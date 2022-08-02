ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beach Radio

The Absolutely Hottest Day in New Jersey Happened Almost 100 Years Ago

By Buehler
Beach Radio
Beach Radio
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on mybeachradio.com

Comments / 7

Related
Beach Radio

25% of New Jersey is now officially in drought status

Nearly a quarter of New Jersey is considered to be in a moderate drought as of Thursday. The area now includes most of Hudson, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset and Union counties and part of Essex counties. It doubles the area from last week's report from the U.S. Drought Monitor. "Parts...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jersey#Heat Exhaustion#100 Years Ago#Troy#Weather#Stacker Com
94.3 The Point

This Was Just Named The Ugliest City In New Jersey

We all know someone who aims to see every state in America. They usually have an old-school map hanging somewhere with a pin in all the places they’ve already been. Some people get even more granular, they want to see as many cities as possible too. Well, not all cities are created equal which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. So what is the ugliest city in New Jersey?
TRAVEL
New Jersey 101.5

Forecasters scale back hurricane season for NJ, nation

This hurricane season may be a tad quieter than initially projected, but it is still likely to be busier than normal, government forecasters and others say. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday trimmed their hurricane season outlook from a 65% chance for above normal activity to 60% and increased the odds of a normal season from 25% to 30% because of uneven sea surface temperature, including a patch of cooler water off Portugal. Parts of the Atlantic are warmer than normal, but the variability had forecasters “backing off on the higher end” of their predictions, said lead hurricane outlook forecaster Matthew Rosencrans.
ENVIRONMENT
Beach Radio

NJ drought 101: The truth about 3 dry weather impacts

Over the past few weeks, it has become more and more apparent that New Jersey's extended stretch of unusually dry weather is starting to take its toll. Earlier this week, I ran through all the latest numbers in a special drought update. As of this writing, 12% of New Jersey is officially classified in "Moderate Drought," with an additional 57% of the state's area designated as "Abnormally Dry".
ENVIRONMENT
njbmagazine.com

New Jersey’s Top Employers

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) most recent data shows that New Jersey’s labor market is continuing its stretch of job growth and declining unemployment, as total nonfarm employment increased by 6,700 jobs in May to reach a seasonally adjusted level of 4,199,100 workers. Additionally, the state’s unemployment rate declined and now sits at 3.9%, after being above 5% earlier this year.
SMALL BUSINESS
jerseysbest.com

Uncovering N.J.: In the Pine Barrens, a ghost town sits in the shadows

Harrisville is a forgotten town of the Pine Barrens. It was once an extravagant village that had a paper mill, grist mill, saw mill, homes and a school that was also a church on Sunday’s. Today, large protected remnants of the paper mill can be seen and outlines of foundations can be found in the surrounding area.
POLITICS
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy