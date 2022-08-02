ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Center, MN

fox9.com

Minneapolis Light Rail shooting: Teenager charged

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 17-year-old from St. Paul has been charged for the fatal shooting on Tuesday on a light rail platform in Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Attorney will seek to have the teenager charged as an adult. He's currently charged with intentional second-degree murder. The charges say that...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Someone fired shots Thursday at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis, sending shoppers running for cover, but police said it did not appear anyone was injured. Bloomington police also said they were still searching for a suspect after securing the scene shortly before 6...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Bring Me The News

Death of Ramsey County deputy hits hard at Edina High School

A GoFundMe has been set up in support of a woman who lost her husband, a Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputy, after he was found dead inside his car this week. Dallas Edeburn was found dead on Monday. A search by the sheriff's office was conducted as Edeburn didn't return home Sunday night after his shift. Dallas' cause of death is unknown, with an autopsy pending.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Man shot to death in tent in Minneapolis

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A man is dead after a shooting in Minneapolis. Officers responded to report of gunfire Tuesday night just before 10:30 p-m and found the victim inside a tent with life-threatening injuries. The man was rushed to the hospital where he died. Witnesses said they heard the shots but did not see the shooter. The victim is believed to be in his 40’s.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Ramsey County mourns unexpected death of sheriff's deputy

RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. — The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its own, Deputy Dallas Edeburn. According to the department, Edeburn hadn't returned home after leaving the Ramsey County Patrol station in Arden Hills on Sunday, July 31. When officers searched the area between the station and Edeburn's home the next day, they located him deceased inside his vehicle.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Man Indicted for Carjacking, Weapons Violation

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A federal grand jury in Minneapolis has indicted a Ramsey man for an armed carjacking and possessing a firearm as a felon. The announcement from U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger says 31-year-old Joshua Olson was armed with a Glock 19 9mm handgun when he allegedly stole a 2011 Dodge Caravan on June 4. Luger says Olson has multiple prior felony convictions in Cass, Crow Wing, and Aitkin Counties, which makes him ineligible to possess a firearm and ammunition.
RAMSEY, MN
redlakenationnews.com

In Minneapolis, downtown is back. So is the violent crime

Scott Nadeau worried something like this could happen. Two Fridays ago, when his 24-year-old son Jack said he planned to meet friends at the Gay 90s nightclub, Nadeau cautioned him to be vigilant. The retired suburban police chief had seen reports of violence in downtown Minneapolis, and he feared the city's dwindling police staffing levels are exacerbating lawlessness.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saobserver.com

MINNEAPOLIS POLICE OFFICERS SENTENCED IN FLOYD MURDER

Minneapolis police officers sentences in George Floyd case. Three Minneapolis police officers who failed to stop fellow officer Derek Chauvin from kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes are headed for prison. Former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were sentenced to more...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kfgo.com

Mexican National Sentenced For Drug, Firearm Possession At MSP Airport

ST. PAUL – A man from Mexico will spend ten years in federal prison for getting caught with a large amount of methamphetamine and firearms at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Court records show 21-year-old Kevin Aguilar-Moreno tried to board a Delta flight from M-S-P to Phoenix last October and...
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Judge authorizes 'whatever force necessary' to bring killer to sentencing

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a dramatic hearing, a man who intentionally mowed down a motorcyclist in Minneapolis has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. Quantelize Welch, of Minneapolis, was convicted earlier this year of two counts of second-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide for intentionally hitting and killing a motorcyclist with an SUV in a Minneapolis alley in July 2021. The victim, 26-year-old Caleb Hutchins, was test-driving a dirt bike when Welch ran him down. He was taken to the hospital, where he died a short time later.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Semi stops stolen car in police chase, 4 teens arrested

MINNNEAPOLIS – Four teenage boys are in custody after a police chase in Minneapolis involving a stolen car ended with the help of a semi.Police say a stolen vehicle that had been carjacked, and was "used in other robberies," was spotted by officers just before 1 p.m. Thursday near Van White Memorial Boulevard and Olson Memorial Highway.The chase continued for about four miles north, when the vehicle became pinned into parked cars by a semi driver. The four passengers in the stolen vehicle were then seen on MnDOT traffic cameras running from police into the yard of a nearby business.Officers arrested the four teenage suspects, and police say "at least one gun was recovered from the vehicle."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Dog dies after attacking police and animal control officers

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — One dog is dead and another was captured after an attack on both an animal control officer and a Brooklyn Park police officer. Animal control was dispatched to the 6700 block of 65th Avenue North in Brooklyn Park Wednesday on reports that two stray dogs were disrupting power company employees.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

