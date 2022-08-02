HBO series ‘Winning Time’ casting call for a variety of roles

If you’re a fan of HBO’s hit “Winning Time,” now is your time to actually be a part of the series.

Producers of the show about the Los Angeles Lakers are looking for people to fill a variety of roles. They say no acting experience is necessary.

Casting agents with Alessi Hartigan are looking for actors to portray Kurt Rambis, Mitch Kupchak, Byron Scott, James Worthy and Robert Parish.

They’re also looking for athletic men between the ages of 18 to 38 years old who are between 6 feet 2 inches to about 7 feet tall. They’re also seeking men with a lean and lanky build who are somewhat familiar with playing basketball. “Volleyball players encouraged to audition,” the post on Instagram read.

Open call tryouts are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 6 at Saint Finbar School at 210 W. Olive Avenue in Burbank.

A background casting call for men and women of all ethnicities over 18 years old is taking place Aug. 2 and Aug. 4 at Whizin Square in Agoura Hills.

The show is also looking for people to play core office workers and news reporters . Those with a ’70s and ’80s look is “strongly encouraged.” Those who are interested should submit their full name, current selfie and full body photo. Email your submission to: winningtimebg@gmail.com.

Work for the show will take place between August 2022 to February 2023.

