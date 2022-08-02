Read on www.mlb.com
Carlos Correa had good quote about Twins’ trade deadline acquisition
The Minnesota Twins made a series of moves on Tuesday ahead of the non-waiver trade deadline, and Carlos Correa seems to be a fan of the team’s work. The Twins acquired pitchers Tyler Mahle, Michael Fulmer and Jorge Lopez. Mahle will add some important depth to the rotation. After...
Video: Juan Soto has fitting first at-bat with Padres
Juan Soto did what he does best during his first at-bat since being traded to the San Diego Padres. Hours before Tuesday’s MLB non-waiver trade deadline, the Washington Nationals dealt Soto and first baseman Josh Bell to the Padres for a bevy of prospects that included shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielder James Wood, outfielder Robert Hassell and pitchers MacKenzie Gore and Jarlin Susana.
The reason Angels received a lighter package in Phillies return for Noah Syndergaard, revealed
The Philadelphia Phillies made a splash when they acquired starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the MLB trade deadline. In exchange, the Angels received outfielders Mickey Moniak and Jadiel Sanchez, with many deeming it a light return. Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski revealed why the club didn’t offer […] The post The reason Angels received a lighter package in Phillies return for Noah Syndergaard, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox acquire Eric Hosmer in trade with Padres
Boston sends Jay Groome to San Diego in exchange for Hosmer, two minor leaguers, and cash considerations. The Red Sox acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer from the Padres in a four-player trade on Tuesday. Boston sent 23-year-old pitching prospect Jay Groome to San Diego, receiving Hosmer, minor leaguers Max Ferguson...
Nationals acquire Luke Voit to complete Soto-Bell trade with Padres
The Nationals are receiving first baseman and designated hitter Luke Voit from the Padres to complete the trade for Juan Soto and Josh Bell, a deal that was rendered incomplete after Eric Hosmer rejected a trade to the Nats.
Look: Only 1 MLB Team Didn't Make A Trade Before Deadline
Tuesday brought an absolute whirlwind of blockbuster trade deals before the 2022 MLB trade deadline. According to ESPN stats and info, this year's trade dealings included five All-Star players — Andrew Benintendi, Luis Castillo, Josh Hader, Jorge Lopez and Juan Soto. The only team not make a trade before...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Trade Rumors: David Peralta Was On Radar Before Sent To Rays
The Arizona Diamondbacks got an early start on trade deadline activity by sending David Peralta to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday in exchange for catching prospect Christian Cerda. Peralta, who is in the final year of his current contract, helps bolster the Rays’ outfield depth as they look up...
numberfire.com
Luis Arraez absent from Twins' lineup Wednesday afternoon
Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is not in the lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Tyler Alexander and the Detroit Tigers. The lefty-hitting Arraez made three starts against southpaws in the last five games, but the Twins are taking him out of the order Wednesday afternoon. Jorge Polanco will shift to second base while Byron Buxton (knee) returns to be the designated hitter and leadoff man.
theScore
Orioles GM expects significant offseason additions: 'It's liftoff from here'
The Baltimore Orioles acted like sellers before the trade deadline, but general manager Mike Elias believes his club can still qualify for the playoffs and make significant offseason additions to help with their long-term plan. "I think it's liftoff from here for this team," he said, according to MASN's Roch...
MLB
New acquisitions quick to give Mets boost
Maybe it will turn out that the Mets are one of the teams who didn’t make the most noise over the past couple of weeks, or trade for stars -- Daniel Vogelbach and Tyler Naquin and Darin Ruf were the position players they added -- and still made one of the best teams in baseball better. And maybe a lot better.
MLB
Elias describes plan after trading Mancini, López
ARLINGTON -- As the dust settled upon the completion of Tuesday’s Trade Deadline, Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias packed his things in Baltimore, where the O’s trade flow emanated from. He met the team in Texas before Wednesday’s season sweep-clinching 6-3 victory over the Rangers at Globe Life Field, flying in for just the final day of the road trip.
MLB
Happy and relaxed, Rays cruise to decisive win
DETROIT -- After Brandon Lowe flied out to center field in the first inning Thursday night at Comerica Park, Yandy Díaz approached the Rays’ slugging second baseman in the dugout to deliver a good-natured jab. “I told him he doesn't have any power,” Díaz said, laughing, through interpreter Manny Navarro.
MLB
Deadline, roster adds prompt Red Sox to release Bradley
KANSAS CITY -- The Red Sox released outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. on Thursday as the club plans its course for what Boston hopes will be a robust final two months of the regular season. "It was the roster configuration," manager Alex Cora said. With Trade Deadline acquisitions and players coming...
MLB
Syndergaard debuts with rain-shortened win
PHILADELPHIA -- Noah Syndergaard felt the hairs stand up on the back of his neck. Dan Baker announced his name over the public address system Thursday evening at Citizens Bank Park. Phillies fans roared. They are excited about their team as it enters the season’s final two months. The Phillies...
MLB
Braves trade for Iglesias to bolster 'pen
ATLANTA -- Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos was late for Tuesday's press conference to announce Austin Riley’s contract extension. He was busy acquiring veteran closer Raisel Iglesias from the Angels in exchange for Jesse Chavez and Tucker Davidson. “Iglesias was someone we’ve had our eye on and...
MLB
'Breathless' over Soto deal, execs react to Trade Deadline
When the dust had settled in the hours following Tuesday evening’s Trade Deadline, an American League general manager offered up a thought about the flurry of moves that had taken place throughout the day. “It felt like there were fewer ‘impact’ moves this Deadline,” the GM said. “Then again,...
MLB
Judge, Goldy continue to lead MVP poll
When you're doing the things Aaron Judge and Paul Goldschmidt are doing, it's easy to see why the two sluggers are atop our MVP poll for the third consecutive survey. Judge's prodigious power display over the past three weeks for the Yankees and Goldschmidt's continued excellence at the plate for the Cardinals made them overwhelming favorites in our balloting. Most of the other names in the top five in each league are familiar from our last vote, but there has been some shifting in the rankings.
MLB
O's eclipse '21 win total on Mateo's big night
ARLINGTON -- The Orioles had two real options following Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET Trade Deadline. The easy path would have been to sulk, disappointed that the front office traded two of their biggest clubhouse leaders in Trey Mancini and Jorge López despite being alive in the postseason hunt. Or they could rally, take another hard-handed reality and try to defy the odds laid out for them.
MLB
Trade back to Phils offers Robertson shot at redemption
ATLANTA -- David Robertson is back with the Phillies, and this time, he joked, he will pitch. He pitched splendidly in Wednesday afternoon’s 3-1 victory over the Braves at Truist Park. The Phillies used Seranthony Domínguez and José Alvarado in the eighth. The pocket of the Braves’ lineup in the ninth put Robertson on the mound, instead of left-hander Brad Hand. Robertson delivered. He struck out Austin Riley and Eddie Rosario swinging and got Marcell Ozuna to pop out to end the game.
MLB
Get to know prospects A's acquired at Deadline
This story was excerpted from Martin Gallegos’ A’s Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. After stockpiling a promising group of young talent through trades during Spring Training, the A’s added to that strong depth with a new batch of promising prospects following Monday’s trade that sent Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino to the Yankees.
