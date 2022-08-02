Read on www.kare11.com
fox9.com
Minneapolis Light Rail shooting: Teenager charged
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 17-year-old from St. Paul has been charged for the fatal shooting on Tuesday on a light rail platform in Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Attorney will seek to have the teenager charged as an adult. He's currently charged with intentional second-degree murder. The charges say that...
Former Brooklyn Center police chief sues city for job loss after Daunte Wright killing
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Former Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon is suing the city for allegedly forcing him to resign for not immediately firing officer Kim Potter after she shot and killed Daunte Wright. The lawsuit, which was filed in Hennepin County District Court, claims Gannon resigned after...
KIMT
Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Someone fired shots Thursday at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis, sending shoppers running for cover, but police said it did not appear anyone was injured. Bloomington police also said they were still searching for a suspect after securing the scene shortly before 6...
Death of Ramsey County deputy hits hard at Edina High School
A GoFundMe has been set up in support of a woman who lost her husband, a Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputy, after he was found dead inside his car this week. Dallas Edeburn was found dead on Monday. A search by the sheriff's office was conducted as Edeburn didn't return home Sunday night after his shift. Dallas' cause of death is unknown, with an autopsy pending.
No injuries reported in shooting at Mall of America
An outburst of gunfire prompted a brief lockdown Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis's Mall of America.
KEYC
Police say Minnesota’s Mall of America locked down as officers respond to ‘active incident’
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Police in Minnesota responded Thursday to a possible shooting at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis. Bloomington police confirmed on Twitter that they were working “an active incident” with numerous officers on the scene. They gave no other details. Mall of America...
Charges: Man shot woman dead inside her Brooklyn Center home
A 36-year-old man with a long criminal history of drug and firearms offenses is accused of murdering his off-again, on-again girlfriend inside her Brookyln Center home over the weekend. On Tuesday, authorities in Hennepin County charged Michael I. Klinger, of Anoka, with second-degree murder, first-degree drug and firearm possession and...
10-4 Good Buddy! This Trucker Just Stopped These Suspected Car Thieves
It's not every day that you get to see a semi help out law enforcement. The good news is that the folks over at MNCrime found some video of a semi-driver wedging in a vehicle as it is being pursued by police in Minneapolis. The vehicle's occupants then fled the scene but were all eventually captured according to the posted video.
willmarradio.com
Man shot to death in tent in Minneapolis
(Minneapolis, MN) -- A man is dead after a shooting in Minneapolis. Officers responded to report of gunfire Tuesday night just before 10:30 p-m and found the victim inside a tent with life-threatening injuries. The man was rushed to the hospital where he died. Witnesses said they heard the shots but did not see the shooter. The victim is believed to be in his 40’s.
Ramsey County mourns unexpected death of sheriff's deputy
RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. — The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its own, Deputy Dallas Edeburn. According to the department, Edeburn hadn't returned home after leaving the Ramsey County Patrol station in Arden Hills on Sunday, July 31. When officers searched the area between the station and Edeburn's home the next day, they located him deceased inside his vehicle.
Minnesota Man Indicted for Carjacking, Weapons Violation
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A federal grand jury in Minneapolis has indicted a Ramsey man for an armed carjacking and possessing a firearm as a felon. The announcement from U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger says 31-year-old Joshua Olson was armed with a Glock 19 9mm handgun when he allegedly stole a 2011 Dodge Caravan on June 4. Luger says Olson has multiple prior felony convictions in Cass, Crow Wing, and Aitkin Counties, which makes him ineligible to possess a firearm and ammunition.
redlakenationnews.com
In Minneapolis, downtown is back. So is the violent crime
Scott Nadeau worried something like this could happen. Two Fridays ago, when his 24-year-old son Jack said he planned to meet friends at the Gay 90s nightclub, Nadeau cautioned him to be vigilant. The retired suburban police chief had seen reports of violence in downtown Minneapolis, and he feared the city's dwindling police staffing levels are exacerbating lawlessness.
FireRescue1
Minn. city fire union president asked for ‘a break,’ called sheriff after DWI arrest
ST. PAUL, Minn. — White Bear Lake police cited the president of the St. Paul firefighters’ union for drunken driving when he was off-duty last week. A sergeant pulled Mike Smith over for speeding on McKnight Road near County Road E East at 10 p.m. Thursday. Smith told...
Mayor Frey discusses recent uptick in crime in Minneapolis
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey discussed the current uptick in crime on Thursday, saying it’s a “chicken and the egg” situation. His comments came after a shooting along the Nicollet Mall rail stop on Tuesday, which left one teen dead.
saobserver.com
MINNEAPOLIS POLICE OFFICERS SENTENCED IN FLOYD MURDER
Minneapolis police officers sentences in George Floyd case. Three Minneapolis police officers who failed to stop fellow officer Derek Chauvin from kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes are headed for prison. Former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were sentenced to more...
kfgo.com
Mexican National Sentenced For Drug, Firearm Possession At MSP Airport
ST. PAUL – A man from Mexico will spend ten years in federal prison for getting caught with a large amount of methamphetamine and firearms at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Court records show 21-year-old Kevin Aguilar-Moreno tried to board a Delta flight from M-S-P to Phoenix last October and...
fox9.com
Judge authorizes 'whatever force necessary' to bring killer to sentencing
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a dramatic hearing, a man who intentionally mowed down a motorcyclist in Minneapolis has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. Quantelize Welch, of Minneapolis, was convicted earlier this year of two counts of second-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide for intentionally hitting and killing a motorcyclist with an SUV in a Minneapolis alley in July 2021. The victim, 26-year-old Caleb Hutchins, was test-driving a dirt bike when Welch ran him down. He was taken to the hospital, where he died a short time later.
Semi stops stolen car in police chase, 4 teens arrested
MINNNEAPOLIS – Four teenage boys are in custody after a police chase in Minneapolis involving a stolen car ended with the help of a semi.Police say a stolen vehicle that had been carjacked, and was "used in other robberies," was spotted by officers just before 1 p.m. Thursday near Van White Memorial Boulevard and Olson Memorial Highway.The chase continued for about four miles north, when the vehicle became pinned into parked cars by a semi driver. The four passengers in the stolen vehicle were then seen on MnDOT traffic cameras running from police into the yard of a nearby business.Officers arrested the four teenage suspects, and police say "at least one gun was recovered from the vehicle."
Dog dies after attacking police and animal control officers
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — One dog is dead and another was captured after an attack on both an animal control officer and a Brooklyn Park police officer. Animal control was dispatched to the 6700 block of 65th Avenue North in Brooklyn Park Wednesday on reports that two stray dogs were disrupting power company employees.
Minnesota Security Guard Responding to Knife Attack Kills Suspect
Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in a Minneapolis suburb say a security officer fatally shot a man with a knife when he came to the rescue of a woman at an apartment complex. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says its officers responded late last night to the Huntington...
