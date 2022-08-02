Read on www.johnsoncitypress.com
Johnson City Press
Joe Grandy narrowly wins race for Washington County mayor
Republican incumbent Joe Grandy defeated independent challenger James Reeves by a 141-vote margin to win a second term as Washington County mayor on Thursday. Unofficial results show Grandy with 5,452 votes compared to 5,311 recorded for Reeves.
Candidate Reeves retracts Ballad donation statement after legal action threatened
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County mayoral candidate James Reeves has retracted a statement he made Tuesday about campaign donations to his opponent after Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine demanded such a retraction Thursday morning and threatened legal action against Reeves. “He referenced that (current mayor) Joe Grandy has taken money from Ballad,” Levine […]
Johnson City Press
Wise County realtor couple sentenced for wire fraud
ABINGDON, Va. – A husband and wife realtor team from Wise were sentenced in Abingdon Federal Court Thursday on federal wire fraud charges. Jessee Allen DeLoach, 40, pleaded guilty in February 2022 to one count of wire fraud. He was sentenced today to 15 months in federal prison. Natasha Ashley Miller DeLoach, 38, also pled guilty to wire fraud in February 2022 and was sentenced today to 15 months in federal prison. In addition to their prison time, the DeLoaches agreed to pay $146,273 in restitution.
Johnson City Press
Hardin wins race for judge of Washington County Sessions Court Part II
Republican incumbent Janet Vest Hardin was reelected Thursday as Washington County Sessions Court Judge Part II. She collected 6,952 votes in defeating independent candidate Jesse James Campbell, who received 2,623 votes in the balloting.
Wise County Sheriff’s Office hires new SRO through federal grant
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has received a federal grant to assign a new school resource officer. According to a Facebook post from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, the grant allowed a deputy to be assigned to the Regional Learning Academy in Wise, Va. The grant came through the Virginia […]
‘Consequential race’ — Young Republicans break precedent, endorse Malone in county commission contest
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Young Republicans (YR) have taken the unusual step of making a local-level election endorsement with their support of 8th District County Commission candidate Freddie Malone. Malone, an incumbent Republican, faces independent Scott Holly in the Aug. 4 election that will decide one of 15 seats on the […]
Kingsport Times-News
State flood aid not coming to Wise County homeowners
WISE — Wise County residents impacted by last week’s flash flood are seeing some more relief, but not from the state. Boil water warnings for residents in the Bold Camp and Mill Creek communities in and near Pound were lifted on Wednesday, Wise County Public Service Authority Director Cody McElroy said.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City approves rezoning for proposed Sevier Center replacement housing on final reading
Johnson City commissioners approved on third and final reading an ordinance to rezone property off of South Roan Street where a developer plans to construct 145 apartments for the current residents of the John Sevier Center. The commission previously approved the rezoning for the property, located at 2162 S. Roan...
Johnson City Press
Woodby, Fraley win mayor and sheriff's races in Carter County
ELIZABETHTON — Patty Woodby won the Carter County mayor’s race and Mike Fraley was elected as the new sheriff in strong performances in the Carter County General Election on Thursday. The other countywide offices were unopposed, but Highway Superintendent Roger Colbaugh beat back a write-in challenge from Rick Guinn.
Southwest VA real estate duo sentenced for wire fraud
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A husband and wife real estate team from Wise were sentenced on federal wire fraud charges Thursday. According to the release from the United States Attorney’s office, Jesse Allen DeLoach, 40, and Natasha Ashley DeLoach both pled guilty in Feb. 2022 to wire fraud and were sentenced on Thursday to 15 […]
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Kudos to those funding drug treatment center
Kingsport and Sullivan County are to be commended, along with Carter County, Elizabethton and Erwin, for allocating all of the money they received from the Baby Doe opioid lawsuit to the proposed Northeast Tennessee Regional Drug Treatment Facility. Hawkins County gave but one-fourth of its share. But it also deserves...
Tennessee has 1,000+ current teacher openings | How are local districts faring?
TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) As the back-to-school season is in full swing, districts are not only focused on getting kids back into the classroom, but having enough teachers to staff them. A shortage of certified teachers has been a nationwide trend for several years now, worsened by two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and many teachers […]
Appalachian Fair beer brouhaha becomes election issue
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A beer garden at the Appalachian Fair isn’t going to happen this month, but the mere possibility that it could have has created a political firestorm in the Washington County mayoral race. Challenger James Reeves, an independent, says in a campaign ad that Mayor Joe Grandy “and his donors want beer […]
Johnson City Press
Carter County bridges topic for Watauga Historical Association meeting
Have you ever driven across a bridge and wondered who it was named after, and why?. In Carter County there are 88 bridges named for people, most are ordinary citizens. Some are named for Carter Countians who served in the military, some who came home and some who did not. Others are named for elected officials. Many Carter Countians drive over the Gilbert Peters Bridge every day, but who was Gilbert Peters?
wcyb.com
Woman must serve 4 years in prison following murder of man in Washington County, Virginia
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — A woman convicted of conspiracy to commit murder in Washington County, Virginia, must serve 4 years in prison. Heather Jones was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison, with 6 years suspended, according to the Washington County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. Terry Dwayne Linebaugh...
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson family saves piece of Boones Creek’s history
On Tuesday night, the Johnson family of Boones Creek presented the Washington County School Board with a unique piece of history from the old Boones Creek Middle School. Jeff Johnson and his two sons Alec and Taylor attended August’s school board meeting on Tuesday and shared with the board their personal connections to Boones Creek and revealed a historical item that they have worked hard to preserve.
wjhl.com
Real Estate Today by Evans & Evans Real Estate: Hilltop luxurious home in Washington County, Tennessee
Evans & Evans Realtor Landon Morrison, showcases this unique and beautiful home just coming on the market in Washington County near Johnson City!. For more information call 423-430-2257 or go to the Evans & Evans Real Estate website.
wvlt.tv
Drug eradication operation explains TBI presence at Morristown Regional Airport
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were able to release details of an operation in Morristown Thursday. WVLT News first reported the operation last month when viewers called in about a heightened presence at the Morristown Regional Airport. TBI and Drug Enforcement Administration vehicles were parked at the airport, sparking questions.
Some Ballad starting RN rates going up 23% to $56K
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — As it continues struggling with high turnover and staffing issues, Ballad Health will raise starting pay for certain nurses at its four largest and highest-turnover hospitals by 23% effective Aug. 14 — and is increasing pay at its community hospitals following “constructive feedback” after the initial announcement. Starting registered nurses […]
Johnson City Press
Carter County election features contested races for mayor, sheriff
ELIZABETHTON — Even with contested elections for the two highest offices in the 2022 Carter County general election, voter turnout has so far been slow. Carter County Administrator of Elections Tracy Tanner-Harris said the election office received only 2,900 votes during the early voting period. That includes 2,673 voters who came to the Election Commission office to cast their vote early, 43 residents of Carter County nursing votes who cast their votes, and 184 absentee ballots.
