can be overwhelming and exhausting, even when the threat isn't real. Instead of denying anxious thoughts and feelings, try to sit with them and identify how they are showing up in your body. Physical activity and journaling can be valuable tools in processing and letting go of anxiety. As...
YOGA・
romper.com
What Age Do Kids Start School? Here’s What You Need To Know
Parents who have kids rapidly approaching the end of toddlerhood know that looking ahead to the school years can be anxiety-inducing. It's easy to stress out over decisions regarding your child's education, from which school you should choose to what grade they should be in or whether they're even ready at all. If you're trying to figure out the best age for your child to start school, you should know that there are a lot of factors to consider. School readiness can be a complicated topic, and — of course — you know your child best. However, there are some legal requirements about starting school that you’ll need to keep in mind as you begin to make your decision.
technologynetworks.com
How the Brain Learns Self-Control
As adults, we have the ability to control our own thoughts, emotions and behaviour. We have a kind of inner stop sign that allows us to pause and enables us to achieve even long-term goals. In early childhood, especially between the ages of three and four, a real jump in children's ability to control themselves can be observed. They learn to wait for certain things while also being able to concentrate on single things for a while.
How can parents help kids use smartphones safely? An expert offers some tips
In these modern times, there comes that moment when your preteen comes to you and asks the big question: “Can I have a phone?”. An unscientific survey of friends, family and colleagues reveals that most probably are saying "yes" to that question. The real question is how to teach...
Pediatrician offers back-to-school sleep tips
As kids get ready to head back to school, they may be struggling to get good sleep. It's likely their regular sleep schedule was interrupted during the summer vacation.To help you get your children back on track, we asked pediatric neurologist Dr. Jessica Litwin to give us some tips and tricks. "Encouraging good sleep habits is such an easy and inexpensive way to help your kids be the best they can be and do well in school," says Dr. Litwin.The American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends children between the ages of six and 12 sleep nine to 12 hours a...
Resilience is tough when it feels like your difficulties will never end. Here's how to cope
It's tough to be resilient when there is no definite end to your difficulties such as living through a pandemic. Experts share skills to strengthen your resilience and live a fulfilling life.
5 tips for building kids' resilience after bumps, scrapes and other minor injuries
Bang! A child trips and grazes their knee. Your toddler bumps his head on the table. Your niece stubs her toe. The tears flood in. Do you: (a) tell them to “brush-it-off”, (b) make a fuss and laboriously check for grazes, or (c) give them a cuddle, quick check, and encourage them to keep playing? I am a physiotherapist and clinical pain neuroscientist from the University of South Australia. Recently, my colleagues and I published research investigating strategies to promote recovery and resilience in young children after injury. While a parent or caregiver’s response to a child’s bumps or scrapes will depend...
You're Trying To Give Your Kids An Amazing Childhood. How Much Will They Remember?
Parents expend an enormous amount of energy curating meaningful experiences for their kids. But which memories will they actually carry with them into adulthood?
