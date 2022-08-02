Serving Up Local Italian Cuisine with The Vineyard's Luke and Rachael Prosseda | The Inside Dish

Read on www.wdiy.org
Popular Lehigh Valley Brunch Spot Abruptly Shutters
A popular brunch spot has abruptly closed its doors after five years in the Lehigh Valley. Alfie’s Kitchen on Sullivan’s Trail in Easton made the announcement on its Facebook page on Thursday, August 4. “We are so grateful to have met so many amazing people during our five...
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PA
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs, and more, is open in Allentown at 5585 Hamilton Blvd. Capriotti’s brings the Allentown community its 45-year tradition of in-house slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys and hand-pulling them every morning and other favorites like the made-from-scratch meatballs using premium, fresh ingredients.
Inside Skinterest at the Silk Mill
With a growing client book and nearly eight years of business under her belt, Cat Huynh, co-owner and master esthetician of Skinterest, knew it was time to expand her space. Now, Skinterest operates from a beautiful, dreamy space in Easton’s Simon Silk Mill. “Our goal was to make a space that felt super Zen but also luxurious,” says Huynh. “We wanted to create an atmosphere of a fancy spa right here in the Lehigh Valley.” The new location provides endless options for self-care, booking opportunities and even a tranquility room, Huynh’s personal favorite addition. “It is a space we designed just for our clients to decompress and fully relax before their massage or facial,” she says. “You change into a robe and slippers, get to snack on fresh fruit, sip on some tea and enjoy our custom Himalayan salt wall.”
Martin on Main festival jams after two-year hiatus
Residents came out to the Martin on Main music and guitar festival in Nazareth on Saturday, July 30 after a two-year hiatus due to safety precautions amongst the Covid pandemic. The seven-hour festival was a hit as couples, families, and even four-legged friends shopped, ate, and jammed to music all day long.
Musikfest 2022: Lineup, dates, hours, parking, maps and more | Everything to know about Bethlehem’s big festival
Musikfest is back for its 39th year. The annual 10-and-a-half-day extravaganza bills itself as the country’s largest free music festival and can draw more than 1 million people to our little town of Bethlehem (population: 76,000). There are hundreds of scheduled performances, almost all of them free. The only...
From Lemonade Stand To Dillonades Franchise, A Philly Black-Owned Success Story
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Black mother-and-son team is behind a drink sensation in Philadelphia. It’s the freshly squeezed, fruit-infused Dillionade’s and the company is Black-owned. The small lemonade company started in the heart of North Philadelphia with just the owner, Tiffany Green. “I actually started with cups with lids, and then we went into a bottle,” Green said. But today, Dillonades can be found in major grocery stores like ShopRite. Dillionade’s currently produces more than 14,000 bottles of lemonade a month but at the heart of it all is Green’s son Dillion, the real face of it all. “I got the face,” Dillon said. Tiffany’s...
Date Set For 14th Annual Beer and Wine Fest in Yardley, PA
Here's something to look forward to. The 14th Annual Yardley Beer and Wine Fest is on for this fall, according to the Yardley Business Association website. Save the date and tell your friends. The popular Bucks County festival is going to be happening on Saturday, October 15th (2022) from 12pm - 4pm. I love having fun outside in the fall.
Owner of hibachi restaurants dead at 44
A co-owner of several of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s most popular sushi and hibachi restaurants has passed away, according to the Luzern
Sunflowers greet visitors to St. Luke's Anderson Campus, are expected to last a few more weeks
Acres of sunflowers greet visitors to St. Luke's - Anderson, a visual gift from the hospital network to the community. A gift for looking only, not picking. The hospital planted close to eight acres of sunflowers at its Bethlehem Township campus on the southwest corner of Route 33 and Freemansburg Avenue.
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
MYST owner remembered as ‘class act’
The owner of a popular hibachi and sushi gastro pub in downtown Jim Thorpe died Sunday at his home in Drums. Mike Heiser, 44, opened MYST in 2019 at the site of the former Blue Mountain Sports & Wear bike shop on Susquehanna Street. Employees who worked with and for...
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Aug. 5-11)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “A Glimpse Through Glass,” exhibit exploring the forms, functions and social history of different types of glass, through Aug. 28. Kemerer Museum of Decorative Arts, 427 N. New St. historicbethlehem.org, 800-360-8687.
Rant ‘N’ Roll: Get Ready For MusikFest!
It’s that time of the year again. The 39th Annual Musikfest happens August 5-14 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. America’s largest free music festival once again will feature over 500 acts on 16 stages over 10 days with great food from around the world and staggered performances so one can pretty much see every imaginable genre of music.
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in Pennsylvania
All signs point to a major discount supermarket chain opening another store location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. According to a recent post on the James Balliet Property Group's business Facebook page, Aldi has leased space for another new store in Pennsylvania.
Doylestown Organic Farming Operation Showcasing Their Herb Growing for Bucks County Farm Tour Series
An organic farming operation in Doylestown will be one of many stops for the Bucks County Food Shed Alliance’s Farm Tour Evening series. Jeff Werner wrote about the farm tour for the Doylestown Patch. Barefoot Botanicals, which focuses on medicinal and aromatic herbs, will be hosting a tour on...
Historic Rock Band Performers Play Casino Sept. 9
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – An ensemble of rock-‘n-roll performers from historic bands like the Doobie Brothers, Steely Dan, Boston, The Wailers, and The J. Geils Band are scheduled to perform as “The American Vinyl All-Star Band” for an exclusive, one-night-only concert Sept. 9 (2022; Friday) beginning at 7 p.m. in the Valley Forge Casino Resort, 1160 First Ave.
Staying safe as you navigate Musikfest this year
The show will go on in person at Musikfest once again this year amid the ongoing pandemic. The largest free music festival in the nation begins Thursday and organizers say they are doing what they can to help keep people safe and healthy. The Bethlehem Health Bureau and Musikfest officials...
Diving for charity: Pa. man attempts new skydiving record at Perkasie airport
Skydive Philadelphia Instructor Chris Howard hopes to break the current Pennsylvania state record for most skydives made by one person in 24 hours.
Inspirational Sister of Saint Joseph — Former Teacher and Newspaper Editor — Passes in Flourtown
Sister Kathleen Leary passed earlier this summer at St. Joseph Villa, a Catholic senior living community in Flourtown. Catholic Philly chronicled her life. Sister Kathleen was 88 but left her mark throughout the Phila. region. She taught both elementary and high school before joining the staff of The Catholic Standard...
Historical Society of Montgomery County finds troves of treasures in ‘Grandma’s Attic’
NORRISTOWN — One friend remembers a fancy walnut vanity with a trio of curved mirrors, matching bench and drawers full of colorful junk jewelry and random glass buttons. “It seemed like something a princess would have” to her five or six-year-old self. In fact, it was the beat-up survivor of an old bedroom set…relegated to a dusty corner of her grandparents’ spare bedroom. Another friend recalls an aunt’s basement dress-up box, stuffed with worn-out cast-offs that fueled hours of pretend play.
