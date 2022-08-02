ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Serving Up Local Italian Cuisine with The Vineyard's Luke and Rachael Prosseda | The Inside Dish

wdiy.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Daily Voice

Popular Lehigh Valley Brunch Spot Abruptly Shutters

A popular brunch spot has abruptly closed its doors after five years in the Lehigh Valley. Alfie’s Kitchen on Sullivan’s Trail in Easton made the announcement on its Facebook page on Thursday, August 4. “We are so grateful to have met so many amazing people during our five...
EASTON, PA
Marilyn Johnson

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PA

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs, and more, is open in Allentown at 5585 Hamilton Blvd. Capriotti’s brings the Allentown community its 45-year tradition of in-house slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys and hand-pulling them every morning and other favorites like the made-from-scratch meatballs using premium, fresh ingredients.
ALLENTOWN, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Inside Skinterest at the Silk Mill

With a growing client book and nearly eight years of business under her belt, Cat Huynh, co-owner and master esthetician of Skinterest, knew it was time to expand her space. Now, Skinterest operates from a beautiful, dreamy space in Easton’s Simon Silk Mill. “Our goal was to make a space that felt super Zen but also luxurious,” says Huynh. “We wanted to create an atmosphere of a fancy spa right here in the Lehigh Valley.” The new location provides endless options for self-care, booking opportunities and even a tranquility room, Huynh’s personal favorite addition. “It is a space we designed just for our clients to decompress and fully relax before their massage or facial,” she says. “You change into a robe and slippers, get to snack on fresh fruit, sip on some tea and enjoy our custom Himalayan salt wall.”
EASTON, PA
homenewspa.com

Martin on Main festival jams after two-year hiatus

Residents came out to the Martin on Main music and guitar festival in Nazareth on Saturday, July 30 after a two-year hiatus due to safety precautions amongst the Covid pandemic. The seven-hour festival was a hit as couples, families, and even four-legged friends shopped, ate, and jammed to music all day long.
NAZARETH, PA
CBS Philly

From Lemonade Stand To Dillonades Franchise, A Philly Black-Owned Success Story

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Black mother-and-son team is behind a drink sensation in Philadelphia. It’s the freshly squeezed, fruit-infused Dillionade’s and the company is Black-owned. The small lemonade company started in the heart of North Philadelphia with just the owner, Tiffany Green.   “I actually started with cups with lids, and then we went into a bottle,” Green said.   But today, Dillonades can be found in major grocery stores like ShopRite. Dillionade’s currently produces more than 14,000 bottles of lemonade a month but at the heart of it all is Green’s son Dillion, the real face of it all. “I got the face,” Dillon said. Tiffany’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

Date Set For 14th Annual Beer and Wine Fest in Yardley, PA

Here's something to look forward to. The 14th Annual Yardley Beer and Wine Fest is on for this fall, according to the Yardley Business Association website. Save the date and tell your friends. The popular Bucks County festival is going to be happening on Saturday, October 15th (2022) from 12pm - 4pm. I love having fun outside in the fall.
YARDLEY, PA
Travel Maven

Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey

Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Times News

MYST owner remembered as ‘class act’

The owner of a popular hibachi and sushi gastro pub in downtown Jim Thorpe died Sunday at his home in Drums. Mike Heiser, 44, opened MYST in 2019 at the site of the former Blue Mountain Sports & Wear bike shop on Susquehanna Street. Employees who worked with and for...
JIM THORPE, PA
theaquarian.com

Rant ‘N’ Roll: Get Ready For MusikFest!

It’s that time of the year again. The 39th Annual Musikfest happens August 5-14 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. America’s largest free music festival once again will feature over 500 acts on 16 stages over 10 days with great food from around the world and staggered performances so one can pretty much see every imaginable genre of music.
BETHLEHEM, PA
sanatogapost.com

Historic Rock Band Performers Play Casino Sept. 9

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – An ensemble of rock-‘n-roll performers from historic bands like the Doobie Brothers, Steely Dan, Boston, The Wailers, and The J. Geils Band are scheduled to perform as “The American Vinyl All-Star Band” for an exclusive, one-night-only concert Sept. 9 (2022; Friday) beginning at 7 p.m. in the Valley Forge Casino Resort, 1160 First Ave.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
wlvr.org

Staying safe as you navigate Musikfest this year

The show will go on in person at Musikfest once again this year amid the ongoing pandemic. The largest free music festival in the nation begins Thursday and organizers say they are doing what they can to help keep people safe and healthy. The Bethlehem Health Bureau and Musikfest officials...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Main Line Media News

Historical Society of Montgomery County finds troves of treasures in ‘Grandma’s Attic’

NORRISTOWN — One friend remembers a fancy walnut vanity with a trio of curved mirrors, matching bench and drawers full of colorful junk jewelry and random glass buttons. “It seemed like something a princess would have” to her five or six-year-old self. In fact, it was the beat-up survivor of an old bedroom set…relegated to a dusty corner of her grandparents’ spare bedroom. Another friend recalls an aunt’s basement dress-up box, stuffed with worn-out cast-offs that fueled hours of pretend play.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

